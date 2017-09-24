Für iOS: Die Top-Rabatte, die sich heute lohnen (24.9.2017)

    1

Auch am Sonntag sortieren wir für Euch wie gewohnt die iOS-Top-Rabatte, die sich lohnen.

Wir listen in der Übersicht nur die besten Deals. Viel Spaß beim Downloaden unserer Empfehlungen, die wir im Tagesverlauf regelmäßig aktualisieren.

Produktivität

Adrian James 6 Pack Abs Workout
Adrian James 6 Pack Abs Workout
Gesundheit und Fitness
iPhone
(169)
70 MB
3,49 €
1,09 €
Magic Launcher Pro
Magic Launcher Pro
Produktivität
universal
(53)
112 MB
3,49 €
1,09 €
PocketCAS Mathematik-Rechner
PocketCAS Mathematik-Rechner
Bildung
universal
(376)
57 MB
9,99 €
5,49 €
Localizer - Wo bin ich?
Localizer - Wo bin ich?
Reisen
universal
(7)
7.5 MB
1,09 €
0,49 €
Note-Ify Noten
Note-Ify Noten
Produktivität
universal
(82)
5 MB
1,09 €
Gratis
AcePlayer Plus -Der beste Video-Player
AcePlayer Plus -Der beste Video-Player
Musik
universal
(182)
47 MB
3,49 €
Gratis
Home Design 3D - 3D Printing Edition
Home Design 3D - 3D Printing Edition
Produktivität
universal
(1204)
201 MB
6,99 €
1,09 €
Flugzeuge Live - Flugbewegungen und Flugtracker
Flugzeuge Live - Flugbewegungen und Flugtracker
Reisen
universal
(701)
84 MB
10,99 €
5,49 €
Textify - Lesen statt Hören!
Textify - Lesen statt Hören!
Dienstprogramme
iPhone
(69)
72 MB
2,99 €
0,99 €
GIFit Tastatur
GIFit Tastatur
Dienstprogramme
universal
(6)
30 MB
2,29 €
0,49 €
Das Foto-Kochbuch – Cocktails
Das Foto-Kochbuch – Cocktails
Essen und Trinken
universal
(67)
131 MB
4,49 €
3,99 €
Rezepte
Rezepte
Essen und Trinken
universal
(4688)
303 MB
1,99 €
0,99 €
Digits Calculator for iPad + iPhone
Digits Calculator for iPad + iPhone
Produktivität
universal
(526)
4 MB
2,29 €
Gratis
Asketch
Asketch
Unterhaltung
universal
(77)
2 MB
5,49 €
4,49 €
RoomScan Pro
RoomScan Pro
Dienstprogramme
universal
(247)
29 MB
5,49 €
1,09 €
iNet Pro - Netzwerkscanner
iNet Pro - Netzwerkscanner
Dienstprogramme
iPhone
(602)
67 MB
9,99 €
6,99 €
iNet für iPad Netzwerkscanner
iNet für iPad Netzwerkscanner
Dienstprogramme
iPad
(18)
72 MB
7,99 €
6,99 €
TextGrabber 6 – Real-Time OCR
TextGrabber 6 – Real-Time OCR
Produktivität
universal
(901)
88 MB
5,49 €
1,09 €
iPeng 9 - Die Squeezebox - App
iPeng 9 - Die Squeezebox - App
Musik
universal
(255)
24 MB
9,99 €
7,99 €
Fotoscanner von Photomyne
Fotoscanner von Photomyne
Foto und Video
universal
(669)
113 MB
5,49 €
1,09 €
FineScanner PRO - PDF Scanner
FineScanner PRO - PDF Scanner
Wirtschaft
universal
(185)
58 MB
64,99 €
10,99 €
≡ Business Card Reader Pro
≡ Business Card Reader Pro
Wirtschaft
iPhone
(392)
74 MB
43,99 €
5,49 €
PDFpen 3 – Markieren PDFs
PDFpen 3 – Markieren PDFs
Produktivität
universal
(10)
27 MB
21,99 €
10,99 €
Sleep Sounds - Natur, weiße Geräusche klingt
Sleep Sounds - Natur, weiße Geräusche klingt
Gesundheit und Fitness
universal
(28)
20 MB
1,09 €
0,99 €
Läufertagebuch
Läufertagebuch
Gesundheit und Fitness
universal
(148)
6.6 MB
5,49 €
3,49 €
Currencies by Edovia
Currencies by Edovia
Reisen
iPhone
(29)
46 MB
0,49 €
Gratis
iLax - Video und Dokumenten Manager - Offline Player ...
iLax - Video und Dokumenten Manager - Offline Player ...
Dienstprogramme
universal
(39)
30 MB
3,49 €
Gratis
MessageMe für WhatsApp
MessageMe für WhatsApp
Soziale Netze
iPad
(19)
21 MB
1,09 €
Gratis
Anchor Pointer: Parked Car Finder
Anchor Pointer: Parked Car Finder
Navigation
iPhone
(27)
29 MB
5,49 €
3,49 €
BrainWave: 35 Binaural Series™
BrainWave: 35 Binaural Series™
Gesundheit und Fitness
universal
(45)
93 MB
5,49 €
4,49 €
iCarConnect - the best on-board computer for your car
iCarConnect - the best on-board computer for your car
Navigation
iPhone
(31)
52 MB
2,29 €
Gratis
Scribblify
Scribblify
Unterhaltung
universal
(9)
50 MB
5,49 €
3,49 €

Foto/Video

Waterlogue
Waterlogue
Foto und Video
universal
(142)
53 MB
5,49 €
4,49 €
Screenshots - Find, Share, and Delete Screenshots
Screenshots - Find, Share, and Delete Screenshots
Dienstprogramme
universal
(6)
14 MB
1,09 €
Gratis
Moment Camera
Moment Camera
Foto und Video
iPhone
(27)
4.4 MB
1,09 €
Gratis

Kinder

Capt'n Sharky: Abenteuer auf hoher See
Capt'n Sharky: Abenteuer auf hoher See
Spiele
universal
(20)
1052 MB
3,49 €
2,99 €
Janosch: Oh, wie schön ist Panama
Janosch: Oh, wie schön ist Panama
Spiele
universal
(97)
211 MB
4,49 €
3,99 €
Die Brille
Die Brille
Bücher
universal
(15)
693 MB
3,49 €
2,29 €
König Laurin und sein Rosengarten
König Laurin und sein Rosengarten
Bücher
universal
(11)
156 MB
3,99 €
0,99 €
Grimms Schneewittchen ~ Aufklappbuch in 3D
Grimms Schneewittchen ~ Aufklappbuch in 3D
Bücher
universal
(30)
175 MB
5,49 €
3,49 €
Die Kleine Meerjungfrau – Aufklappbuch in 3D
Die Kleine Meerjungfrau – Aufklappbuch in 3D
Bücher
universal
(15)
127 MB
5,49 €
3,49 €
Grimms Rapunzel – interaktives Aufklappbuch in 3D
Grimms Rapunzel – interaktives Aufklappbuch in 3D
Spiele
universal
(715)
138 MB
5,49 €
3,49 €

Musik

Lorentz Synthesizer
Lorentz Synthesizer
Musik
universal
(9)
9.4 MB
8,99 €
6,99 €
Mersenne Synthesizer
Mersenne Synthesizer
Musik
universal
(13)
9.8 MB
8,99 €
6,99 €

iTuttle
iTuttle
Musik
iPad
(6)
36 MB
1,09 €
Gratis
KASPAR
KASPAR
Musik
iPad
(5)
69 MB
21,99 €
10,99 €
iMPC Pro
iMPC Pro
Musik
iPad
(84)
687 MB
13,99 €
8,99 €
Picky Music Player
Picky Music Player
Musik
iPhone
(20)
3.9 MB
3,49 €
2,29 €
Magellan
Magellan
Musik
iPad
(142)
43 MB
10,99 €
5,49 €
ToneStack
ToneStack
Musik
universal
(21)
202 MB
10,99 €
5,49 €
Galileo Organ
Galileo Organ
Musik
iPad
(39)
40 MB
10,99 €
5,49 €
miniSynth 2
miniSynth 2
Musik
iPhone
(10)
12 MB
1,09 €
Gratis
Steel Guitar
Steel Guitar
Musik
universal
(816)
128 MB
1,09 €
Gratis
Magellan Jr
Magellan Jr
Musik
iPhone
(11)
35 MB
5,49 €
2,29 €
SomaFM Radio Player
SomaFM Radio Player
Musik
universal
(47)
41 MB
8,99 €
Gratis

 

  Angelika

    Bei icarconnect the best on board,steht das der Entwickler die App erst aktualisieren muss,damit sie mit iOS 11 funktioniert!