Für iOS: Die Top-Rabatte, die sich heute lohnen (2.9.2017)

    2

Auch am Samstag sortieren wir für Euch wie gewohnt die iOS-Top-Rabatte, die sich lohnen.

Wir listen in der Übersicht nur die besten Deals. Viel Spaß beim Downloaden unserer Empfehlungen, die wir im Tagesverlauf regelmäßig aktualisieren.

Produktivität

Winter Fishing Deluxe
Winter Fishing Deluxe
Lifestyle
universal
(5)
24 MB
2,29 €
1,09 €
Lineup - Football Squad
Lineup - Football Squad
Sport
universal
(6)
6.7 MB
1,09 €
Gratis
Calc Pro HD - Der Top-Rechner
Calc Pro HD - Der Top-Rechner
Dienstprogramme
iPad
(29)
66 MB
8,99 €
5,49 €
SkySafari 5 Plus
SkySafari 5 Plus
Nachschlagewerke
universal
(15)
624 MB
16,99 €
10,99 €

SafeInCloud Pro
SafeInCloud Pro
Produktivität
universal
(113)
19 MB
5,49 €
3,49 €
Awesome Voice Recorder Pro - Mp3 Audio Recording
Awesome Voice Recorder Pro - Mp3 Audio Recording
Wirtschaft
universal
(20)
33 MB
5,49 €
1,09 €
GeoExpert HD - World Geography
GeoExpert HD - World Geography
Spiele
universal
(14)
104 MB
5,99 €
5,49 €
Meme Maker Memely - Meme Generator & Meme Creator
Meme Maker Memely - Meme Generator & Meme Creator
Lifestyle
universal
(6)
67 MB
2,29 €
Gratis
Firetask Alt-App-Edition (Support-Updates)
Firetask Alt-App-Edition (Support-Updates)
Produktivität
iPhone
(49)
12 MB
6,99 €
Gratis
Firetask HD Alt-App-Edition (Support-Updates)
Firetask HD Alt-App-Edition (Support-Updates)
Produktivität
iPad
(48)
14 MB
8,99 €
Gratis
i-Führerschein Fahrschule.de 2017
i-Führerschein Fahrschule.de 2017
Bildung
universal
(1597)
248 MB
13,99 €
12,99 €
Calculator + & Wissenschaftlicher Taschenrechner
Calculator + & Wissenschaftlicher Taschenrechner
Dienstprogramme
iPad
(223)
54 MB
3,49 €
Gratis
AR Earth
AR Earth
Nachschlagewerke
universal
Keine Bewertungen
376 MB
1,09 €
Gratis
iSafeNotes
iSafeNotes
Dienstprogramme
universal
(6)
9.6 MB
2,29 €
Gratis
Lingvo Sprachführer : Englisch, Spanisch, Deutsch, ...
Lingvo Sprachführer : Englisch, Spanisch, Deutsch, ...
Reisen
iPhone
(28)
72 MB
1,09 €
Gratis
HomeDash - Dashboards für HomeKit
HomeDash - Dashboards für HomeKit
Dienstprogramme
universal
(22)
40 MB
4,49 €
1,09 €

Kinder

Dr. Panda Feuerwehr
Dr. Panda Feuerwehr
Bildung
universal
(8)
220 MB
3,49 €
Gratis
6 nimmt!
6 nimmt!
Spiele
universal
(103)
113 MB
1,99 €
0,99 €
Gehirn-Jogging für Kids
Gehirn-Jogging für Kids
Spiele
iPad
(13)
178 MB
3,99 €
0,99 €
Frag doch mal… die Maus!
Frag doch mal… die Maus!
Spiele
universal
(21)
846 MB
2,99 €
1,99 €
Teddy the Panda - In meinem Kinderzimmer lebt ein ...
Teddy the Panda - In meinem Kinderzimmer lebt ein ...
Spiele
universal
(19)
150 MB
2,29 €
Gratis

Foto/Video

Sketch Me! Sketch&Cartoon
Sketch Me! Sketch&Cartoon
Foto und Video
universal
(58)
15 MB
2,29 €
Gratis
Pixagram
Pixagram
Foto und Video
universal
(8)
25 MB
1,09 €
Gratis
Pic Navi - Photo Location Viewer/Editor
Pic Navi - Photo Location Viewer/Editor
Foto und Video
universal
(5)
22 MB
3,49 €
Gratis
Spectrum - Schwarz-Weiß-Fotos farbig machen
Spectrum - Schwarz-Weiß-Fotos farbig machen
Foto und Video
universal
(63)
18 MB
21,99 €
Gratis
Pixagram
Pixagram
Foto und Video
universal
(8)
25 MB
1,09 €
Gratis
Sketch Me! Sketch&Cartoon
Sketch Me! Sketch&Cartoon
Foto und Video
universal
(58)
15 MB
2,29 €
Gratis
ManCam - Manual Camera With Custom Controls & Exposure
ManCam - Manual Camera With Custom Controls & Exposure
Foto und Video
iPhone
(6)
1.5 MB
2,29 €
1,09 €
Fotoscanner von Photomyne: Alte Bilder scannen
Fotoscanner von Photomyne: Alte Bilder scannen
Foto und Video
universal
(609)
113 MB
5,49 €
1,09 €
Emoji Camera - taking colorful photos with emojis
Emoji Camera - taking colorful photos with emojis
Unterhaltung
universal
(6)
31 MB
1,09 €
Gratis
Typic - Text on Photos
Typic - Text on Photos
Foto und Video
universal
(182)
146 MB
4,49 €
Gratis
Gif Me! Camera - Animated Gif & Moving Pictures
Gif Me! Camera - Animated Gif & Moving Pictures
Foto und Video
universal
(19)
27 MB
2,29 €
Gratis
MyBrushes Pro - Sketch, Paint and Draw
MyBrushes Pro - Sketch, Paint and Draw
Foto und Video
iPhone
(9)
37 MB
3,49 €
Gratis
ALIVE Movie Maker & Music Video Editor
ALIVE Movie Maker & Music Video Editor
Foto und Video
iPhone
(582)
94 MB
5,49 €
2,29 €

Musik

Guitar Suite - Metronom, Stimmgerät, Akkorde, Ukulele
Guitar Suite - Metronom, Stimmgerät, Akkorde, Ukulele
Musik
iPhone
(19)
69 MB
3,49 €
1,09 €
Guitar Suite HD - Metronom, Stimmgerät, Akkorde, Ukulele
Guitar Suite HD - Metronom, Stimmgerät, Akkorde, Ukulele
Musik
iPad
(21)
131 MB
3,49 €
1,09 €
Harmonium Plus HD
Harmonium Plus HD
Musik
universal
(21)
25 MB
1,09 €
Gratis
Impaktor - The drum synthesizer
Impaktor - The drum synthesizer
Musik
universal
(94)
14 MB
5,49 €
2,29 €
Sunrizer synth
Sunrizer synth
Musik
iPad
(266)
30 MB
10,99 €
5,49 €
TrueMetronome
TrueMetronome
Musik
universal
(50)
16 MB
3,49 €
2,29 €
TrapApp - Dubstep & Trap Music Maker
TrapApp - Dubstep & Trap Music Maker
Musik
universal
Keine Bewertungen
48 MB
3,49 €
2,29 €
PRFORM – 9 Synths and 16 Pads
PRFORM – 9 Synths and 16 Pads
Musik
iPad
Keine Bewertungen
30 MB
6,99 €
3,49 €
ALIVE Movie Maker & Music Video Editor
ALIVE Movie Maker & Music Video Editor
Foto und Video
iPhone
(582)
94 MB
5,49 €
2,29 €
Star Scales Pro For Guitar
Star Scales Pro For Guitar
Musik
universal
(12)
32 MB
5,49 €
3,49 €
Deine Meinung ist wichtig

  • Jonny An

    crop video ist leider nicht (mehr) gratis 😕

    •  Sven

      In der Rubrik Foto/Video ist bis auf 2 Apps leider nichts mehr gratis. 😕