Für iOS: Die Top-Rabatte, die sich heute lohnen (13.9.2017)

Auch am Mittwoch sortieren wir für Euch wie gewohnt die iOS-Top-Rabatte, die sich lohnen.
Wir listen in der Übersicht nur die besten Deals. Viel Spaß beim Downloaden unserer Empfehlungen, die wir im Tagesverlauf regelmäßig aktualisieren.
Produktivität
Unterhaltung
universal
28 MB
5,49 €
3,49 €
Wetter
universal
74 MB
2,29 €
1,09 €
Bildung
universal
72 MB
9,99 €
8,99 €
Bildung
universal
19 MB
9,99 €
8,99 €
Produktivität
universal
32 MB
3,49 €
Gratis
Lifestyle
universal
70 MB
3,49 €
Gratis
Bildung
universal
19 MB
9,99 €
8,99 €
Produktivität
universal
149 MB
4,49 €
1,09 €
Produktivität
universal
27 MB
7,99 €
2,29 €
Bildung
universal
34 MB
14,99 €
3,49 €
Produktivität
universal
47 MB
3,49 €
Gratis
Produktivität
iPhone
12 MB
4,49 €
Gratis
Navigation
universal
11 MB
2,29 €
Gratis
Unterhaltung
iPhone
3 MB
1,09 €
Gratis
Navigation
iPhone
8.6 MB
2,29 €
Gratis
Navigation
iPhone
9 MB
1,09 €
Gratis
Wetter
iPhone
7.4 MB
3,49 €
1,09 €
Foto/Video
Foto und Video
iPhone
4.4 MB
1,09 €
Gratis
Foto und Video
iPhone
44 MB
7,99 €
1,09 €
Foto und Video
iPad
40 MB
1,09 €
Gratis
Foto und Video
universal
12 MB
5,49 €
1,09 €
Foto und Video
universal
47 MB
7,99 €
3,49 €
Foto und Video
universal
146 MB
4,49 €
2,29 €
Foto und Video
universal
19 MB
3,49 €
Gratis
Musik
Musik
universal
219 MB
10,99 €
5,49 €
Dienstprogramme
iPad
31 MB
43,99 €
29,99 €
Musik
universal
68 MB
5,49 €
Gratis
Teile
Deine Meinung ist wichtig