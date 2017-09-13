Für iOS: Die Top-Rabatte, die sich heute lohnen (13.9.2017)

Auch am Mittwoch sortieren wir für Euch wie gewohnt die iOS-Top-Rabatte, die sich lohnen.

Wir listen in der Übersicht nur die besten Deals. Viel Spaß beim Downloaden unserer Empfehlungen, die wir im Tagesverlauf regelmäßig aktualisieren.

Produktivität

Scribblify - Imaginative Doodle, Paint, Draw and Sketch ...
Unterhaltung
universal
(9)
28 MB
5,49 €
3,49 €
Red Clock - The Minimal Alarm Clock
Wetter
universal
(69)
74 MB
2,29 €
1,09 €
SBF See 2017 Vollversion
Bildung
universal
(11)
72 MB
9,99 €
8,99 €
SBF Binnen 2017 Vollversion
Bildung
universal
(14)
19 MB
9,99 €
8,99 €
Meeting Box - Notizen, Aufgaben und Skizzen
Produktivität
universal
(31)
32 MB
3,49 €
Gratis
SX3
Lifestyle
universal
(13)
70 MB
3,49 €
Gratis
SBF Binnen 2017 Vollversion
Bildung
universal
(14)
19 MB
9,99 €
8,99 €
oneSafe 4 - Premium password manager
Produktivität
universal
(62)
149 MB
4,49 €
1,09 €
KyPass - Keepass always in sync
Produktivität
universal
(149)
27 MB
7,99 €
2,29 €
Lernen Sprach mit Lanquick-Deutsch Englisch Französisch ...
Bildung
universal
(18)
34 MB
14,99 €
3,49 €
Easy Backup Pro - Sicherung der Kontakte
Produktivität
universal
(85)
47 MB
3,49 €
Gratis
Fuel: Kosten Rechner, Günstige Tankstellen Finden
Produktivität
iPhone
(125)
12 MB
4,49 €
Gratis
Pin Points - Flight, Driving Distance Calculator
Navigation
universal
(36)
11 MB
2,29 €
Gratis
Secret Calculator - Fake Vault & Private Photo
Unterhaltung
iPhone
(6)
3 MB
1,09 €
Gratis
Find My Car - GPS Auto Parken Location Tracker
Navigation
iPhone
(114)
8.6 MB
2,29 €
Gratis
Find My Bike - Fahrrad & Motorrad Parken Tracker
Navigation
iPhone
(10)
9 MB
1,09 €
Gratis
Haze ~ Wetter und Vorhersagen
Wetter
iPhone
(582)
7.4 MB
3,49 €
1,09 €

Foto/Video

Moment Camera
Foto und Video
iPhone
(27)
4.4 MB
1,09 €
Gratis
Phoenix Pro Photo Editor
Foto und Video
iPhone
(7)
44 MB
7,99 €
1,09 €
Phoenix Photo Editor HD
Foto und Video
iPad
(7)
40 MB
1,09 €
Gratis
Photostein
Foto und Video
universal
(11)
12 MB
5,49 €
1,09 €
Fotoscanner für mich - Scannen Alten Fotos & Alben
Foto und Video
universal
(19)
47 MB
7,99 €
3,49 €
Typic - Text on Photos
Foto und Video
universal
(252)
146 MB
4,49 €
2,29 €
PhotoCool: Photo Editor, Effects, Filters and Frames for ...
Foto und Video
universal
(14)
19 MB
3,49 €
Gratis

Musik

Elastic Drums - die flexible Groovebox
Musik
universal
(45)
219 MB
10,99 €
5,49 €
Kronos Remote
Dienstprogramme
iPad
(5)
31 MB
43,99 €
29,99 €

Ultimative Liste der Akkorde und Tonleitern
Musik
universal
(37)
68 MB
5,49 €
Gratis
Teile
in diesem Artikel

  • A-TOM

    Ich wäre euch sehr Dankbar wenn ihr an die App schreiben würdet, dass sie für iOS 11 geeignet ist. Jetzt habe ich scribblify gekauft und erst bei starten bemerkt das sie nicht iOS 11 kompatibel ist. 3,49€ ist zwar günstiger, aber für den Allerwertesten wenn ich demnächst iOS 11 installiere…