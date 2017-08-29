Für iOS: Die Top-Rabatte, die sich heute lohnen (29.8.2017)

    2

Auch am Dienstag sortieren wir für Euch wie gewohnt die iOS-Top-Rabatte, die sich lohnen.

Wir listen in der Übersicht nur die besten Deals. Viel Spaß beim Downloaden unserer Empfehlungen, die wir im Tagesverlauf regelmäßig aktualisieren.

Produktivität

Ruler - Herrscher
Ruler - Herrscher
Dienstprogramme
universal
(7)
8.2 MB
1,09 €
Gratis
Be Focused Pro - Fokus-Timer für die Arbeit
Be Focused Pro - Fokus-Timer für die Arbeit
Produktivität
universal
(128)
43 MB
2,29 €
1,09 €
Sleep Sounds - Natur, weiße Geräusche klingt
Sleep Sounds - Natur, weiße Geräusche klingt
Gesundheit und Fitness
universal
(25)
20 MB
1,09 €
Gratis
dB meter - Geräuschmessung
dB meter - Geräuschmessung
Dienstprogramme
universal
(157)
1.5 MB
1,09 €
Gratis
PhoneBook Pro
PhoneBook Pro
Produktivität
universal
(36)
6.4 MB
3,49 €
1,09 €
Scripts Pro - Screenwriting on the Go
Scripts Pro - Screenwriting on the Go
Produktivität
universal
(47)
49 MB
21,99 €
10,99 €
AllPass Pro
AllPass Pro
Produktivität
universal
(48)
5.3 MB
3,49 €
1,09 €
Smart Merge Pro - Doppelte Kontakte bereinigen
Smart Merge Pro - Doppelte Kontakte bereinigen
Produktivität
universal
(353)
47 MB
3,49 €
Gratis
Meeting Box - Notizen, Aufgaben und Skizzen
Meeting Box - Notizen, Aufgaben und Skizzen
Produktivität
universal
(31)
32 MB
3,49 €
Gratis
Backup Contacts Plus
Backup Contacts Plus
Produktivität
universal
(6)
1.5 MB
2,29 €
1,09 €
BookScanner Pro: Smart Buch Scanner App mit OCR
BookScanner Pro: Smart Buch Scanner App mit OCR
Bücher
universal
(6)
61 MB
64,99 €
6,99 €

Kinder

Buchstaben Spielplatz PRO
Buchstaben Spielplatz PRO
Bildung
universal
(47)
73 MB
3,99 €
1,99 €
Teddy the Panda - In meinem Kinderzimmer lebt ein ...
Teddy the Panda - In meinem Kinderzimmer lebt ein ...
Spiele
universal
(19)
150 MB
2,29 €
Gratis

Foto/Video

Olli by Tinrocket
Olli by Tinrocket
Foto und Video
iPhone
(6)
32 MB
2,29 €
1,09 €
Phoenix Photo Editor
Phoenix Photo Editor
Foto und Video
iPhone
(25)
39 MB
1,09 €
Gratis
Phoenix Photo Editor HD
Phoenix Photo Editor HD
Foto und Video
iPad
(7)
40 MB
1,09 €
Gratis
Phoenix Pro Photo Editor
Phoenix Pro Photo Editor
Foto und Video
iPhone
(7)
44 MB
7,99 €
1,09 €
Photostein
Photostein
Foto und Video
universal
(11)
12 MB
5,49 €
1,09 €

Musik

Star Scales Pro For Guitar
Star Scales Pro For Guitar
Musik
universal
(12)
32 MB
5,49 €
3,49 €
Star Scales HD For Guitar
Star Scales HD For Guitar
Musik
iPad
(6)
31 MB
5,49 €
4,49 €
Equalizer+ PRO Volumenverstärker und Musikspieler
Equalizer+ PRO Volumenverstärker und Musikspieler
Musik
universal
(136)
50 MB
4,49 €
2,29 €
Free Music Offline - Mp3 Streamer_Playlist Manager
Free Music Offline - Mp3 Streamer_Playlist Manager
Musik
universal
(249)
70 MB
2,29 €
Gratis
ChordMaps2
ChordMaps2
Musik
iPad
Keine Bewertungen
15 MB
10,99 €
4,49 €
DM1 - The Drum Machine
DM1 - The Drum Machine
Musik
iPad
(645)
318 MB
5,49 €
1,09 €
Deine Meinung ist wichtig

  Frank

    Die Musik-App „Studio Music Player“ ist eine Freeversion !!! Daher ist es immer gratis ! Man muss dann im In-App-Kauf bzw. die Pro-Version für 6,99 € kaufen um mehr als 7 Musikstücke hören zu können !!!