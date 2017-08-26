Für iOS: Die Top-Rabatte, die sich heute lohnen (26.8.2017)

    1

Auch am Samstag sortieren wir für Euch wie gewohnt die iOS-Top-Rabatte, die sich lohnen.

Wir listen in der Übersicht nur die besten Deals. Viel Spaß beim Downloaden unserer Empfehlungen, die wir im Tagesverlauf regelmäßig aktualisieren.

Produktivität

FileCalendar – Kalender und Datei Manager
FileCalendar – Kalender und Datei Manager
Produktivität
universal
(70)
4 MB
2,29 €
Gratis
Animals 360 Gold
Animals 360 Gold
Bildung
universal
(20)
126 MB
2,29 €
1,09 €
Sterne 3D+: Leitfaden für den Nachthimmel
Sterne 3D+: Leitfaden für den Nachthimmel
Bildung
universal
(417)
96 MB
3,49 €
2,29 €

Zeichenblock Pro : Unbegrenzte Notizblöcke
Zeichenblock Pro : Unbegrenzte Notizblöcke
Produktivität
universal
(415)
102 MB
3,49 €
Gratis
Die Elemente von Theodore Gray
Die Elemente von Theodore Gray
Bücher
universal
(144)
1752 MB
14,99 €
10,99 €
iPlayTo - Abspielen Fotos, Videos und Musik auf TV
iPlayTo - Abspielen Fotos, Videos und Musik auf TV
Dienstprogramme
universal
(192)
41 MB
4,49 €
3,49 €
Star Walk - die Sternenkarte
Star Walk - die Sternenkarte
Bildung
iPhone
(921)
143 MB
5,49 €
2,29 €
Star Walk HD - Astronomie und die Sternenkarte
Star Walk HD - Astronomie und die Sternenkarte
Bildung
iPad
(1143)
143 MB
5,49 €
2,29 €
Nextcloud
Nextcloud
Produktivität
universal
(246)
62 MB
1,09 €
Gratis
InFocus Pro - All-in-One Organizer
InFocus Pro - All-in-One Organizer
Produktivität
universal
(90)
43 MB
21,99 €
10,99 €

Kinder

Dr. Pandas Kunstunterricht
Dr. Pandas Kunstunterricht
Bildung
universal
(15)
123 MB
3,49 €
1,99 €
Space Puzzle for Kids
Space Puzzle for Kids
Spiele
universal
Keine Bewertungen
53 MB
4,49 €
3,49 €
Sandmännchens Traumreise - Gute Nacht App
Sandmännchens Traumreise - Gute Nacht App
Bildung
universal
(26)
530 MB
4,49 €
3,49 €

Foto/Video

Alayer
Alayer
Foto und Video
iPhone
(8)
65 MB
2,29 €
1,09 €
Epica Pro - Epos Kamera und Fotografie-Stand für die ...
Epica Pro - Epos Kamera und Fotografie-Stand für die ...
Foto und Video
universal
(237)
26 MB
2,29 €
Gratis
Fotoscanner für mich - Scannen Alten Fotos & Alben
Fotoscanner für mich - Scannen Alten Fotos & Alben
Foto und Video
universal
(18)
47 MB
10,99 €
7,99 €
Trimaginator ▲ Creative Photo Effects!
Trimaginator ▲ Creative Photo Effects!
Foto und Video
universal
(9)
28 MB
3,49 €
2,99 €

Musik

Guitar Scorist
Guitar Scorist
Spiele
universal
(5)
60 MB
2,29 €
Gratis
Quincy
Quincy
Musik
universal
Keine Bewertungen
15 MB
10,99 €
8,99 €
Tera Synth
Tera Synth
Musik
iPad
(17)
32 MB
21,99 €
12,99 €
Elastic Drums
Elastic Drums
Musik
universal
(44)
173 MB
10,99 €
6,99 €
DeliTape - Deluxe Kassettenspieler
DeliTape - Deluxe Kassettenspieler
Musik
iPhone
(274)
14 MB
1,09 €
Gratis
Delitape Bling-Bling - Deluxe Kassettenspieler
Delitape Bling-Bling - Deluxe Kassettenspieler
Musik
iPhone
(5)
19 MB
2,29 €
Gratis
Karte der tonalen Harmonik Pro
Karte der tonalen Harmonik Pro
Musik
iPad
(16)
124 MB
12,99 €
7,99 €
Teile
in diesem Artikel

Anzeige

Deine Meinung ist wichtig

  • Jonny An

    weather FX ist leider nich kostenlos