Für iOS: Die Top-Rabatte, die sich heute lohnen (15.8.2017)

Auch am Dienstag sortieren wir für Euch wie gewohnt die iOS-Top-Rabatte, die sich lohnen.

Wir listen in der Übersicht nur die besten Deals. Viel Spaß beim Downloaden unserer Empfehlungen, die wir im Tagesverlauf regelmäßig aktualisieren.

Produktivität

Noteworthy Notes
Noteworthy Notes
Produktivität
universal
(274)
5.6 MB
1,09 €
Gratis
Starry Night Interactive Animation
Starry Night Interactive Animation
Unterhaltung
universal
(8)
12 MB
2,29 €
Gratis
Reisekosten
Reisekosten
Wirtschaft
universal
(131)
19 MB
6,99 €
4,49 €
Flow - email app for Gmail, Hotmail & IMAP inbox
Flow - email app for Gmail, Hotmail & IMAP inbox
Produktivität
iPhone
Keine Bewertungen
22 MB
5,49 €
Gratis
Easy Backup Pro - Sicherung der Kontakte
Easy Backup Pro - Sicherung der Kontakte
Produktivität
universal
(83)
47 MB
3,49 €
Gratis
Orderly - To-do Lists, Location Based Reminders
Orderly - To-do Lists, Location Based Reminders
Produktivität
iPhone
(25)
32 MB
5,49 €
Gratis
Rechnen bis 20
Rechnen bis 20
Bildung
universal
(5)
34 MB
2,29 €
Gratis

Kinder

Fiete Hide and Seek
Fiete Hide and Seek
Bücher
universal
(5)
189 MB
3,99 €
2,99 €
Fiete Math - Mathe für 1. Klasse und Vorschule
Fiete Math - Mathe für 1. Klasse und Vorschule
Bildung
universal
(22)
301 MB
3,99 €
1,99 €

Foto/Video

Legend - Animate Text in Video & GIF
Legend - Animate Text in Video & GIF
Foto und Video
iPhone
(22)
85 MB
2,29 €
Gratis
PhotoTangler - Best Collage Maker to Blend Photos
PhotoTangler - Best Collage Maker to Blend Photos
Foto und Video
universal
(23)
1.4 MB
3,49 €
Gratis

Musik

Neutron Music Player
Neutron Music Player
Musik
universal
(29)
74 MB
7,99 €
5,49 €
Stereosun Pro
Stereosun Pro
Musik
iPad
Keine Bewertungen
54 MB
9,99 €
5,49 €
