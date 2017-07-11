Prime Day: Die 37 Angebote, die wir besonders empfehlen

Wir haben 37 Deals zum Amazon Prime Day, die wir besonders empfehlen, zusammengetragen.
Die Liste umfasst alle Bereiche – von Smart Home Gadgets über Navigationsgeräte, Lautsprecher, Kopfhörer und mehr. Klickt Euch einfach durch:
Sonos, Hue, Elgato, UE, Sony, Bose und mehr in der Übersicht
- Sonos Play:1 Speaker
79 Euro sparen bei Kauf von 2x Sonos
- Elgato Eve Energy
nur 32,49 statt 49,49 Euro
- Netgear Orbi WLAN System
nur 229,99 statt 349,99 Euro
- Philips Hue Bewegungssensor
nur 22,90 statt 39,95 Euro
- Sphero Stars-Wars-Roboter
35 % günstiger
- Hue Ambiance GU10 LED Spot (2x)
nur 39,95 statt 59,95 Euro
- Philips Hue White und Color Lampe
nur 34,90 statt 59,99 Euro
- Garmin vivoactive HR Sport
nur 159,99 statt 269,99 Euro
- Garmin Fenix 3 GPS-Multisportuhr
nur 274,95 statt 479 Euro
- Garmin Forerunner
124,29 statt 199 Euro
- Fitbit Charge 2
nur 99,95 statt 159,99 Euro
- Fitbit Unisex Fitnessarmband
nur 95,95 statt 139,95 Euro
- TomTom Adventure Fitnessuhr
nur 189 statt 299,99 Euro
- TomTom Spark 3 Fitnessuhr
nur 129 statt 199,99 Euro
- TomTom Cardio Tracker
nur 59 statt 89,99 Euro
- TomTom Go 6200 Navi
nur 259 statt 379 Euro
- Seagate Expansion Festplatte 1 TB
nur 49 statt 64,99 Euro
- SanDisk iXpand 64 GB Stick
nur 44,90 statt 69,99 Euro
- UE Boom 2 Bluetooth-Speaker
nur 89 statt 199 Euro
- UE Roll 2 Bluetooth-Speaker
nur 54,90 statt 99,99 Euro
- UE Megaboom Bluetooth-Speaker
nur 139 statt 299 Euro
- B&O Beoplay A1 Bluetooth-Speaker
nur 169 statt 249,90 Euro
- B&O BeoLit 15 tragbarer Speaker
nur 289 statt 499 Euro
- B&O Play On-Ear Kopfhörer
nur 309 statt 444,95 Euro
- Bose SoundLink Color schwarz
nur 89,90 statt 139,95 Euro
- Bose SoundTrue In-Ear Kopfhörer
nur 79,90 statt 129,95 Euro
- Bose SoundLink Mini II & Echo Dot
nur 169 statt 208,98 Euro
- Bose SoundTouch 10 & Echo Dot
nur 179 statt 239,89 Euro
- Beats Studio Wireless
nur 285 Euro
- Sony MDR-ZX330BT Kopfhörer
nur 39 statt 99,99 Euro
- Sony MDR-100ABN Kopfhörer
nur 179 statt 299 Euro
- Sony SRS-XB40 tragbarer Speaker
nur 149 statt 229 Euro
- Jaybird kabellose Kopfhörer
nur 89 statt 159 Euro
- Sennheiser HD 598SR Kopfhörer
nur 114,99 statt 229 Euro
- Philips Fidelio X2 HiFi-Kopfhörer
nur 149 statt 349,99 Euro
- Sennheiser HD 598Cs Kopfhörer
nur 114,99 statt 229 Euro
- Denon AH-GC20 Globe Cruiser
nur 159 statt 329 Euro
