Für iOS: Die Top-Rabatte, die sich heute lohnen (9.7.2017)

Auch am Sonntag sortieren wir für Euch wie gewohnt die iOS-Top-Rabatte, die sich lohnen.

Wir listen in der Übersicht nur die besten Deals. Viel Spaß beim Downloaden unserer Empfehlungen, die wir im Tagesverlauf regelmäßig aktualisieren.

Produktivität

Paper Keyboard - Fast typing and playing with an ...
Paper Keyboard - Fast typing and playing with an ...
Unterhaltung
iPhone
(232)
55 MB
1,09 €
Gratis
Q FlowChart
Q FlowChart
Produktivität
iPad
Keine Bewertungen
24 MB
3,49 €
Gratis
ownCloud Access
ownCloud Access
Produktivität
universal
(28)
19 MB
3,99 €
3,49 €
Universal Zoom: All About Sizes and Distances
Universal Zoom: All About Sizes and Distances
Bildung
universal
(27)
94 MB
4,49 €
Gratis
IDEAZ - Keep your ideas in one place
IDEAZ - Keep your ideas in one place
Produktivität
iPhone
Keine Bewertungen
1.8 MB
1,09 €
Gratis
Smart BASIC programming language
Smart BASIC programming language
Produktivität
universal
(22)
152 MB
5,49 €
3,49 €
Zeichenblock Pro : Unbegrenzte Notizblöcke
Zeichenblock Pro : Unbegrenzte Notizblöcke
Produktivität
universal
(416)
102 MB
3,49 €
Gratis
OneDayB4
OneDayB4
Dienstprogramme
universal
(6)
20 MB
5,49 €
Gratis
allThings
allThings
Produktivität
iPhone
(16)
4.1 MB
2,29 €
1,09 €
VisualMATH 4D
VisualMATH 4D
Bildung
universal
(10)
50 MB
3,49 €
2,29 €
PaintWhat
PaintWhat
Spiele
universal
(7)
12 MB
2,29 €
Gratis
Textkraft Deutsch - Schreiben Korrektur Recherche
Textkraft Deutsch - Schreiben Korrektur Recherche
Produktivität
iPad
(2253)
34 MB
6,99 €
4,99 €
Breathing Zone: Guided Breathing for Mindfulness
Breathing Zone: Guided Breathing for Mindfulness
Gesundheit und Fitness
universal
(32)
35 MB
4,99 €
Gratis
Cameraxis - Graphic Design & Photo Editing
Cameraxis - Graphic Design & Photo Editing
Foto und Video
universal
(21)
134 MB
7,99 €
Gratis
Depello - Color Splash deine Fotos
Depello - Color Splash deine Fotos
Foto und Video
universal
(12)
10 MB
3,49 €
Gratis
Giflay - GIF Viewer
Giflay - GIF Viewer
Foto und Video
universal
Keine Bewertungen
6.1 MB
2,29 €
Gratis
LimitedColor
LimitedColor
Foto und Video
universal
(5)
125 MB
2,29 €
Gratis

Musik

Guitar Scorist
Guitar Scorist
Spiele
universal
(5)
60 MB
2,29 €
Gratis
BeatPad
BeatPad
Musik
universal
(124)
314 MB
5,49 €
3,49 €
BOOM 808!
BOOM 808!
Musik
iPad
(8)
36 MB
2,29 €
1,09 €
Rhythm Studio
Rhythm Studio
Musik
universal
(230)
36 MB
5,49 €
3,49 €
studiomux
studiomux
Musik
universal
(15)
11 MB
10,99 €
7,99 €
midiSequencer
midiSequencer
Musik
universal
(9)
30 MB
6,99 €
1,09 €
Studio Music Player | 48 Band-Equalizer Spieler
Studio Music Player | 48 Band-Equalizer Spieler
Musik
universal
(9)
21 MB
6,99 €
Gratis
FLUX:FX by Adrian Belew - the professional audio ...
FLUX:FX by Adrian Belew - the professional audio ...
Musik
iPad
(7)
198 MB
19,99 €
18,99 €

Kinder

Melody Jams
Melody Jams
Spiele
universal
(12)
222 MB
3,49 €
1,09 €
Pango Build City
Pango Build City
Spiele
universal
(5)
120 MB
3,99 €
3,49 €
JungleJam! Musik-Mixen für Kinder
JungleJam! Musik-Mixen für Kinder
Bildung
universal
(52)
276 MB
2,99 €
1,99 €
  • Rainer Wittmann

    Hallo zusammen, da stehen Apps in der Liste die für null Euro ausgeschrieben sind aber kostenpflichtig? LG

    • Ich erkläre es gern noch mal an dieser Stelle. Zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung sind die Preise aktuell. Rabatte werden innerhalb von kürzester Zeit von Entwicklern im Preis wieder hoch und runter gesetzt. Unsere Daten beziehen wir von der offiziellen Schnittstelle, dem App Store.

      Gern schrauben Entwickler den Preis wieder schnell nach oben, wenn sie sehen, dass die App in unserer Rabattliste auftaucht.

      Da wir die offiziellen Preise beziehen, haben wir leider keinen Einfluss auf diese schnellen kurzfristigen Preiserhöhungen oder manchmal auch Senkungen.