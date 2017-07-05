Für iOS: Die Top-Rabatte, die sich heute lohnen (5.7.2017)

    1

Auch am Mittwoch sortieren wir für Euch wie gewohnt die iOS-Top-Rabatte, die sich lohnen.

Wir listen in der Übersicht nur die besten Deals. Viel Spaß beim Downloaden unserer Empfehlungen, die wir im Tagesverlauf regelmäßig aktualisieren.

Produktivität

Der Menschliche Körper
Der Menschliche Körper
Bildung
universal
(320)
638 MB
4,49 €
1,09 €
Cloud Outliner 2 Pro: Outline your Ideas & Plans
Cloud Outliner 2 Pro: Outline your Ideas & Plans
Produktivität
universal
(73)
26 MB
3,49 €
1,09 €

Together Mobile
Together Mobile
Produktivität
universal
(30)
17 MB
10,99 €
5,49 €
Tayasui Color
Tayasui Color
Unterhaltung
universal
(221)
122 MB
3,99 €
1,09 €
WeCal
WeCal
Produktivität
iPhone
(9)
48 MB
3,49 €
Gratis
Smart Merge Pro - Doppelte Kontakte bereinigen
Smart Merge Pro - Doppelte Kontakte bereinigen
Produktivität
universal
(349)
47 MB
3,49 €
Gratis
Smart Merge Pro - Doppelte Kontakte bereinigen
Smart Merge Pro - Doppelte Kontakte bereinigen
Produktivität
universal
(349)
47 MB
3,49 €
Gratis
Packing Pro
Packing Pro
Reisen
universal
(81)
16 MB
3,49 €
2,29 €
Leaf for Twitter
Leaf for Twitter
Soziale Netze
iPhone
(7)
17 MB
5,49 €
2,29 €
Altimeter GPS PRO - with Barometer, Maps, Compass
Altimeter GPS PRO - with Barometer, Maps, Compass
Navigation
universal
(5)
28 MB
4,49 €
2,29 €
Klima für Netatmo
Klima für Netatmo
Wetter
universal
(8)
14 MB
2,99 €
2,29 €
Blumen bestimmen – entdecken Sie, welche Pflanzen und ...
Blumen bestimmen – entdecken Sie, welche Pflanzen und ...
Nachschlagewerke
universal
(24)
46 MB
10,99 €
4,49 €
Wildkräuter & Beeren bestimmen – entdecken Sie ...
Wildkräuter & Beeren bestimmen – entdecken Sie ...
Nachschlagewerke
universal
(18)
60 MB
10,99 €
4,49 €
Vögel bestimmen – erkennen Sie heimische Vogelarten ...
Vögel bestimmen – erkennen Sie heimische Vogelarten ...
Nachschlagewerke
universal
(51)
118 MB
10,99 €
4,49 €

Foto/Video

Tayasui Sketches Pro
Tayasui Sketches Pro
Produktivität
universal
(243)
191 MB
5,99 €
1,09 €
Halftone - Turn Photos Into Comics!
Halftone - Turn Photos Into Comics!
Foto und Video
universal
(399)
28 MB
2,29 €
Gratis
Halftone 2 - Comicbuchersteller
Halftone 2 - Comicbuchersteller
Foto und Video
universal
(50)
67 MB
3,49 €
1,09 €
Hydra - für perfekte Fotos
Hydra - für perfekte Fotos
Foto und Video
universal
(140)
16 MB
5,49 €
3,49 €
ProCam 4 - Manuelle Kamera + RAW
ProCam 4 - Manuelle Kamera + RAW
Foto und Video
universal
(1258)
43 MB
5,49 €
2,99 €
Trigraphy: Photo Editor for Glitch & Abstract Art
Trigraphy: Photo Editor for Glitch & Abstract Art
Foto und Video
universal
(40)
118 MB
2,29 €
Gratis
SKRWT
SKRWT
Foto und Video
universal
(175)
33 MB
2,29 €
1,09 €

Musik

Rhythm Pad (Schlagzeug/Drum-Pad)
Rhythm Pad (Schlagzeug/Drum-Pad)
Musik
universal
(20)
44 MB
3,49 €
Gratis
dot Melody
dot Melody
Musik
universal
(11)
37 MB
5,49 €
2,29 €
Patterning : Drum Machine
Patterning : Drum Machine
Musik
iPad
(83)
143 MB
10,99 €
6,99 €
Chordion : Musical Instrument & MIDI Controller
Chordion : Musical Instrument & MIDI Controller
Musik
iPad
(70)
18 MB
5,49 €
3,49 €
PolyNome Pro:Metronome, Drum Machine, Practice Log
PolyNome Pro:Metronome, Drum Machine, Practice Log
Musik
universal
Keine Bewertungen
62 MB
19,99 €
13,99 €
AmpliTube
AmpliTube
Musik
iPhone
(121)
775 MB
21,99 €
10,99 €
AmpliTube for iPad
AmpliTube for iPad
Musik
iPad
(161)
956 MB
21,99 €
10,99 €
DrumKick for iPhone
DrumKick for iPhone
Musik
iPhone
Keine Bewertungen
25 MB
3,49 €
Gratis

Kinder

Tatütata: Wimmel Polizei & Feuerwehr Kinderapp
Tatütata: Wimmel Polizei & Feuerwehr Kinderapp
Bücher
universal
(264)
249 MB
3,49 €
2,99 €
