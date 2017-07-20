Für iOS: Die Top-Rabatte, die sich heute lohnen (20.7.2017)

Auch am Donnerstag  sortieren wir für Euch wie gewohnt die iOS-Top-Rabatte, die sich lohnen.

Wir listen in der Übersicht nur die besten Deals. Viel Spaß beim Downloaden unserer Empfehlungen, die wir im Tagesverlauf regelmäßig aktualisieren.

Produktivität

Angeln Deluxe - Beste Fangzeit Kalender
Angeln Deluxe - Beste Fangzeit Kalender
Wetter
universal
(315)
89 MB
3,49 €
1,09 €
Sygic Europa & Russland: GPS-Navigation, Karten
Sygic Europa & Russland: GPS-Navigation, Karten
Navigation
universal
(97)
82 MB
27,99 €
14,99 €
Easy Backup Pro - Sicherung der Kontakte
Easy Backup Pro - Sicherung der Kontakte
Produktivität
universal
(80)
47 MB
3,49 €
Gratis
Website Übersetzung für Safari
Website Übersetzung für Safari
Dienstprogramme
universal
(19)
14 MB
3,49 €
Gratis
Sygic Australia & New Zealand: GPS Navigation
Sygic Australia & New Zealand: GPS Navigation
Navigation
universal
(25)
82 MB
16,99 €
14,99 €
iDisplay
iDisplay
Produktivität
universal
(323)
35 MB
21,99 €
Gratis

Aktive Stimme HD : Sprache in Text
Aktive Stimme HD : Sprache in Text
Soziale Netze
iPad
(14)
28 MB
12,99 €
Gratis
Money Pro - Geld, Budget, persönliche Finanzen
Money Pro - Geld, Budget, persönliche Finanzen
Finanzen
universal
(227)
128 MB
5,99 €
3,49 €
mText2Speech - Instant Text to Speech
mText2Speech - Instant Text to Speech
Produktivität
universal
Keine Bewertungen
8 MB
2,29 €
Gratis
Molecules by Theodore Gray
Molecules by Theodore Gray
Bildung
universal
(9)
789 MB
14,99 €
10,99 €
Sygic North America: GPS Navigation, Offline Maps
Sygic North America: GPS Navigation, Offline Maps
Navigation
universal
(32)
115 MB
16,99 €
14,99 €
Anchor Pointer: Parked Car Finder
Anchor Pointer: Parked Car Finder
Navigation
iPhone
(25)
29 MB
4,49 €
3,49 €
YConvert PRO
YConvert PRO
Dienstprogramme
iPhone
(5)
13 MB
2,29 €
Gratis
Drwer - Simple Design Drawing
Drwer - Simple Design Drawing
Dienstprogramme
universal
Keine Bewertungen
0.8 MB
1,09 €
Gratis
Oflow - Creativity App
Oflow - Creativity App
Lifestyle
universal
(15)
9.7 MB
0,49 €
Gratis
Starglobe: Entdecke den Nachthimmel
Starglobe: Entdecke den Nachthimmel
Bildung
universal
(170)
92 MB
4,49 €
Gratis
iCarConnect - the best on-board computer for your car
iCarConnect - the best on-board computer for your car
Navigation
iPhone
(31)
52 MB
3,49 €
Gratis
ToDo Kalender: Aufgabenliste | To-Do List
ToDo Kalender: Aufgabenliste | To-Do List
Produktivität
universal
(10)
43 MB
2,29 €
1,09 €
AllPass Pro
AllPass Pro
Produktivität
universal
(48)
5.3 MB
2,29 €
Gratis
Übersetzer !!
Übersetzer !!
Produktivität
iPhone
(97)
26 MB
10,99 €
Gratis
Network Utility Pro
Network Utility Pro
Dienstprogramme
universal
(13)
26 MB
1,09 €
0,99 €
Aktive Stimme : Sprache in Text
Aktive Stimme : Sprache in Text
Soziale Netze
iPhone
(1008)
26 MB
10,99 €
Gratis
Übersetzer HD !!
Übersetzer HD !!
Nachschlagewerke
iPad
(29)
27 MB
12,99 €
Gratis
Symbolic Calculator HD
Symbolic Calculator HD
Bildung
iPad
(30)
8 MB
2,29 €
1,09 €

Foto/Video

Der Fotoguide
Der Fotoguide
Foto und Video
universal
(449)
1352 MB
8,99 €
5,49 €
Big Photo
Big Photo
Foto und Video
universal
(20)
40 MB
3,49 €
1,09 €
MetaGear - metadata viewer/editor, Exif, IPTC
MetaGear - metadata viewer/editor, Exif, IPTC
Foto und Video
universal
Keine Bewertungen
27 MB
8,99 €
4,49 €
Pocket Files Pro - Hide & lock photo, video, docs
Pocket Files Pro - Hide & lock photo, video, docs
Foto und Video
universal
Keine Bewertungen
25 MB
3,49 €
Gratis
Phoenix Pro Photo Editor
Phoenix Pro Photo Editor
Foto und Video
iPhone
(7)
44 MB
7,99 €
3,49 €
PixelWakker
PixelWakker
Foto und Video
universal
(6)
4.1 MB
3,49 €
Gratis

Musik

KORG Module Standard for iPhone
KORG Module Standard for iPhone
Musik
iPhone
Keine Bewertungen
1279 MB
32,99 €
16,99 €
KORG cortosia - GOOD SOUND TUNER
KORG cortosia - GOOD SOUND TUNER
Musik
iPhone
Keine Bewertungen
36 MB
10,99 €
5,49 €
ARP ODYSSEi
ARP ODYSSEi
Musik
universal
(33)
101 MB
32,99 €
16,99 €
KORG iELECTRIBE for iPhone
KORG iELECTRIBE for iPhone
Musik
iPhone
Keine Bewertungen
95 MB
21,99 €
10,99 €
KORG iDS-10
KORG iDS-10
Musik
universal
(18)
84 MB
21,99 €
10,99 €
KORG Module
KORG Module
Musik
universal
(54)
1321 MB
43,99 €
21,99 €
VOX: FLAC Music Player with MP3 & Equalizer
VOX: FLAC Music Player with MP3 & Equalizer
Musik
iPhone
(71)
78 MB
4,49 €
Gratis
Magellan
Magellan
Musik
iPad
(142)
43 MB
16,99 €
10,99 €
KRFT - Modular Music Production
KRFT - Modular Music Production
Musik
universal
(8)
23 MB
10,99 €
5,49 €
Cassette Gold
Cassette Gold
Musik
iPhone
(311)
18 MB
1,09 €
Gratis

Kinder

Blitzrechnen 1. Klasse - Mathe lernen in der Grundschule ...
Blitzrechnen 1. Klasse - Mathe lernen in der Grundschule ...
Bildung
universal
(36)
361 MB
4,49 €
1,09 €
Micky Maus Wunderhaus - Malen und Spielen
Micky Maus Wunderhaus - Malen und Spielen
Unterhaltung
universal
(5)
299 MB
3,49 €
2,29 €
