Amazon Prime Day: Alle Angebote von Anker (Liste)

Ab sofort gibt es beim Prime Day viele Anker-Deals, die Ihr kennen solltet.

Insgesamt 14 Produkte von Anker nehmen an der Spar-Aktion teil. Besonders cool: Anker garantiert, dass es im ganzen Jahr keine besseren Deals auf diese Produkte geben wird als am Prime Day.

Bei Interesse solltet Ihr also unbedingt zugreifen – zur Übersicht aller Anker-Deals am Prime Day.

Die Prime-Day-Deals von Anker im einzelnen

  • Majles

    Also für gut 160 € hätte ich über den Robo-Sauger schon sehr intensiv nachgedacht. Allerdings sagt die Amazon-Prime Seite, dass 229,- schon der reduzierte Preis sei (anstatt 299,-). Oder sehe ich das falsch?

    • Die Reduzierung auf 169 Euro steht erst noch an. Warte also, nicht alle Deals gelten ab sofort.