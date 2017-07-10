Amazon Prime Day: Alle Angebote von Anker (Liste)

Ab sofort gibt es beim Prime Day viele Anker-Deals, die Ihr kennen solltet.
Insgesamt 14 Produkte von Anker nehmen an der Spar-Aktion teil. Besonders cool: Anker garantiert, dass es im ganzen Jahr keine besseren Deals auf diese Produkte geben wird als am Prime Day.
Bei Interesse solltet Ihr also unbedingt zugreifen – zur Übersicht aller Anker-Deals am Prime Day.
Die Prime-Day-Deals von Anker im einzelnen
- SoundCore
Bluetooth-Speaker
27,99 statt 39,99 Euro
- SoundCore Mini
Bluetooth-Speaker
18,19 statt 25,99 Euro
- PowerCore
10.000 mAh Akku
15,39 statt 22,99 Euro
- PowerCore+
10.050 mAh Akku
28,99 satt 49,99 Euro
- PowerCore
20.100 mAh Akku
24,49 statt 34,99 Euro
- PowerCore
26.800 mAh Akku
37,09 statt 52,99 Euro
- PowerDrive Speed 2
KFZ-Ladegerät
11,89 statt 16,99 Euro
- PiwerDrive+ 2
KFZ-Ladegerät
11,89 statt 29,99 Euro
- Ladegerät
zwei Ports
9,09 statt 12,99 Euro
- PowerPort 2 Lite
Ladegerät
10 statt 16,99 Euro
- PowerPort Speed 5
Ladegerät
23,09 statt 32,99 Euro
- PowerLine II
3 Meter Lightning-Kabel
9,79 statt 13,99 Euro
- RoboVac 11
Roboter-Staubsauger
160,99 statt 229,99 Euro
- Taschenlampe
1300 Lumen
33,59 statt 47,99 Euro
