Amazon Blitzangebote: Macintosh Apple Watch Stand und mehr

Auch heute gibt’s wieder Blitzangebote bei Amazon, wir informieren Euch.

Wie immer gilt: Maximal vier Stunden steht das jeweilige Angebot online. Meist sind die guten Rabatte schnell vergriffen. Interessiert Euch ein Angebot, solltet Ihr also möglichst rasch zuschlagen.

Unsere Anfangszeiten sind die Startzeiten für Prime-Mitglieder. Wer kein Prime hat, bekommt die jeweiligen Blitzangebote jeweils erst eine halbe Stunde später.

Die Liste wird im Tagesverlauf immer weiter aktualisiert.

Deal des Tages

Ab 10.40 Uhr: elego Macintosh-Style Ständer (hier)

Die heutigen Blitzangebote

Smart Home

Ab 10.00 Uhr: MagicHue smarte Lampe (hier)

Ab 10.20 Uhr: MagicHue smarte Lampe (hier)

iPhone/iPad Zubehör

Ab 8.35 Uhr: Camel Charger Displayschutzglas für iPhone 6-7 (hier)

Ab 14.05 Uhr: Lotus Life Lightning Kartenleser (hier)

Ab 16.40 Uhr: Hizek iPhone Dock (hier)

Ab 17.15 Uhr: SolidDock iPhone Dock (hier)

Ab 17.20 Uhr: Weofun Displayschutzglas für iPhone 6(s) Plus (hier)

Ab 18.15 Uhr: CNXUS Displayschutzglas für iPhone 6(s) Plus (hier)

Ab 18.55 Uhr: Fogeek iPhone Stand (hier)

Apple Watch Zubehör

Ab 7.15 Uhr: Bandmax Armband (hier)

Ab 10.40 Uhr: elego Macintosh-Style Ständer (hier)

Mac-Zubehör

Ab 6.55 Uhr: Aukey USB Hub (hier)

Ab 7.35 Uhr: Sabrent USB Hub (hier)

Ab 8.25 Uhr: Sabrent Festplatten Dock (hier)

Ab 9.20 Uhr: Atolla USB C Hub (hier)

Ab 10.30 Uhr: Sabrent Festplatten Dock (hier)

Ab 17.20 Uhr: Jelly Comb MacBook Stand (hier)

Ladegeräte

Ab 6.50 Uhr: Aukey, 2 Ports (hier)

Ab 6.55 Uhr: Aukey KFZ Ladegerät (hier)

Ab 7.15 Uhr: Aukey Reise-Ladegerät (hier)

Ab 7.50 Uhr: Xuzou KFZ Ladegerät (hier)

Ab 11.30 Uhr: Aukey KFZ Ladegerät (hier)

Ab 12.05 Uhr: Tsumbay Ladestation (hier)

Ab 13.45 Uhr: Tronsmart KFZ Ladegerät (hier)

Ab 14.05 Uhr: Qicent Ladestation (hier)

Ab 14.50 Uhr: Nexgadget Ladestation (hier)

Ab 16.00 Uhr: Aukey, 6 Ports (hier)

Ab 17.55 Uhr: Ninetec, 5 Ports (hier)

Akkus

Ab 6.50 Uhr: Hiluckey Solar-Akku 10.000 mAh (hier)

Ab 7.35 Uhr: Aukey, 5.000 mAh (hier)

Ab 11.30 Uhr: Maxoak, 5.200 mAh (hier)

Ab 12.15 Uhr: Ninetec, 13.400 mAh (hier)

Ab 13.05 Uhr: Aukey, 20.000 mAh (hier)

Ab 13.10 Uhr: Aukey, 10.000 mAh (hier)

Ab 13.20 Uhr: Anguo, 5.000 mAh (hier)

Ab 14.00 Uhr: Outxe Solar-Akku 8.000 mAh (hier)

Ab 14.30 Uhr: Aukey, 16.000 mAh (hier)

Ab 18.10 Uhr: BC Master, 5.000 mAh (hier)

Ab 18.15 Uhr: GrandBeing Solar-Akku 15.000 mAh (hier)

Ab 18.20 Uhr: Aukey, 12.000 mAh (hier)

Kopfhörer

Ab 6.05 Uhr: Mugig (hier)

Ab 6.15 Uhr: sunvito Bluetooth Kopfhörer (hier)

Ab 9.15 Uhr: Aukey Bluetooth Kopfhörer (hier)

Ab 13.35 Uhr: Lobkin Bluetooth Kopfhörer (hier)

Ab 19.05 Uhr: Orinsong Bluetooth Kopfhörer (hier)

Speaker

Ab 6.30 Uhr: Mpow Bluetooth Speaker (hier)

Ab 7.00 Uhr: Music Angel Bluetooth Speaker (hier)

Ab 7.25 Uhr: Nintetec Bluetooth Speaker (hier)

Ab 9.10 Uhr: Venstar Bluetooth Speaker (hier)

Ab 10.10 Uhr: SoundPal Bluetooth Speaker (hier)

Ab 11.10 Uhr: SoundPeats Bluetooth Speaker (hier)

Ab 11.25 Uhr: Medion Soundbar (hier)

Ab 12.10 Uhr: Lobink Bluetooth Speaker (hier)

Ab 12.25 Uhr: Monstercube Bluetooth Speaker (hier)

Ab 12.40 Uhr: Mpow Bluetooth Speaker (hier)

Ab 12.45 Uhr: TFLife Bluetooth Speaker (hier)

Ab 14.05 Uhr: Monstercube Bluetooth Speaker (hier)

Ab 14.05 Uhr: IceFox Bluetooth Speaker (hier)

Ab 14.20 Uhr: aukey Bluetooth Speaker (hier)

Ab 15.20 Uhr: Zealot Bluetooth Speaker (hier)

Ab 15.25 Uhr: GGMM AirPlay Speaker (hier)

Ab 16.20 Uhr: GGMM AirPlay Speaker (hier)

Ab 16.55 Uhr: DBPower Bluetooth Speaker (hier)

Ab 17.20 Uhr: TaoTronics Bluetooth Speaker (hier)

Ab 17.20 Uhr: Creative Bluetooth Speaker (hier)

Ab 18.05 Uhr: Usmain Bluetooth Speaker (hier)

Ab 18.05 Uhr: Monstercube Bluetooth Speaker (hier)

Ab 18.10 Uhr: Aukey Bluetooth Speaker (hier)

Cases

Ab 7.40 Uhr: Willnorn, iPhone 7 Plus (hier)

Ab 7.55 Uhr: Tiergrade, iPhone 7 Plus (hier)

Ab 8.10 Uhr: Bandmax, iPhone 7 Plus (hier)

Ab 12.10 Uhr: Lausanne iPhone 6(s) Plus (hier)

Ab 12.35 Uhr: VRS, iPhone 7 (hier)

Ab 13.40 Uhr: Quadocta, iPhone 6(s) (hier)

Ab 18.10 Uhr: Orlegol, iPhone SE (hier)

Ab 18.20 Uhr: pitaka, iPhone 6(s) Plus (hier)

Kabel

Ab 7.15 Uhr: WZS, Lightning (hier)

Ab 8.15 Uhr: J22C, USB C (hier)

Ab 9.35 Uhr: Otisa, MicroUSB (hier)

Ab 9.40 Uhr: eeco, Lightning (hier)

Ab 11.20 Uhr: Aedilys, Lightning (hier)

Ab 11.40 Uhr: CoolReall, MicroUSB (hier)

Ab 12.20 Uhr: Syncwire, USB C (hier)

Ab 13.35 Uhr: Higoo, USB C (hier)

Ab 13.45 Uhr: Aukey, Lightning (hier)

Ab 15.40 Uhr: Montech, Lightning (hier)

Ab 16.25 Uhr: Anker, Lightning (hier)

Ab 16.40 Uhr: KabelDirekt, MicroUSB (hier)

Ab 17.10 Uhr: Iqiyi, Lightning (hier)

Ab 17.30 Uhr: Artchros, Lightning (hier)

Ab 17.40 Uhr: iClique, Lightning (hier)

Ab 18.55 Uhr: BlitzWolf, Lightning (hier)

Projektoren

Ab 6.45 Uhr: BlitzWolf (hier)

Ab 8.30 Uhr: GraceU (hier)

Ab 12.15 Uhr: DBpower (hier)

Ab 14.05 Uhr: Apeman (hier)

Ab 15.10 Uhr: GBlife (hier)

Ab 16.40 Uhr: Deeplee (hier)

Actioncam/Drohnen

Ab 7.00 Uhr: Syma Drohne (hier)

Ab 8.50 Uhr: Yi Actioncam (hier)

Ab 13.30 Uhr: Syma Drohne (hier)

Ab 17.10 Uhr: Yi 4K Actioncam (hier)

Ab 17.30 Uhr: Goolsky Drohe (hier)

Ab 19.05 Uhr: VicTsing Actioncam (hier)

Weitere interessante Gadgets

Ab 9.15 Uhr: Satechi USB C Leistungsmesser (hier)

Ab 10.00 Uhr: Medion Fernseher 48″ 4K (hier)

Ab 16.15 Uhr: Digittrade High Security Festplatte 500 GB (hier)

Ab 17.00 Uhr: Medion Fernseher 31,5″ HD (hier)