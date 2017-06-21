Für Mac: Die Top-Rabatte, die sich heute lohnen (21.6.2017)

    1

Mac-User versorgen wir auch heute wieder mit Top-Rabatten, die sich lohnen.

In unserer Übersicht findet Ihr die besten Schnäppchen. Die Liste wird im Tagesverlauf wie gewohnt regelmäßig von uns aktualisiert.

Produktivität

Super PhotoCut
Super PhotoCut
Fotografie
(16)
11 MB
16,99 €
0,49 €
After Focus - Photo Background Blur Bokeh Effects
After Focus - Photo Background Blur Bokeh Effects
Fotografie
(24)
14 MB
10,99 €
1,09 €
Mail Detective
Mail Detective
Dienstprogramme
(10)
1.2 MB
3,49 €
Gratis
MWeb: Markdown writing,note taking,static blog Gen
MWeb: Markdown writing,note taking,static blog Gen
Produktivität
(5)
6.9 MB
16,99 €
12,99 €
Super Vectorizer - Image to Vector Graphic
Super Vectorizer - Image to Vector Graphic
Grafik und Design
(133)
1.5 MB
16,99 €
10,99 €
Markdown Pro
Markdown Pro
Produktivität
(42)
2.6 MB
10,99 €
5,49 €
Clean Text
Clean Text
Produktivität
(11)
7.7 MB
27,99 €
14,99 €
Be Focused Pro - Fokus-Timer für die Arbeit
Be Focused Pro - Fokus-Timer für die Arbeit
Produktivität
(197)
11 MB
5,49 €
2,29 €

Mond Deluxe HD - Mondphase Kalender
Mond Deluxe HD - Mondphase Kalender
Wetter
(34)
12 MB
2,29 €
1,09 €
Yummy FTP Pro
Yummy FTP Pro
Produktivität
(134)
11 MB
32,99 €
2,29 €
Yummy FTP Watcher
Yummy FTP Watcher
Produktivität
(7)
6.3 MB
21,99 €
2,29 €
Affinity Photo
Affinity Photo
Fotografie
(877)
328 MB
54,99 €
43,99 €
Yummy FTP Alias
Yummy FTP Alias
Produktivität
Keine Bewertungen
5.4 MB
5,49 €
2,29 €
EzyCal - Calendar, Remainders & To Dos List
EzyCal - Calendar, Remainders & To Dos List
Produktivität
Keine Bewertungen
1.8 MB
3,49 €
1,09 €

Spiele

Lost in the Woods - Adventure Game
Lost in the Woods - Adventure Game
Spiele
Keine Bewertungen
223 MB
1,09 €
0,49 €
Märchenmysterien: Der Puppenspieler (Full)
Märchenmysterien: Der Puppenspieler (Full)
Spiele
Keine Bewertungen
452 MB
7,99 €
4,49 €
Lost Grimoires: Das Gestohlene Königreich (Full)
Lost Grimoires: Das Gestohlene Königreich (Full)
Spiele
Keine Bewertungen
425 MB
7,99 €
4,49 €
One Hundred Ways
One Hundred Ways
Spiele
Keine Bewertungen
44 MB
8,99 €
4,49 €
Rätsel der Zeit: Das Erbe (Full)
Rätsel der Zeit: Das Erbe (Full)
Spiele
Keine Bewertungen
521 MB
7,99 €
3,49 €
Total War™: SHOGUN 2 Collection
Total War™: SHOGUN 2 Collection
Spiele
(19)
17786 MB
54,99 €
27,99 €
Suche in Tibet: Jenseits des Endes der Welt (Full)
Suche in Tibet: Jenseits des Endes der Welt (Full)
Spiele
(5)
975 MB
7,99 €
3,49 €
Ultimate BlackJack Reloaded
Ultimate BlackJack Reloaded
Spiele
Keine Bewertungen
20 MB
4,49 €
2,29 €
Gold Rush! Anniversary
Gold Rush! Anniversary
Spiele
Keine Bewertungen
840 MB
8,99 €
4,49 €
Game Tycoon 2
Game Tycoon 2
Spiele
Keine Bewertungen
114 MB
14,99 €
9,99 €
Wellington's Victory
Wellington's Victory
Spiele
Keine Bewertungen
1671 MB
21,99 €
10,99 €
Teile
in diesem Artikel

Anzeige

Deine Meinung ist wichtig

  • watchOS_User

    🤙🏽