Für iOS: Die Top-Rabatte, die sich heute lohnen (9.6.2017)

    0

Auch am Freitag sortieren wir für Euch wie gewohnt die iOS-Top-Rabatte, die sich lohnen.

Wir listen in der Übersicht nur die besten Deals. Viel Spaß beim Downloaden unserer Empfehlungen, die wir im Tagesverlauf regelmäßig aktualisieren.

Produktivität

Stress Guide
Stress Guide
Gesundheit und Fitness
iPhone
(57)
19 MB
1,09 €
Gratis
Dual-Kalender Dual Calendar (Paid)
Dual-Kalender Dual Calendar (Paid)
Dienstprogramme
universal
Keine Bewertungen
66 MB
4,49 €
Gratis
Translate 3 for Safari (Translate & Speak Web)
Translate 3 for Safari (Translate & Speak Web)
Wirtschaft
universal
Keine Bewertungen
27 MB
5,49 €
Gratis
Safety Note+
Safety Note+
Dienstprogramme
universal
(43)
14 MB
2,29 €
Gratis
App Secret
App Secret
Dienstprogramme
universal
(20)
14 MB
2,29 €
Gratis
Grocery List - Remember To Buy
Grocery List - Remember To Buy
Produktivität
iPhone
Keine Bewertungen
2.2 MB
2,29 €
1,09 €
Timers für HomeKit
Timers für HomeKit
Dienstprogramme
universal
(9)
14 MB
2,29 €
Gratis

HTML Egg - Web Page Creator
HTML Egg - Web Page Creator
Wirtschaft
universal
(114)
49 MB
17,99 €
5,49 €
Textkraft Pro - Schreiben, Korrektur & Recherche
Textkraft Pro - Schreiben, Korrektur & Recherche
Produktivität
iPad
(302)
65 MB
18,99 €
12,99 €
Wetter Online Pro
Wetter Online Pro
Wetter
universal
(3140)
89 MB
3,49 €
2,99 €
Office Suite - Personal Edition
Office Suite - Personal Edition
Produktivität
universal
Keine Bewertungen
30 MB
4,4 €
Gratis
Scrivo Pro for Scriveners and Writers
Scrivo Pro for Scriveners and Writers
Produktivität
universal
(5)
90 MB
9,99 €
8,99 €

Foto/Video

Photostein
Photostein
Foto und Video
universal
(11)
12 MB
5,49 €
1,09 €
Phoenix Pro Photo Editor
Phoenix Pro Photo Editor
Foto und Video
iPhone
(7)
44 MB
7,99 €
1,09 €
Phoenix Photo Editor
Phoenix Photo Editor
Foto und Video
iPhone
(25)
39 MB
1,09 €
Gratis
Phoenix Photo Editor HD
Phoenix Photo Editor HD
Foto und Video
iPad
(7)
40 MB
1,09 €
Gratis
Color Accent
Color Accent
Foto und Video
universal
(7)
72 MB
1,09 €
Gratis
AirPhoto Pro - Lock Your Photo & Video
AirPhoto Pro - Lock Your Photo & Video
Dienstprogramme
universal
(10)
10 MB
2,29 €
Gratis
PicToony Funny Photo Face Stickers & Text Editor
PicToony Funny Photo Face Stickers & Text Editor
Foto und Video
universal
Keine Bewertungen
60 MB
1,09 €
Gratis
OrasisHD
OrasisHD
Foto und Video
universal
(37)
24 MB
2,29 €
Gratis
Vectornator Pro - Illustration & Design
Vectornator Pro - Illustration & Design
Produktivität
universal
(7)
79 MB
8,99 €
5,99 €

Musik

Z-Drums Pro
Z-Drums Pro
Musik
universal
Keine Bewertungen
45 MB
1,09 €
Gratis
Quiztones
Quiztones
Musik
universal
(9)
23 MB
8,99 €
5,49 €
Rhythm Cat Pro 2
Rhythm Cat Pro 2
Bildung
universal
Keine Bewertungen
113 MB
5,49 €
Gratis
Score Creator - Music notation app for composer
Score Creator - Music notation app for composer
Musik
iPhone
Keine Bewertungen
15 MB
6,99 €
4,49 €

Kinder

Toca Lab: Elements
Toca Lab: Elements
Unterhaltung
universal
(44)
171 MB
3,99 €
Gratis
Tier Mathe-Spiele für Kids
Tier Mathe-Spiele für Kids
Bildung
universal
Keine Bewertungen
43 MB
5,49 €
Gratis
Die Abenteuer der drei kleinen Schweinchen
Die Abenteuer der drei kleinen Schweinchen
Bücher
universal
(11)
731 MB
2,29 €
0,49 €
PaintWhat
PaintWhat
Spiele
universal
(7)
12 MB
2,29 €
Gratis
