Für iOS: Die Top-Rabatte, die sich heute lohnen (8.6.2017)

    0

Auch am Donnerstag sortieren wir für Euch wie gewohnt die iOS-Top-Rabatte, die sich lohnen.

Wir listen in der Übersicht nur die besten Deals. Viel Spaß beim Downloaden unserer Empfehlungen, die wir im Tagesverlauf regelmäßig aktualisieren.

Produktivität

Timers für HomeKit
Timers für HomeKit
Dienstprogramme
universal
(9)
14 MB
2,29 €
Gratis
HTML Egg - Web Page Creator
HTML Egg - Web Page Creator
Wirtschaft
universal
(114)
49 MB
17,99 €
5,49 €

Textkraft Pro - Schreiben, Korrektur & Recherche
Textkraft Pro - Schreiben, Korrektur & Recherche
Produktivität
iPad
(302)
65 MB
18,99 €
12,99 €
Wetter Online Pro
Wetter Online Pro
Wetter
universal
(2721)
89 MB
3,49 €
2,99 €
Office Suite - Personal Edition
Office Suite - Personal Edition
Produktivität
universal
Keine Bewertungen
30 MB
4,4 €
Gratis
Scrivo Pro for Scriveners and Writers
Scrivo Pro for Scriveners and Writers
Produktivität
universal
(5)
90 MB
9,99 €
8,99 €
Group Text Messages
Group Text Messages
Produktivität
universal
Keine Bewertungen
2.3 MB
1,09 €
0,49 €
Delete Contacts + Duplicates
Delete Contacts + Duplicates
Produktivität
universal
(5)
1.7 MB
1,09 €
0,49 €
Map For Contacts
Map For Contacts
Navigation
universal
(7)
2.7 MB
1,09 €
0,49 €
MailTime Pro - E-Mail im Messaging-Stil
MailTime Pro - E-Mail im Messaging-Stil
Produktivität
iPhone
(22)
56 MB
3,49 €
Gratis
Fitness Point - 7 Minuten Training PRO
Fitness Point - 7 Minuten Training PRO
Gesundheit und Fitness
universal
(28)
15 MB
3,99 €
1,99 €
familyStructure
familyStructure
Produktivität
universal
(6)
4.9 MB
3,49 €
2,29 €
Fitness Point Pro - Frauen Edition
Fitness Point Pro - Frauen Edition
Gesundheit und Fitness
universal
(28)
78 MB
5,99 €
4,99 €
Euro Münzen Sammlung - 2 Euro Sondermünzen
Euro Münzen Sammlung - 2 Euro Sondermünzen
Nachschlagewerke
iPhone
(66)
68 MB
3,49 €
2,99 €
Mein Geld mit Money
Mein Geld mit Money
Finanzen
iPhone
(99)
36 MB
2,29 €
Gratis
Calculus doodlus
Calculus doodlus
Dienstprogramme
universal
(276)
13 MB
1,09 €
Gratis
GoodCounter – A Pretty Good Tally Counter
GoodCounter – A Pretty Good Tally Counter
Dienstprogramme
universal
Keine Bewertungen
10 MB
2,29 €
1,09 €
Magnifier Flash - A magnifying glass with light
Magnifier Flash - A magnifying glass with light
Lifestyle
universal
(26)
1.7 MB
1,09 €
Gratis
Yoga Video Trainer Deutsch
Yoga Video Trainer Deutsch
Gesundheit und Fitness
iPhone
(59)
673 MB
5,99 €
3,49 €
Barcode
Barcode
Dienstprogramme
iPhone
(62)
23 MB
1,09 €
Gratis
Magnifier Flash - A magnifying glass with light
Magnifier Flash - A magnifying glass with light
Lifestyle
iPhone
(26)
1.7 MB
1,09 €
Gratis
ScanBee - Scanner um Papieren zu kopieren
ScanBee - Scanner um Papieren zu kopieren
Wirtschaft
universal
(5)
4.7 MB
3,99 €
Gratis

Foto/Video

Vectornator Pro - Illustration & Design
Vectornator Pro - Illustration & Design
Produktivität
universal
(6)
79 MB
8,99 €
5,99 €
CutNPlace - Cut and Overlay Images
CutNPlace - Cut and Overlay Images
Foto und Video
universal
(10)
82 MB
1,09 €
Gratis
NoLocation - Remove exif data from photos
NoLocation - Remove exif data from photos
Foto und Video
iPhone
Keine Bewertungen
16 MB
2,29 €
1,09 €
FlipCam PRO - Front-back shots with 3D captures
FlipCam PRO - Front-back shots with 3D captures
Foto und Video
iPhone
Keine Bewertungen
15 MB
8,99 €
Gratis
Cameraxis - Graphic Design & Photo Editing
Cameraxis - Graphic Design & Photo Editing
Foto und Video
universal
(19)
134 MB
8,99 €
7,99 €

Musik

Z-Drums Pro
Z-Drums Pro
Musik
universal
Keine Bewertungen
45 MB
1,09 €
Gratis
Quiztones
Quiztones
Musik
universal
(9)
23 MB
8,99 €
5,49 €
Rhythm Cat Pro 2
Rhythm Cat Pro 2
Bildung
universal
Keine Bewertungen
113 MB
5,49 €
Gratis
Score Creator - Music notation app for composer
Score Creator - Music notation app for composer
Musik
iPhone
Keine Bewertungen
15 MB
6,99 €
4,49 €
Pro Music SPlayTunafy: Find and Search & Listen
Pro Music SPlayTunafy: Find and Search & Listen
Unterhaltung
universal
Keine Bewertungen
4.8 MB
3,49 €
Gratis
Free Music Offline - Mp3 Streamer_Playlist Manager
Free Music Offline - Mp3 Streamer_Playlist Manager
Musik
universal
(42)
70 MB
2,29 €
Gratis
Auria
Auria
Musik
iPad
(65)
942 MB
27,99 €
13,99 €

Kinder

Tier Mathe-Spiele für Kids
Tier Mathe-Spiele für Kids
Bildung
universal
Keine Bewertungen
43 MB
5,49 €
Gratis
Die Abenteuer der drei kleinen Schweinchen
Die Abenteuer der drei kleinen Schweinchen
Bücher
universal
(11)
731 MB
2,29 €
0,49 €
Der fabelhafte Tier Spielplatz
Der fabelhafte Tier Spielplatz
Spiele
universal
(132)
73 MB
6,99 €
4,99 €
Teile
in diesem Artikel

Anzeige

Deine Meinung ist wichtig