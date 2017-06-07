Für iOS: Die Top-Rabatte, die sich heute lohnen (7.6.2017)

    0

Auch am Mittwoch sortieren wir für Euch wie gewohnt die iOS-Top-Rabatte, die sich lohnen.

Wir listen in der Übersicht nur die besten Deals. Viel Spaß beim Downloaden unserer Empfehlungen, die wir im Tagesverlauf regelmäßig aktualisieren.

Produktivität

Fitness Point - 7 Minuten Training PRO
Fitness Point - 7 Minuten Training PRO
Gesundheit und Fitness
universal
(28)
15 MB
3,99 €
1,99 €
familyStructure
familyStructure
Produktivität
universal
(6)
4.9 MB
3,49 €
2,29 €
Fitness Point Pro - Frauen Edition
Fitness Point Pro - Frauen Edition
Gesundheit und Fitness
universal
(28)
78 MB
5,99 €
4,99 €
Euro Münzen Sammlung - 2 Euro Sondermünzen
Euro Münzen Sammlung - 2 Euro Sondermünzen
Nachschlagewerke
iPhone
(66)
68 MB
3,49 €
2,99 €
Mein Geld mit Money
Mein Geld mit Money
Finanzen
iPhone
(99)
36 MB
2,29 €
Gratis
let's led - led banner app
let's led - led banner app
Dienstprogramme
universal
Keine Bewertungen
9.9 MB
1,09 €
Gratis
Calculus doodlus
Calculus doodlus
Dienstprogramme
universal
(274)
13 MB
1,09 €
Gratis
GoodCounter – A Pretty Good Tally Counter
GoodCounter – A Pretty Good Tally Counter
Dienstprogramme
universal
Keine Bewertungen
10 MB
2,29 €
1,09 €
Magnifier Flash - A magnifying glass with light
Magnifier Flash - A magnifying glass with light
Lifestyle
universal
(26)
1.7 MB
1,09 €
Gratis
Yoga Video Trainer Deutsch
Yoga Video Trainer Deutsch
Gesundheit und Fitness
iPhone
(59)
673 MB
5,99 €
3,49 €
Barcode
Barcode
Dienstprogramme
iPhone
(62)
23 MB
1,09 €
Gratis
Password Safe - iPassSafe
Password Safe - iPassSafe
Produktivität
iPhone
(50)
34 MB
4,49 €
Gratis

Magnifier Flash - A magnifying glass with light
Magnifier Flash - A magnifying glass with light
Lifestyle
iPhone
(26)
1.7 MB
1,09 €
Gratis
ScanBee - Scanner um Papieren zu kopieren
ScanBee - Scanner um Papieren zu kopieren
Wirtschaft
universal
(5)
4.7 MB
3,99 €
Gratis
Simpler Pro - Smarter Kontaktmanager
Simpler Pro - Smarter Kontaktmanager
Produktivität
universal
(1206)
47 MB
3,49 €
Gratis
Meditation of the day
Meditation of the day
Gesundheit und Fitness
universal
Keine Bewertungen
1.7 MB
2,29 €
Gratis
Yoga Studio
Yoga Studio
Gesundheit und Fitness
universal
(1809)
164 MB
5,49 €
Gratis
Notes.xls einfach Tabel für Budgets & Aufwendungen
Notes.xls einfach Tabel für Budgets & Aufwendungen
Produktivität
universal
Keine Bewertungen
17 MB
2,29 €
Gratis
WRIO Keyboard
WRIO Keyboard
Dienstprogramme
iPhone
(79)
35 MB
2,29 €
0,49 €

Foto/Video

007's Vidicon - Spy Video Camera
007's Vidicon - Spy Video Camera
Foto und Video
iPhone
Keine Bewertungen
5.5 MB
10,99 €
Gratis
Universal Image Search Pro
Universal Image Search Pro
Foto und Video
universal
Keine Bewertungen
12 MB
1,09 €
Gratis
CutNPlace - Cut and Overlay Images
CutNPlace - Cut and Overlay Images
Foto und Video
universal
(10)
82 MB
1,09 €
Gratis
NoLocation - Remove exif data from photos
NoLocation - Remove exif data from photos
Foto und Video
iPhone
Keine Bewertungen
16 MB
2,29 €
1,09 €
FlipCam PRO - Front-back shots with 3D captures
FlipCam PRO - Front-back shots with 3D captures
Foto und Video
iPhone
Keine Bewertungen
15 MB
8,99 €
Gratis
Cameraxis - Graphic Design & Photo Editing
Cameraxis - Graphic Design & Photo Editing
Foto und Video
universal
(19)
134 MB
8,99 €
7,99 €
Instaflash
Instaflash
Foto und Video
universal
(316)
16 MB
2,29 €
Gratis
Instaflash Pro
Instaflash Pro
Foto und Video
universal
(83)
16 MB
5,49 €
Gratis

Musik

Quiztones
Quiztones
Musik
universal
(9)
23 MB
8,99 €
5,49 €
Rhythm Cat Pro 2
Rhythm Cat Pro 2
Bildung
universal
Keine Bewertungen
113 MB
5,49 €
Gratis
Score Creator - Music notation app for composer
Score Creator - Music notation app for composer
Musik
iPhone
Keine Bewertungen
15 MB
6,99 €
4,49 €
Pro Music SPlayTunafy: Find and Search & Listen
Pro Music SPlayTunafy: Find and Search & Listen
Unterhaltung
universal
Keine Bewertungen
4.8 MB
3,49 €
Gratis
Free Music Offline - Mp3 Streamer_Playlist Manager
Free Music Offline - Mp3 Streamer_Playlist Manager
Musik
universal
(37)
70 MB
2,29 €
Gratis
Auria
Auria
Musik
iPad
(65)
942 MB
27,99 €
13,99 €

Kinder

Die Abenteuer der drei kleinen Schweinchen
Die Abenteuer der drei kleinen Schweinchen
Bücher
universal
(11)
731 MB
2,29 €
0,49 €
PaintWhat
PaintWhat
Spiele
universal
(7)
12 MB
2,29 €
Gratis
Der fabelhafte Tier Spielplatz
Der fabelhafte Tier Spielplatz
Spiele
universal
(132)
73 MB
6,99 €
4,99 €
Die Roboter-Fabrik von Tinybop
Die Roboter-Fabrik von Tinybop
Bildung
universal
(21)
284 MB
4,99 €
Gratis
