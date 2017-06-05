Für iOS: Die Top-Rabatte, die sich heute lohnen (5.6.2017)

Auch am Montag sortieren wir für Euch wie gewohnt die iOS-Top-Rabatte, die sich lohnen.

Wir listen in der Übersicht nur die besten Deals. Viel Spaß beim Downloaden unserer Empfehlungen, die wir im Tagesverlauf regelmäßig aktualisieren.

Produktivität

Smart PDF Scanner: Scan Documents and Receipts
Smart PDF Scanner: Scan Documents and Receipts
Wirtschaft
universal
(15)
13 MB
5,99 €
Gratis
KyPass - Keepass always in sync
KyPass - Keepass always in sync
Produktivität
universal
(139)
27 MB
7,99 €
5,49 €
AllPass Pro
AllPass Pro
Produktivität
universal
(47)
5.3 MB
3,49 €
Gratis
PhoneBook Pro
PhoneBook Pro
Produktivität
universali
(36)
6.4 MB
2,29 €
Gratis
Fitness Point Pro
Fitness Point Pro
Gesundheit und Fitness
universal
(2747)
65 MB
5,99 €
4,99 €
Trommelreise
Trommelreise
Lifestyle
iPhone
(8)
48 MB
2,2,9 €
Gratis
Quick Fav Dial - schneller anrufen, smsen, mailen
Quick Fav Dial - schneller anrufen, smsen, mailen
Dienstprogramme
iPhone
(63)
35 MB
3,49 €
2,29 €
3D Earth - Wetter Widget, Weltuhr DE Prognosekarte
3D Earth - Wetter Widget, Weltuhr DE Prognosekarte
Dienstprogramme
universal
(269)
33 MB
4,99 €
Gratis
BringMeHome - Die Kompassnadel zu DEINEM Ziel
BringMeHome - Die Kompassnadel zu DEINEM Ziel
Navigation
universal
(7)
7.7 MB
3,49 €
Gratis

Woche Cal Widget für iOS-Kalender
Woche Cal Widget für iOS-Kalender
Produktivität
universal
(11)
7.2 MB
2,29 €
Gratis
Awesome Voice Recorder Pro - Mp3 Audio Recording
Awesome Voice Recorder Pro - Mp3 Audio Recording
Wirtschaft
universal
(15)
29 MB
5,49 €
4,49 €
Free Music Offline - Mp3 Streamer_Playlist Manager
Free Music Offline - Mp3 Streamer_Playlist Manager
Musik
universal
(25)
70 MB
2,29 €
Gratis
SleepStream 2 Pro
SleepStream 2 Pro
Lifestyle
universal
(52)
37 MB
3,49 €
1,09 €
Currency - Exchange Rate & Money Converter
Currency - Exchange Rate & Money Converter
Reisen
iPhone
(11)
19 MB
2,29 €
Gratis
oneSafe 4 - Premium password manager
oneSafe 4 - Premium password manager
Produktivität
universal
(47)
149 MB
4,49 €
2,29 €
SalaryBook - Stunden-Tracker
SalaryBook - Stunden-Tracker
Wirtschaft
iPhone
(65)
20 MB
8,99 €
7,99 €
Hochzeitsplaner
Hochzeitsplaner
Lifestyle
universal
(285)
52 MB
2,29 €
1,99 €
WiFi Mouse Pro
WiFi Mouse Pro
Dienstprogramme
iPhone
(141)
7 MB
4,49 €
2,29 €
Geburtstags- & Partyplaner
Geburtstags- & Partyplaner
Lifestyle
universal
(14)
24 MB
3,49 €
2,99 €
Manageable - Your Goals Task by Task with Hierarchical ...
Manageable - Your Goals Task by Task with Hierarchical ...
Produktivität
universal
Keine Bewertungen
13 MB
3,49 €
2,29 €
Cursive Writing App - abCursive 4
Cursive Writing App - abCursive 4
Produktivität
universal
(9)
15 MB
2,29 €
Gratis
mText2Speech - Instant Text to Speech
mText2Speech - Instant Text to Speech
Reisen
universal
Keine Bewertungen
8 MB
2,29 €
Gratis

Foto/Video

Instaflash
Instaflash
Foto und Video
universal
(316)
16 MB
2,29 €
Gratis
Instaflash Pro
Instaflash Pro
Foto und Video
universal
(83)
16 MB
5,49 €
Gratis
Feelca Colors
Feelca Colors
Foto und Video
iPhone
Keine Bewertungen
55 MB
0,49 €
Gratis
PhotoSync – Fotos & Videos übertragen und sichern
PhotoSync – Fotos & Videos übertragen und sichern
Foto und Video
universal
(5768)
63 MB
3,99 €
3,49 €
Cinamatic
Cinamatic
Foto und Video
universal
(131)
42 MB
3,99 €
3,49 €
Living Planet - Tiny Planet Videos and Photos
Living Planet - Tiny Planet Videos and Photos
Foto und Video
universal
(38)
42 MB
2,99 €
Gratis

Musik

Free Music Offline - Mp3 Streamer_Playlist Manager
Free Music Offline - Mp3 Streamer_Playlist Manager
Musik
universal
(25)
70 MB
2,29 €
Gratis
Auria
Auria
Musik
iPad
(65)
942 MB
27,99 €
13,99 €
Auria LE
Auria LE
Musik
iPad
Keine Bewertungen
955 MB
21,99 €
10,99 €
Equalizer+ premium: music player & bass booster
Equalizer+ premium: music player & bass booster
Musik
universal
(32)
64 MB
4,49 €
3,49 €
Audio Mastering
Audio Mastering
Musik
universal
(13)
10 MB
13,99 €
7,99 €

Kinder

Der fabelhafte Tier Spielplatz
Der fabelhafte Tier Spielplatz
Spiele
universal
(132)
73 MB
6,99 €
4,99 €
Die Roboter-Fabrik von Tinybop
Die Roboter-Fabrik von Tinybop
Bildung
universal
(18)
284 MB
4,99 €
Gratis
Emil & Pauline in der Höhle: Mathematik – Lernspiele 1
Emil & Pauline in der Höhle: Mathematik – Lernspiele 1
Spiele
iPad
(14)
50 MB
2,99 €
Gratis
Pferde und Reiter Anziehspass
Pferde und Reiter Anziehspass
Spiele
universal
(5)
57 MB
1,09 €
Gratis
