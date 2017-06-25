Für iOS: Die Top-Rabatte, die sich heute lohnen (25.6.2017)

    1

Auch am Sonntag sortieren wir für Euch wie gewohnt die iOS-Top-Rabatte, die sich lohnen.

Wir listen in der Übersicht nur die besten Deals. Viel Spaß beim Downloaden unserer Empfehlungen, die wir im Tagesverlauf regelmäßig aktualisieren.

Produktivität

Money Lover Plus: Money Management, Budget & Bill
Money Lover Plus: Money Management, Budget & Bill
Finanzen
universal
(14)
107 MB
5,49 €
4,49 €
Noise Meter - Geräuschmesser
Noise Meter - Geräuschmesser
Gesundheit und Fitness
universal
(16)
4.9 MB
2,29 €
1,09 €
Klima für Netatmo
Klima für Netatmo
Wetter
universal
(8)
14 MB
3,49 €
2,99 €
Fotoscanner für mich - Scannen Alten Fotos & Alben
Fotoscanner für mich - Scannen Alten Fotos & Alben
Foto und Video
universal
(15)
47 MB
10,99 €
7,99 €
Anatomie & Physiologie
Anatomie & Physiologie
Medizin
universal
(5)
1677 MB
38,99 €
18,99 €
Atlas der menschlichen Anatomie Edition 2017
Atlas der menschlichen Anatomie Edition 2017
Medizin
universal
(19)
935 MB
27,99 €
12,99 €
Orientierungskompaß mit Karte
Orientierungskompaß mit Karte
Navigation
universal
(7)
20 MB
2,99 €
2,29 €
Mein Geld
Mein Geld
Finanzen
iPhone
(147)
16 MB
2,29 €
1,09 €
aTimeLogger 2 - Personal Time Tracker & Time Sheet
aTimeLogger 2 - Personal Time Tracker & Time Sheet
Produktivität
universal
(78)
54 MB
5,49 €
1,09 €
Money Pro - Geld, Budget, persönliche Finanzen
Money Pro - Geld, Budget, persönliche Finanzen
Finanzen
universal
(210)
127 MB
5,99 €
3,49 €
Feuerwehr Trainer
Feuerwehr Trainer
Bildung
universal
(150)
6.5 MB
3,49 €
Gratis
PDFpen Scan+ with OCR, PDF text export
PDFpen Scan+ with OCR, PDF text export
Wirtschaft
universal
(32)
72 MB
7,99 €
6,99 €
CloudApp Mobile
CloudApp Mobile
Produktivität
iPhone
(10)
14 MB
2,29 €
Gratis
Money Pro - Geld, Budget, persönliche Finanzen
Money Pro - Geld, Budget, persönliche Finanzen
Finanzen
universal
(210)
127 MB
5,99 €
3,49 €
InFocus Pro - All-in-One Organizer
InFocus Pro - All-in-One Organizer
Produktivität
universal
(90)
43 MB
54,99 €
Gratis
Calzy - Der smarte Rechner
Calzy - Der smarte Rechner
Produktivität
universal
(9)
17 MB
2,29 €
1,99 €
V for Wikipedia
V for Wikipedia
Nachschlagewerke
universal
(265)
30 MB
6,99 €
4,49 €
Clean Text
Clean Text
Produktivität
universal
Keine Bewertungen
14 MB
2,29 €
1,09 €
iDatabase
iDatabase
Produktivität
iPhone
(62)
27 MB
4,49 €
1,09 €
SmartScan Express: fast PDF scanner
SmartScan Express: fast PDF scanner
Wirtschaft
iPhone
(118)
3.1 MB
3,49 €
2,29 €
Travel iBlog HD
Travel iBlog HD
Reisen
iPad
(10)
23 MB
6,99 €
Gratis
V for Wikipedia
V for Wikipedia
Nachschlagewerke
universal
(265)
30 MB
6,99 €
4,49 €
Outland - Space Journey
Outland - Space Journey
Unterhaltung
universal
(13)
202 MB
1,09 €
Gratis
TextGrabber – Real-Time Capture and QR Code Reader
TextGrabber – Real-Time Capture and QR Code Reader
Produktivität
universal
(715)
87 MB
5,49 €
Gratis

Kinder

Toca Hair Salon Me
Toca Hair Salon Me
Unterhaltung
universal
(61)
126 MB
3,99 €
Gratis
Tatütata: Wimmel Polizei & Feuerwehr Kinderapp
Tatütata: Wimmel Polizei & Feuerwehr Kinderapp
Bücher
universal
(264)
249 MB
3,49 €
2,99 €
Meine Piraten - Interaktive Wimmelapp
Meine Piraten - Interaktive Wimmelapp
Bildung
universal
(25)
351 MB
3,49 €
2,99 €
Im Zirkus Wunderwimmelbuch. Die interaktive Wimmel-App
Im Zirkus Wunderwimmelbuch. Die interaktive Wimmel-App
Bildung
universal
(521)
204 MB
3,49 €
2,99 €
Mein Bauernhof: Tiere & Traktoren Kinder Wimmelapp
Mein Bauernhof: Tiere & Traktoren Kinder Wimmelapp
Bücher
universal
(146)
555 MB
3,49 €
2,99 €
Mein Flughafen - Interaktive Wimmelapp für Kinder
Mein Flughafen - Interaktive Wimmelapp für Kinder
Bücher
universal
(76)
212 MB
3,49 €
2,99 €

Foto/Video

EXIF Viewer by Fluntro - View, Remove GPS Metadata
EXIF Viewer by Fluntro - View, Remove GPS Metadata
Foto und Video
universal
(23)
45 MB
3,49 €
Gratis
Depello - Color Splash deine Fotos
Depello - Color Splash deine Fotos
Foto und Video
universal
(12)
10 MB
3,49 €
Gratis
Wonderoom Pro — Picture & Photo Editor, Fonts, Filters ...
Wonderoom Pro — Picture & Photo Editor, Fonts, Filters ...
Foto und Video
iPhone
Keine Bewertungen
28 MB
5,49 €
3,49 €
Wonderoom HD Pro — Picture & Photo Editor, Fonts, ...
Wonderoom HD Pro — Picture & Photo Editor, Fonts, ...
Foto und Video
iPad
Keine Bewertungen
31 MB
7,99 €
3,49 €

FolioBook - Fotoportfolio
FolioBook - Fotoportfolio
Foto und Video
iPad
(34)
86 MB
10,99 €
8,99 €
Self Timer
Self Timer
Foto und Video
universal
(18)
34 MB
2,29 €
1,09 €
CollabraCam™: Multicam Social Video Production
CollabraCam™: Multicam Social Video Production
Foto und Video
universal
(8)
21 MB
10,99 €
5,99 €

Musik

Apollo MIDI Controller
Apollo MIDI Controller
Musik
universal
(6)
2.5 MB
5,49 €
Gratis
Future Drummer
Future Drummer
Musik
universal
Keine Bewertungen
127 MB
21,99 €
19,99 €
JamUp Pro
JamUp Pro
Musik
universal
(182)
284 MB
21,99 €
5,49 €
BIAS - Gitarre und Bass Amp Designer und Modeler
BIAS - Gitarre und Bass Amp Designer und Modeler
Musik
iPad
(59)
208 MB
21,99 €
5,49 €
Final Touch - Audio Mastering and Post Production
Final Touch - Audio Mastering and Post Production
Musik
iPad
(32)
93 MB
10,99 €
3,49 €
Ultimative Liste der Akkorde und Tonleitern PRO
Ultimative Liste der Akkorde und Tonleitern PRO
Musik
universal
(23)
113 MB
6,99 €
4,49 €
Echte Klavier
Echte Klavier
Musik
universal
(137)
113 MB
5,49 €
2,29 €
hibiku
hibiku
Musik
iPhone
Keine Bewertungen
0.9 MB
1,09 €
Gratis
Teile
in diesem Artikel

Anzeige

Deine Meinung ist wichtig

  • Skretch

    Gif Me kostet wieder