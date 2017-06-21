Für iOS: Die Top-Rabatte, die sich heute lohnen (21.6.2017)

Auch am Mittwoch sortieren wir für Euch wie gewohnt die iOS-Top-Rabatte, die sich lohnen.

Wir listen in der Übersicht nur die besten Deals. Viel Spaß beim Downloaden unserer Empfehlungen, die wir im Tagesverlauf regelmäßig aktualisieren.

Produktivität

TextGrabber: QR, OCR text erkennen und übersetzen
Voice Dream Reader
FileCalendar – Datei Manager und Kalender
BusyBox - Zeit und Ziele besser verwalten
iDo Notepad Pro (Journal/Diary)
Pocket Yoga
Waschbrettbauch von VGFiT
SPEEDOMETER™
let's led - led banner app
Yoga – Posen und Kurse
Digits Calculator for iPad + iPhone
Woche Cal Widget für iOS-Kalender
KyPass - Keepass always in sync
Business Card Creator PRO
FileCalendar – Datei Manager und Kalender
Note-Ify Noten
Be Focused Pro - Fokus-Timer für die Arbeit
Angeln Deluxe - Beste Fangzeit Kalender
Fomcal
Kinder

Fiete
Fiete Match - lustiges Memo-Spiel gegen einen schlauen ...
Findet Dorie: Schwimm, Dorie!
Toy Story: Story Theater
Foto/Video

Sense Cam
ColorThis
MetaGear - metadata viewer/editor, Exif, IPTC
PowerUp - Retro 8-bit Video Game Camera
Tadaa SLR
Photo Guard: protect your private photos from prying ...
CaptureFix - perspective & horizon corrector
Musik

Radio Live! deluxe
Jam Maestro – gitarre tab sequenzer
Ribbons : Expressive Electronic Instrument
Epic Synth
SessionBand Jazz - Volume 1
SessionBand Acoustic Guitar - Volume 2
