Für iOS: Die Top-Rabatte, die sich heute lohnen (2.6.2017)

Auch am Freitag sortieren wir für Euch wie gewohnt die iOS-Top-Rabatte, die sich lohnen.

Wir listen in der Übersicht nur die besten Deals. Viel Spaß beim Downloaden unserer Empfehlungen, die wir im Tagesverlauf regelmäßig aktualisieren.

Produktivität

SalaryBook - Stunden-Tracker
SalaryBook - Stunden-Tracker
Wirtschaft
iPhone
(65)
20 MB
8,99 €
7,99 €
Hochzeitsplaner
Hochzeitsplaner
Lifestyle
universal
(285)
52 MB
2,29 €
1,99 €
WiFi Mouse Pro
WiFi Mouse Pro
Dienstprogramme
iPhone
(141)
7 MB
4,49 €
2,29 €
Geburtstags- & Partyplaner
Geburtstags- & Partyplaner
Lifestyle
universal
(14)
24 MB
3,49 €
2,99 €
GoCoEdit - Code & Text Editor for DROPBOX FTP SFTP
GoCoEdit - Code & Text Editor for DROPBOX FTP SFTP
Produktivität
universal
(10)
66 MB
7,99 €
5,49 €
Manageable - Your Goals Task by Task with Hierarchical ...
Manageable - Your Goals Task by Task with Hierarchical ...
Produktivität
universal
Keine Bewertungen
13 MB
3,49 €
Gratis
Cursive Writing App - abCursive 4
Cursive Writing App - abCursive 4
Produktivität
universal
(7)
15 MB
2,29 €
Gratis
mText2Speech - Instant Text to Speech
mText2Speech - Instant Text to Speech
Reisen
universal
Keine Bewertungen
8 MB
2,29 €
Gratis
iTooch Französisch als Fremdsprache
iTooch Französisch als Fremdsprache
Bildung
universal
(6)
99 MB
5,49 €
1,09 €
Easy Notes Locker Pro - Password Protected Notepad
Easy Notes Locker Pro - Password Protected Notepad
Dienstprogramme
universal
Keine Bewertungen
7.5 MB
2,29 €
Gratis
Opener ‒ open links in apps
Opener ‒ open links in apps
Dienstprogramme
universal
(13)
1.6 MB
2,29 €
1,09 €
Daily Steps
Daily Steps
Gesundheit und Fitness
iPhone
(5)
31 MB
2,29 €
Gratis
Meine letzte Zigarette - Aufhören zu Rauchen !
Meine letzte Zigarette - Aufhören zu Rauchen !
Gesundheit und Fitness
universal
(202)
48 MB
2,29 €
1,09 €
EasyFewo
EasyFewo
Dienstprogramme
universal
(25)
10 MB
10,99 €
8,99 €
Smart BASIC programming language
Smart BASIC programming language
Produktivität
universal
(22)
138 MB
5,49 €
3,49 €
Orderly - To-do Lists, Location Based Reminders
Orderly - To-do Lists, Location Based Reminders
Produktivität
universal
(25)
22 MB
0,49 €
Gratis

Easy Spending - Money tracker, Budget Planner
Easy Spending - Money tracker, Budget Planner
Finanzen
universal
(16)
15 MB
2,29 €
Gratis
SnipNotes - Notizen überall erstellen und nutzen
SnipNotes - Notizen überall erstellen und nutzen
Produktivität
universal
(34)
60 MB
2,99 €
1,99 €

Foto/Video

Gif Me! Camera - Animated Gif & Moving Pictures
Gif Me! Camera - Animated Gif & Moving Pictures
Foto und Video
universal
(19)
27 MB
2,29 €
Gratis
Cinamatic
Cinamatic
Foto und Video
universal
(131)
42 MB
3,99 €
3,49 €
Living Planet - Tiny Planet Videos and Photos
Living Planet - Tiny Planet Videos and Photos
Foto und Video
universal
(38)
42 MB
2,99 €
Gratis
Video LUT - Colorgrade Video Editor
Video LUT - Colorgrade Video Editor
Foto und Video
iPhone
Keine Bewertungen
37 MB
3,49 €
1,09 €
iC Video Form
iC Video Form
Foto und Video
iPhone
Keine Bewertungen
10 MB
3,49 €
Gratis
Camera+
Camera+
Foto und Video
iPhone
(2744)
85 MB
3,49 €
2,29 €

Musik

Auria
Auria
Musik
iPad
(65)
942 MB
27,99 €
13,99 €
Auria LE
Auria LE
Musik
iPad
Keine Bewertungen
955 MB
21,99 €
10,99 €
Equalizer+ premium: music player & bass booster
Equalizer+ premium: music player & bass booster
Musik
universal
(32)
64 MB
4,49 €
3,49 €
Audio Mastering
Audio Mastering
Musik
universal
(13)
10 MB
13,99 €
7,99 €
Master Record - Tape simulation recorder & effects
Master Record - Tape simulation recorder & effects
Musik
iPad
(7)
29 MB
7,99 €
4,49 €
Master FX - Classic effects
Master FX - Classic effects
Musik
iPad
(5)
8.4 MB
7,99 €
4,49 €

Kinder

Die Roboter-Fabrik von Tinybop
Die Roboter-Fabrik von Tinybop
Bildung
universal
(14)
284 MB
4,99 €
Gratis
Emil & Pauline in der Höhle: Mathematik – Lernspiele 1
Emil & Pauline in der Höhle: Mathematik – Lernspiele 1
Spiele
iPad
(14)
50 MB
2,99 €
Gratis
Pferde und Reiter Anziehspass
Pferde und Reiter Anziehspass
Spiele
universal
(5)
57 MB
1,09 €
Gratis
