Für iOS: Die Top-Rabatte, die sich heute lohnen (18.6.2017)

    1

Auch am Sonntag sortieren wir für Euch wie gewohnt die iOS-Top-Rabatte, die sich lohnen.

Wir listen in der Übersicht nur die besten Deals. Viel Spaß beim Downloaden unserer Empfehlungen, die wir im Tagesverlauf regelmäßig aktualisieren.

Produktivität

familyStructure
familyStructure
Produktivität
universal
(6)
4.9 MB
3,49 €
2,29 €
Calculator ∞ - Wissenschaftlicher Taschenrechner
Calculator ∞ - Wissenschaftlicher Taschenrechner
Bildung
universal
(197)
77 MB
3,49 €
1,09 €
Orderly - To-do Lists, Location Based Reminders
Orderly - To-do Lists, Location Based Reminders
Produktivität
universal
(25)
22 MB
1,09 €
Gratis
Digits Calculator for iPad + iPhone
Digits Calculator for iPad + iPhone
Produktivität
universal
(512)
4 MB
4,49 €
Gratis
Cursive Writing App - abCursive 4
Cursive Writing App - abCursive 4
Produktivität
iPhone
(9)
15 MB
4,49 €
1,09 €
Digits Calculator for iPad + iPhone
Digits Calculator for iPad + iPhone
Produktivität
universal
(512)
4 MB
4,49 €
Gratis
Visual Contacts
Visual Contacts
Soziale Netze
iPhone
(217)
1.3 MB
1,09 €
0,49 €
Home Design 3D - 3D Printing Edition
Home Design 3D - 3D Printing Edition
Produktivität
universal
(1173)
201 MB
7,99 €
4,49 €

Runtastic Push-Ups PRO Liegestütze & Trizeps
Runtastic Push-Ups PRO Liegestütze & Trizeps
Gesundheit und Fitness
universal
(5101)
44 MB
2,99 €
Gratis
Der Kosmos Vogelführer
Der Kosmos Vogelführer
Nachschlagewerke
universal
(35)
912 MB
19,99 €
16,99 €
Mencal:Fantastic Mental Math Tricks
Mencal:Fantastic Mental Math Tricks
Bildung
universal
Keine Bewertungen
8.6 MB
2,29 €
1,09 €
ClockRadio 5 : das beste Wecker
ClockRadio 5 : das beste Wecker
Dienstprogramme
universal
(54)
90 MB
3,49 €
2,29 €
Awesome Mails
Awesome Mails
Wirtschaft
iPad
(31)
23 MB
10,99 €
Gratis
AirDisk Pro - Wireless Flash Drive
AirDisk Pro - Wireless Flash Drive
Produktivität
universal
(234)
20 MB
2,29 €
Gratis
SkySafari 5 Plus
SkySafari 5 Plus
Nachschlagewerke
universal
(15)
626 MB
16,99 €
10,99 €
SkySafari 5 Pro
SkySafari 5 Pro
Nachschlagewerke
universal
(42)
1837 MB
43,99 €
28,99 €
Hue Disco
Hue Disco
Unterhaltung
universal
(141)
46 MB
4,99 €
4,49 €
iCatcher! Podcast Player
iCatcher! Podcast Player
Nachrichten
universal
(371)
18 MB
4,49 €
2,29 €

Foto/Video

Night Capture (Photo & video, Slow shutter speed)
Night Capture (Photo & video, Slow shutter speed)
Dienstprogramme
universal
Keine Bewertungen
4 MB
2,29 €
Gratis
Epica Pro - Epos Kamera und Fotografie-Stand für die ...
Epica Pro - Epos Kamera und Fotografie-Stand für die ...
Foto und Video
iPhone
(232)
26 MB
2,29 €
Gratis
PicsToVideo MV
PicsToVideo MV
Foto und Video
iPad
Keine Bewertungen
46 MB
3,49 €
Gratis
iStopMotion für iPad
iStopMotion für iPad
Foto und Video
iPad
(113)
25 MB
12,99 €
10,99 €
Epica 2 Pro - voll ausgestattete, tolle Kamera
Epica 2 Pro - voll ausgestattete, tolle Kamera
Unterhaltung
iPhone
(158)
27 MB
2,29 €
Gratis

Musik

SessionBand Jazz - Volume 1
SessionBand Jazz - Volume 1
Musik
universal
(29)
797 MB
9,99 €
4,49 €
SessionBand Acoustic Guitar - Volume 2
SessionBand Acoustic Guitar - Volume 2
Musik
universal
Keine Bewertungen
378 MB
6,99 €
3,49 €
SessionBand Drums - Volume 1
SessionBand Drums - Volume 1
Musik
universal
Keine Bewertungen
390 MB
9,99 €
4,49 €
SessionBand for iPad
SessionBand for iPad
Musik
iPad
(33)
742 MB
3,49 €
1,09 €
SessionBand for iPhone
SessionBand for iPhone
Musik
iPhone
(6)
596 MB
2,29 €
1,09 €
SessionBand EDM - Volume 1
SessionBand EDM - Volume 1
Musik
universal
Keine Bewertungen
934 MB
9,99 €
4,49 €
SessionBand Acoustic Guitar - Volume 1
SessionBand Acoustic Guitar - Volume 1
Musik
universal
(27)
383 MB
6,99 €
3,49 €
SessionBand Blues - Volume 1
SessionBand Blues - Volume 1
Musik
universal
(10)
828 MB
9,99 €
4,49 €
SessionBand Jazz - Volume 2
SessionBand Jazz - Volume 2
Musik
universal
(7)
780 MB
9,99 €
4,49 €
SessionBand Piano - Volume 1
SessionBand Piano - Volume 1
Musik
universal
(15)
410 MB
6,99 €
3,49 €
SessionBand Rock - Volume 1
SessionBand Rock - Volume 1
Musik
universal
(11)
763 MB
9,99 €
4,49 €
SessionBand Country - Volume 1
SessionBand Country - Volume 1
Musik
universal
Keine Bewertungen
890 MB
9,99 €
4,49 €
Meisterwerke der klassischen Musik
Meisterwerke der klassischen Musik
Musik
universal
(125)
76 MB
3,49 €
1,09 €
BIAS FX
BIAS FX
Musik
iPad
(31)
574 MB
21,99 €
10,99 €
iCatcher! Podcast Player
iCatcher! Podcast Player
Nachrichten
universal
(371)
18 MB
3,49 €
2,29 €
LoopTree
LoopTree
Musik
universal
Keine Bewertungen
12 MB
49,99 €
10,99 €
AudioTools
AudioTools
Musik
universal
(51)
190 MB
21,99 €
10,99 €

Kinder

Findet Dorie: Schwimm, Dorie!
Findet Dorie: Schwimm, Dorie!
Unterhaltung
universal
Keine Bewertungen
368 MB
4,49 €
3,49 €
Toy Story: Story Theater
Toy Story: Story Theater
Bildung
universal
Keine Bewertungen
231 MB
2,29 €
1,09 €
Die Eiskönigin - Völlig Unverfroren: Interaktives Buch
Die Eiskönigin - Völlig Unverfroren: Interaktives Buch
Unterhaltung
universal
(63)
1167 MB
5,49 €
3,49 €
Finding Nemo Storybook Deluxe
Finding Nemo Storybook Deluxe
Bücher
universal
Keine Bewertungen
1079 MB
3,49 €
2,29 €
  • WePeS

    „Digits Calculator“: Letztes Update September 2013…
    (Kann man im App-Store eigentlich eindeutig erkennen, ob eine App noch eine reine 32 Bit App und damit ab iOS 11 „mausetot“ ist? Wie z.B. „Rezepte“ von Alexander Blach oder „Blur“ von Enormous oder „Stoppuhr“ von der Eflag Corporation – Apple würde seine geliebten Kunden da doch sicher VOR einem Kauf/Diwnload warnen ?!?)