Für iOS: Die Top-Rabatte, die sich heute lohnen (12.6.2017)

    2

Auch am Montag sortieren wir für Euch wie gewohnt die iOS-Top-Rabatte, die sich lohnen.

Wir listen in der Übersicht nur die besten Deals. Viel Spaß beim Downloaden unserer Empfehlungen, die wir im Tagesverlauf regelmäßig aktualisieren.

Produktivität

Flight Tracker - Online Status Plane*
Finanzen
universal
Keine Bewertungen
58 MB
5,49 €
1,09 €
Reminders Widget
Produktivität
universal
Keine Bewertungen
7.2 MB
2,29 €
Gratis
iWriter
Produktivität
universal
(22)
24 MB
3,49 €
1,09 €
Mini Calculator Keyboard - Pluskey
Dienstprogramme
universal
Keine Bewertungen
14 MB
1,09 €
Gratis
TextCode - Code Editor with GitHub Repository
Nachschlagewerke
universal
Keine Bewertungen
61 MB
4,49 €
0,49 €
Sums Up - add numbers in text
Dienstprogramme
iPhone
Keine Bewertungen
13 MB
2,29 €
Gratis
Awesome Note 2 (+To-do/Calendar/Task)
Produktivität
iPhone
(1378)
57 MB
5,49 €
4,49 €
Awesome Note 2 for iPad (+To-do/Calendar/Task)
Produktivität
iPad
(373)
56 MB
4,49 €
3,49 €

Note-Ify Pro Cloud
Wirtschaft
iPhone
Keine Bewertungen
13 MB
3,49 €
1,09 €

Foto/Video

AN/AUS Foto - Verstecken Sie Ihre Fotos
Foto und Video
iPhone
Keine Bewertungen
12 MB
6,99 €
Gratis
Fotoscanner von Photomyne: Alte Bilder scannen
Foto und Video
universal
(297)
68 MB
2,29 €
1,09 €
Face Story Pro - Change and morph face slideshow
Foto und Video
universal
(109)
136 MB
3,49 €
Gratis
TextVideo - Text on Video
Foto und Video
universal
Keine Bewertungen
11 MB
3,49 €
Gratis
Face Story Pro - Change and morph face slideshow
Foto und Video
universal
(109)
136 MB
3,49 €
Gratis
MetaGear - metadata viewer/editor, Exif, IPTC
Foto und Video
universal
Keine Bewertungen
27 MB
8,99 €
3,49 €

Musik

GaMBi: Play Chiptunes and Video Game Music
Musik
universal
Keine Bewertungen
51 MB
7,99 €
4,49 €
Tape
Musik
iPhone
(36)
23 MB
1,09 €
Gratis
Studio Music Player | 48 Band-Equalizer Spieler
Musik
universal
(7)
21 MB
5,49 €
Gratis
iDrumTune
Musik
iPhone
Keine Bewertungen
1.4 MB
2,29 €
1,09 €

Kinder

Toca Lab: Elements
Unterhaltung
universal
(45)
171 MB
3,99 €
Gratis
Die Abenteuer der drei kleinen Schweinchen
Bücher
universal
(11)
731 MB
2,29 €
0,49 €
