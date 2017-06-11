Für iOS: Die Top-Rabatte, die sich heute lohnen (11.6.2017)

Auch am Sonntag sortieren wir für Euch wie gewohnt die iOS-Top-Rabatte, die sich lohnen.

Wir listen in der Übersicht nur die besten Deals. Viel Spaß beim Downloaden unserer Empfehlungen, die wir im Tagesverlauf regelmäßig aktualisieren.

Produktivität

Awesome Note 2 for iPad (+To-do/Calendar/Task)
Awesome Note 2 for iPad (+To-do/Calendar/Task)
Produktivität
iPad
(372)
56 MB
4,49 €
3,49 €
Note-Ify Pro Cloud
Note-Ify Pro Cloud
Wirtschaft
iPhone
Keine Bewertungen
13 MB
3,49 €
1,09 €
Note-Ify HD Pro
Note-Ify HD Pro
Wirtschaft
iPad
Keine Bewertungen
14 MB
4,49 €
1,09 €
Textkraft Pocket
Textkraft Pocket
Produktivität
iPhone
(139)
67 MB
4,49 €
3,49 €

Textkraft mit Englisch-Wörterbuch
Textkraft mit Englisch-Wörterbuch
Produktivität
iPad
(71)
39 MB
5,49 €
3,49 €
File Manager Pro App
File Manager Pro App
Wirtschaft
universal
(813)
23 MB
5,99 €
4,99 €
Dream-X
Dream-X
Produktivität
iPad
(7)
32 MB
3,49 €
Gratis
Textkraft mit Englisch-Wörterbuch
Textkraft mit Englisch-Wörterbuch
Produktivität
iPad
(71)
39 MB
5,49 €
3,49 €
Practical English Usage
Practical English Usage
Nachschlagewerke
universal
Keine Bewertungen
32 MB
44,99 €
34,99 €
Lingvo Sprachführer : Englisch, Spanisch, Deutsch, ...
Lingvo Sprachführer : Englisch, Spanisch, Deutsch, ...
Reisen
universal
(26)
72 MB
5,49 €
Gratis
File Pro - Ultimate File Manager & PDF Reader
File Pro - Ultimate File Manager & PDF Reader
Wirtschaft
universal
(97)
30 MB
3,49 €
2,29 €
Stress Guide
Stress Guide
Gesundheit und Fitness
iPhone
(57)
19 MB
1,09 €
Gratis
iCarConnect HD - the best on-board computer for your car
iCarConnect HD - the best on-board computer for your car
Navigation
iPad
(6)
97 MB
2,29 €
Gratis
Lingvo Sprachführer : Englisch, Spanisch, Deutsch, ...
Lingvo Sprachführer : Englisch, Spanisch, Deutsch, ...
Reisen
iPhone
(26)
72 MB
5,49 €
Gratis
Grocery List - Remember To Buy
Grocery List - Remember To Buy
Produktivität
iPhone
Keine Bewertungen
2.2 MB
2,29 €
1,09 €
Timers für HomeKit
Timers für HomeKit
Dienstprogramme
universal
(9)
14 MB
2,29 €
Gratis
HTML Egg - Web Page Creator
HTML Egg - Web Page Creator
Wirtschaft
universal
(114)
49 MB
17,99 €
5,49 €
Textkraft Pro - Schreiben, Korrektur & Recherche
Textkraft Pro - Schreiben, Korrektur & Recherche
Produktivität
iPad
(302)
65 MB
18,99 €
12,99 €

Foto/Video

Photo Cleaner - Delete duplicates & compress album
Photo Cleaner - Delete duplicates & compress album
Foto und Video
universal
(229)
17 MB
2,29 €
1,09 €
Olli by Tinrocket
Olli by Tinrocket
Foto und Video
iPhone
Keine Bewertungen
30 MB
3,49 €
1,09 €
MegaGif
MegaGif
Foto und Video
iPhone
Keine Bewertungen
14 MB
0,49 €
Gratis
Live Square for Photo, Live Photo, Video and GIF
Live Square for Photo, Live Photo, Video and GIF
Foto und Video
universal
Keine Bewertungen
122 MB
2,29 €
Gratis
Fastclip - photo/video slideshow creater
Fastclip - photo/video slideshow creater
Foto und Video
iPhone
Keine Bewertungen
25 MB
2,29 €
1,09 €
Photostein
Photostein
Foto und Video
universal
(11)
12 MB
5,49 €
1,09 €
Phoenix Pro Photo Editor
Phoenix Pro Photo Editor
Foto und Video
iPhone
(7)
44 MB
7,99 €
3,49 €
Depello - Color Splash deine Fotos
Depello - Color Splash deine Fotos
Foto und Video
universal
(10)
10 MB
3,49 €
Gratis

Musik

Z-Drums Pro
Z-Drums Pro
Musik
universal
Keine Bewertungen
45 MB
1,09 €
Gratis
Quiztones
Quiztones
Musik
universal
(9)
23 MB
8,99 €
5,49 €
Score Creator - Music notation & composition
Score Creator - Music notation & composition
Musik
iPhone
Keine Bewertungen
15 MB
6,99 €
4,49 €

Kinder

Toca Lab: Elements
Toca Lab: Elements
Unterhaltung
universal
(44)
171 MB
3,99 €
Gratis
Die Abenteuer der drei kleinen Schweinchen
Die Abenteuer der drei kleinen Schweinchen
Bücher
universal
(11)
731 MB
2,29 €
0,49 €
