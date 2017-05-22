Philips Hue & Co.: Alles rund um Alexa nur heute reduziert

Die Amazon-Sonderaktion „Smart-Home-Deal-Woche“ biegt auf die Zielgerade.

Heute ist der letzte Tag der Aktion und zum Finale ist „Alles rund um Alexa“, von Hue über Homematic bis zu Osram Lightify reduziert. Wir haben für Euch den gewohnt kompakten Überblick der Highlights.

  • Frobbie

    Hatte gehofft, dass heute die Preise für Echo/EchoDot nochmals gesenkt werden. 179 € sind mir noch zu viel für dieses Teil.