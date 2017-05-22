Philips Hue & Co.: Alles rund um Alexa nur heute reduziert

Die Amazon-Sonderaktion „Smart-Home-Deal-Woche“ biegt auf die Zielgerade.
Heute ist der letzte Tag der Aktion und zum Finale ist „Alles rund um Alexa“, von Hue über Homematic bis zu Osram Lightify reduziert. Wir haben für Euch den gewohnt kompakten Überblick der Highlights.
- Philips Hue White E27
Starter Set mit Bridge
inkl. Amazon Echo Dot
112,95 statt 127,97 Euro
- Philips Hue LED Lampe E27
Starter Set 3. Generation
158,00 statt 199,99 Euro
- Philips Hue White Ambiance LED
E27 Starter Set inkl. Dimmschalter
124,09 statt 139,95 Euro
- Philips Hue White
LED Lampe E27 Starter Set
74,00 statt 79,95 Euro
- Philips Hue LED Lampe
E27 Starter Set 2. Generation
179,27 statt 199,95 Euro
- Philips Hue White
LED Lampe E27 Starter Set
72,98 statt 79,95 Euro
- Philips Hue Bewegungssensor
36,60 statt 39,95 Euro
- Philips Hue White Ambiance
LED GU10 Spot 2-er Set
55,02 statt 59,95 Euro
- Philips Hue White Ambiance
Einzelne Lampe
32,07 statt 34,95 Euro
- Philips Hue LED Lampe
GU10 Erweiterung,
dimmbar, 16 Mio Farben
51,90 statt 59,95 Euro
- Amazon Echo Dot
(2. Generation)
54,99 statt59,99 Euro
- Ausgewählte Sets von Homematic IP
inkl. Amazon Dot
15% günstiger
- OSRAM Lightify
bis zu 25% günstiger
- Steckdosen und Schalter – mit Alexa kompatibel
- Smarte Beleuchtung – mit Alexa kompatibel
- Thermostate – mit Alexa kompatibel
