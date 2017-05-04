Für iOS: Die Top-Rabatte, die sich heute lohnen (4.5.2017)

Auch am Donnerstag sortieren wir für Euch wie gewohnt die iOS-Top-Rabatte, die sich lohnen.

Wir listen in der Übersicht nur die besten Deals. Viel Spaß beim Downloaden unserer Empfehlungen, die wir im Tagesverlauf regelmäßig aktualisieren.

Produktivität

AllPass Pro
AllPass Pro
Produktivität
universal
(46)
5.3 MB
2,29 €
Gratis
PhoneBook Pro
PhoneBook Pro
Produktivität
universal
(34)
6.4 MB
2,29 €
Gratis
Blitzer.de PRO
Blitzer.de PRO
Navigation
iPhone
(20277)
92 MB
1,09 €
0,49 €
Colorfully
Colorfully
Spiele
iPhone
(17)
3.6 MB
0,99 €
0,49 €
Textkraft Deutsch - Schreiben Korrektur Recherche
Textkraft Deutsch - Schreiben Korrektur Recherche
Produktivität
iPad
(2242)
34 MB
7,99 €
5,49 €
Textkraft mit Französisch-Wörterbuch
Textkraft mit Französisch-Wörterbuch
Produktivität
iPad
(10)
34 MB
7,99 €
5,49 €
Textkraft mit Englisch-Wörterbuch
Textkraft mit Englisch-Wörterbuch
Produktivität
iPad
(71)
39 MB
7,99 €
5,49 €

Todokit - Aufgabenliste | To-Do List
Todokit - Aufgabenliste | To-Do List
Produktivität
universal
Keine Bewertungen
8.5 MB
2,29 €
1,09 €
Week Calendar
Week Calendar
Produktivität
iPhone
(6355)
78 MB
2,99 €
Gratis
Farmface Geo Assistent
Farmface Geo Assistent
Produktivität
universal
(30)
3.2 MB
54,99 €
49,99 €
Scanbot Pro - Scanner App & Fax
Scanbot Pro - Scanner App & Fax
Dienstprogramme
universal
(115)
151 MB
8,99 €
7,99 €
Pennies – Budget-und Expense-Manager
Pennies – Budget-und Expense-Manager
Finanzen
universal
(138)
77 MB
3,99 €
1,09 €
MetaMoJi Note - note taking and PDF annotation app
MetaMoJi Note - note taking and PDF annotation app
Produktivität
universal
(138)
99 MB
7,99 €
4,99 €
Wishboard
Wishboard
Lifestyle
universal
Keine Bewertungen
93 MB
3,99 €
1,09 €
Interact Contacts - Do more with your Contacts!
Interact Contacts - Do more with your Contacts!
Produktivität
universal
(13)
26 MB
3,99 €
3,49 €
Scripts Pro - Screenwriting on the Go
Scripts Pro - Screenwriting on the Go
Produktivität
universal
(48)
49 MB
13,99 €
7,99 €
Wetter-Radar - Wettervorhersage und Regenradar
Wetter-Radar - Wettervorhersage und Regenradar
Wetter
universal
(3478)
103 MB
4,99 €
Gratis
iWriter
iWriter
Produktivität
universal
(22)
24 MB
2,99 €
1,09 €
Perfect OCR: Dokumentenscanner mit hochwertiger ...
Perfect OCR: Dokumentenscanner mit hochwertiger ...
Produktivität
iPhone
(183)
11 MB
1,99 €
1,09 €
Polaris Office 2017 - Docs editor, PDF reader
Polaris Office 2017 - Docs editor, PDF reader
Produktivität
universal
(205)
125 MB
19,99 €
12,99 €
Textify - Wandle Sprachnachrichten in Text um
Textify - Wandle Sprachnachrichten in Text um
Dienstprogramme
iPhone
(49)
38 MB
1,99 €
1,09 €
iCarConnect HD - the best on-board computer for your car
iCarConnect HD - the best on-board computer for your car
Navigation
iPad
(6)
97 MB
3,99 €
3,49 €
Quicky Pro - Fast app & website launcher, 3D Touch
Quicky Pro - Fast app & website launcher, 3D Touch
Dienstprogramme
universal
(6)
13 MB
1,99 €
1,09 €

Foto/Video

Unfade Pro - Mobiler Foto Album Scanner
Unfade Pro - Mobiler Foto Album Scanner
Foto und Video
universal
(182)
58 MB
8,99 €
7,99 €
AURA - Camera Photo Editor: Filters, Frames & Text For ...
AURA - Camera Photo Editor: Filters, Frames & Text For ...
Foto und Video
iPhone
(125)
41 MB
5,99 €
Gratis
Wonderoom HD Pro — Picture & Photo Editor, Fonts, ...
Wonderoom HD Pro — Picture & Photo Editor, Fonts, ...
Foto und Video
iPad
Keine Bewertungen
31 MB
6,99 €
4,49 €
PhotoTangler - Best Collage Maker to Blend Photos
PhotoTangler - Best Collage Maker to Blend Photos
Foto und Video
universal
(22)
1.4 MB
2,99 €
1,09 €
Photo Cleaner - Delete duplicates & compress album
Photo Cleaner - Delete duplicates & compress album
Foto und Video
universal
(224)
17 MB
1,99 €
0,49 €

Musik

MINT.io Groovebox Synth - Erschaffen & Spielen Sie ...
MINT.io Groovebox Synth - Erschaffen & Spielen Sie ...
Musik
iPad
(25)
130 MB
9,99 €
1,99 €
BeatPad
BeatPad
Musik
universal
(123)
313 MB
4,99 €
2,29 €
Notion
Notion
Musik
universal
(158)
213 MB
14,99 €
8,99 €
Tone - Perfect Pitch & Ear Training
Tone - Perfect Pitch & Ear Training
Musik
iPhone
Keine Bewertungen
38 MB
1,99 €
Gratis
Eddy Wolke Music Player Pro
Eddy Wolke Music Player Pro
Musik
universal
(66)
39 MB
2,99 €
2,29 €
Sound Scope Space
Sound Scope Space
Musik
iPad
(5)
0.1 MB
0,99 €
Gratis
CP 1919
CP 1919
Musik
iPad
(7)
1.2 MB
0,99 €
Gratis
Blocs Wave - Make & Record Music
Blocs Wave - Make & Record Music
Musik
universal
(42)
67 MB
2,99 €
Gratis

Kinder

Der kleine Drache
Der kleine Drache
Bildung
iPad
(9)
387 MB
4,99 €
3,99 €
Fiete
Fiete
Bildung
universal
(307)
43 MB
3,99 €
2,99 €
Fiete Math - Mathe für 1. Klasse und Vorschule
Fiete Math - Mathe für 1. Klasse und Vorschule
Bildung
universal
(23)
301 MB
4,99 €
3,99 €
Hut-Affe - Spiel, Spaß und Gesang für Kinder
Hut-Affe - Spiel, Spaß und Gesang für Kinder
Bücher
universal
(29)
460 MB
3,99 €
2,99 €
Fiete Choice
Fiete Choice
Bildung
universal
(50)
353 MB
3,99 €
2,99 €
Schlaf gut! - Gute Nacht Geschichte für Kinder
Schlaf gut! - Gute Nacht Geschichte für Kinder
Bücher
iPhone
(53)
418 MB
3,99 €
2,99 €
Schlaf gut! - Gute Nacht Geschichte
Schlaf gut! - Gute Nacht Geschichte
Bücher
iPad
(68)
301 MB
3,99 €
2,99 €
Dr. Pandas Kunstunterricht
Dr. Pandas Kunstunterricht
Unterhaltung
universal
(15)
93 MB
2,99 €
Gratis
MoMoMonster Memo
MoMoMonster Memo
Spiele
universal
Keine Bewertungen
35 MB
1,99 €
0,99 €
    Heute ist DONNERSTAG, der 04.05.17 ! 😀👋🏻👋🏻