Für iOS: Die Top-Rabatte, die sich heute lohnen (13.5.2017)

Auch am Samstag sortieren wir für Euch wie gewohnt die iOS-Top-Rabatte, die sich lohnen.

Wir listen in der Übersicht nur die besten Deals. Viel Spaß beim Downloaden unserer Empfehlungen, die wir im Tagesverlauf regelmäßig aktualisieren.

Produktivität

FSPhysik - Formelsammlung Physik
Bildung
universal
(103)
20 MB
2,29 €
1,09 €
Frugi - Personal Finance Manager zu verfolgen Ihr ...
Finanzen
universal
(38)
9.8 MB
5,49 €
Gratis
Wörterbuch Englisch - Deutsch ADVANCED von PONS
Nachschlagewerke
universal
(236)
294 MB
27,99 €
24,99 €
InFocus Pro - All-in-One Organizer
Produktivität
universal
(89)
43 MB
32,99 €
21,99 €

Markdown Markury - Multi Markdown Powerful Editor
Produktivität
universal
Keine Bewertungen
90 MB
4,49 €
1,09 €
Notes Writer+ Take Business, Study Notes &Edit PDF
Produktivität
universal
(116)
135 MB
6,99 €
1,09 €
Zigarette – Nichtraucher werden und bleiben
Gesundheit und Fitness
universal
(201)
48 MB
2,29 €
1,09 €
Scrivo Pro for Scriveners and Writers
Produktivität
universal
(5)
90 MB
10,99 €
1,09 €
WeCal
Produktivität
iPhone
(9)
48 MB
3,49 €
Gratis
iCarConnect HD - the best on-board computer for your car
Navigation
iPad
(6)
97 MB
3,49 €
Gratis
Wörterbuch Spanisch - Deutsch ADVANCED von PONS
Nachschlagewerke
universal
(81)
253 MB
27,99 €
24,99 €
Widget Calendar
Lifestyle
iPhone
(42)
22 MB
1,09 €
Gratis
Vögel Europas bestimmen - was fliegt denn da
Nachschlagewerke
universal
(33)
589 MB
7,99 €
4,99 €

Foto/Video

ManCam - Manual Camera With Custom Controls & Exposure
Foto und Video
iPhone
(6)
1.5 MB
2,29 €
1,09 €
ROCKETPICS
Produktivität
iPhone
(18)
136 MB
49,99 €
39,99 €
Effects Studio
Foto und Video
universal
(10)
66 MB
2,29 €
0,49 €
StampIt - add watermark and copyright to photos
Foto und Video
universal
Keine Bewertungen
15 MB
2,29 €
Gratis
MetaGear - metadata viewer/editor, Exif, IPTC
Foto und Video
universal
Keine Bewertungen
27 MB
8,99 €
5,49 €

Musik

Beats & Keys
Musik
universal
Keine Bewertungen
266 MB
2,29 €
Gratis
Ondes : Expressive Electronic Instrument
Musik
iPad
(9)
16 MB
8,99 €
5,49 €
Patterning : Drum Machine
Musik
iPad
(79)
128 MB
13,99 €
10,99 €
~~ B-Box Looper: Your Personal Band
Musik
universal
Keine Bewertungen
4.6 MB
0,49 €
Gratis
WeDJ for iPhone
Musik
universal
Keine Bewertungen
28 MB
1,09 €
Gratis

Kinder

Montessori Math City
Bildung
universal
(9)
89 MB
5,99 €
4,49 €
Die Hexe ohne Namen HD
Bücher
universal
(9)
268 MB
4,99 €
3,99 €
Meine Stadt Wunderwimmelbuch. Die interaktive Wimmel-App.
Bildung
universal
(286)
169 MB
3,49 €
2,29 €
Meine Bauarbeiter: Bagger, Kran & Laster Wimmelapp
Bildung
universal
(97)
524 MB
4,49 €
0,99 €
Mein Flughafen - Interaktive Wimmelapp für Kinder
Bücher
universal
(76)
212 MB
3,99 €
3,49 €

