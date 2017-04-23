Für iOS: Die Top-Rabatte, die sich heute lohnen (23.4.2017)

    2

Auch am Sonntag sortieren wir für Euch wie gewohnt die iOS-Top-Rabatte, die sich lohnen.

Wir listen in der Übersicht nur die besten Deals. Viel Spaß beim Downloaden unserer Empfehlungen, die wir im Tagesverlauf regelmäßig aktualisieren.

Produktivität

Timenotes
Timenotes
Lifestyle
iPhone
(47)
19 MB
0,99 €
Gratis
Malkalender - Erinnerungen des Tages malen
Malkalender - Erinnerungen des Tages malen
Produktivität
universal
Keine Bewertungen
24 MB
3,99 €
Gratis
WiFind
WiFind
Dienstprogramme
universal
Keine Bewertungen
11 MB
1,99 €
0,99 €
FileCalendar - Manager für Dokumente im Kalender
FileCalendar - Manager für Dokumente im Kalender
Produktivität
universal
(26)
2.8 MB
1,99 €
0,99 €
AirPano Travel Book
AirPano Travel Book
Reisen
universal
(137)
234 MB
2,99 €
1,99 €
AirPano City Book – 360º Virtual Travel
AirPano City Book – 360º Virtual Travel
Reisen
universal
(5)
515 MB
2,99 €
1,99 €

Wetter Jetzt Wettervorhersage, Temperatur Widget
Wetter Jetzt Wettervorhersage, Temperatur Widget
Wetter
universal
(1663)
53 MB
3,99 €
Gratis
AllPass Pro
AllPass Pro
Produktivität
universal
(46)
5.3 MB
2,99 €
Gratis
Flugzeuge Live - Flugbewegungen und Flugtracker
Flugzeuge Live - Flugbewegungen und Flugtracker
Reisen
universal
(335)
73 MB
4,99 €
1,99 €
Dream-X
Dream-X
Produktivität
iPad
(7)
32 MB
2,99 €
Gratis
PhoneBook Pro
PhoneBook Pro
Produktivität
universal
(34)
6.4 MB
1,99 €
Gratis
Globe Earth 3D Pro: Flags Anthems and World Time Zones
Globe Earth 3D Pro: Flags Anthems and World Time Zones
Bildung
universal
(5)
72 MB
1,99 €
0,99 €
Persistence - Goal and Habit Tracker and Motivator
Persistence - Goal and Habit Tracker and Motivator
Produktivität
iPhone
(6)
4.6 MB
1,99 €
Gratis
Do4Who - To do done different
Do4Who - To do done different
Produktivität
iPhone
Keine Bewertungen
2.1 MB
1,99 €
Gratis
Nutrients - Nutrition facts for foods and recipes
Nutrients - Nutrition facts for foods and recipes
Essen und Trinken
universal
(11)
22 MB
6,99 €
4,99 €
Attractor
Attractor
Produktivität
iPhone
(53)
22 MB
4,99 €
2,99 €
Anchor Pointer: GPS Compass (Find your parked car)
Anchor Pointer: GPS Compass (Find your parked car)
Navigation
iPhone
(19)
29 MB
3,99 €
2,99 €
Smart PDF Scanner: Scan Documents and Receipts
Smart PDF Scanner: Scan Documents and Receipts
Wirtschaft
universal
(13)
13 MB
4,99 €
Gratis
iSafeNotes
iSafeNotes
Dienstprogramme
universal
(6)
9.6 MB
1,99 €
Gratis
Duet Display
Duet Display
Produktivität
universal
(1364)
22 MB
14,99 €
9,99 €
dB meter - Geräuschmessung
dB meter - Geräuschmessung
Dienstprogramme
universal
(136)
1.7 MB
1,99 €
0,99 €
Sobotta Anatomie Atlas
Sobotta Anatomie Atlas
Medizin
universal
(68)
697 MB
69,99 €
34,99 €
nvNotes - Note Taking & Writing App
nvNotes - Note Taking & Writing App
Produktivität
universal
(8)
4.9 MB
0,99 €
Gratis

Foto/Video

Photo Mapo - Füge eine Karte zu deinem Foto hinzu
Photo Mapo - Füge eine Karte zu deinem Foto hinzu
Foto und Video
universal
(16)
50 MB
4,99 €
Gratis
Vizzywig 2014 - Video Editor Multi Camera
Vizzywig 2014 - Video Editor Multi Camera
Foto und Video
universal
(187)
66 MB
19,99 €
Gratis
EXIF Viewer by Fluntro - View, Remove GPS Metadata
EXIF Viewer by Fluntro - View, Remove GPS Metadata
Foto und Video
universal
(18)
44 MB
2,99 €
Gratis
Big Photo
Big Photo
Foto und Video
universal
(20)
40 MB
2,99 €
0,99 €

Musik

SessionBand for iPad
SessionBand for iPad
Musik
iPad
(33)
742 MB
2,99 €
0,99 €
Studio Music Player | 48 band equalizer + lyrics
Studio Music Player | 48 band equalizer + lyrics
Musik
universal
(7)
20 MB
5,99 €
Gratis
Navichord - chord sequencer and MIDI controller
Navichord - chord sequencer and MIDI controller
Musik
iPad
(21)
40 MB
8,99 €
7,99 €
What the Song: know that playing music instantly!
What the Song: know that playing music instantly!
Musik
iPhone
(18)
4.2 MB
2,99 €
1,99 €
ReSlice
ReSlice
Musik
universal
(5)
48 MB
14,99 €
9,99 €
Cross DJ Pro - Mix your music
Cross DJ Pro - Mix your music
Musik
universal
(111)
63 MB
4,99 €
0,99 €

Kinder

Der fabelhafte Tier Spielplatz
Der fabelhafte Tier Spielplatz
Spiele
universal
(132)
73 MB
5,99 €
0,99 €
Fiete Sports
Fiete Sports
Spiele
universal
(36)
199 MB
0,99 €
Gratis
  • gdd

    wettervorhersage leider noch bei 3,99€ und nicht gratis wie angepriesen
    23.4.17
    hier der link
    https://itunes.apple.com/de/app/wetter-jetzt-wettervorhersage-temperatur-widget/id488674899?mt=8&uo=4&at=1l3v7Iu

    • Sorry, wenn ich da mal einhake: Wir „preisen“ hier nichts an. Wir listen lediglich die Rabatte, die uns von Entwicklerseite mitgeteilt werden – und packen dabei nur die diejenigen Apps in die Liste, bei denen sich ein Download für Leser aus unserer Sicht lohnt. Gern nutzen Entwickler dann die Gelegenheit, den Preis kurz nach einer solchen Aufnahme in unsere Liste zu erhöhen, um mehr Geld zu verdienen. Auf diese kurzfristigen Preisänderungen haben wir keinen Einfluss. Den Preis macht der Entwickler. Schönen Sonntag, „gdd“.