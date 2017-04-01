Für iOS: Die Top-Rabatte, die sich heute lohnen (1.4.2017)

    0

Auch am Samstag sortieren wir für Euch wie gewohnt die iOS-Top-Rabatte, die sich lohnen.

Wir listen in der Übersicht nur die besten Deals. Viel Spaß beim Downloaden unserer Empfehlungen, die wir im Tagesverlauf regelmäßig aktualisieren.

Produktivität

Geekbench 4
Geekbench 4
Dienstprogramme
universal
(15)
89 MB
0,99 €
Gratis
FSPhysik - Formelsammlung Physik
FSPhysik - Formelsammlung Physik
Bildung
universal
(103)
20 MB
1,99 €
0,99 €
Taskmator - TaskPaper Client, Reminders, Task, To-Do ...
Taskmator - TaskPaper Client, Reminders, Task, To-Do ...
Produktivität
universal
(41)
34 MB
4,99 €
2,99 €
Fernbedienung, Tastatur und Trackpad für Mac [PRO]
Fernbedienung, Tastatur und Trackpad für Mac [PRO]
Dienstprogramme
universal
(29)
26 MB
3,99 €
1,99 €
aTimeLogger 2 - Personal Time Tracker & Time Sheet
aTimeLogger 2 - Personal Time Tracker & Time Sheet
Produktivität
universal
(76)
54 MB
4,99 €
Gratis
justWeek
justWeek
Dienstprogramme
universal
(107)
1 MB
0,99 €
Gratis
Outline – Notizen mit mehr kreative Freiheit
Outline – Notizen mit mehr kreative Freiheit
Produktivität
universal
(405)
120 MB
7,99 €
0,99 €
ACTPrinter - Virtueller Drucker
ACTPrinter - Virtueller Drucker
Produktivität
universal
(229)
10 MB
1,99 €
Gratis
Waschbrettbauch von VGFiT
Waschbrettbauch von VGFiT
Gesundheit und Fitness
universal
Keine Bewertungen
111 MB
2,99 €
Gratis
Globe Earth 3D Pro: Flags Anthems and World Time Zones
Globe Earth 3D Pro: Flags Anthems and World Time Zones
Bildung
universal
(5)
72 MB
1,99 €
0,99 €
Prompts - For Creative Writing
Prompts - For Creative Writing
Produktivität
universal
Keine Bewertungen
1.7 MB
0,99 €
Gratis
Publisher Star HD
Publisher Star HD
Wirtschaft
iPad
(44)
12 MB
5,99 €
2,99 €
SatFinder
SatFinder
Dienstprogramme
iPhone
(559)
72 MB
2,99 €
1,99 €
SkySafari 5
SkySafari 5
Nachschlagewerke
universal
(6)
224 MB
2,99 €
0,99 €
Currency - Simple Currency Converter
Currency - Simple Currency Converter
Reisen
iPhone
(9)
10 MB
1,99 €
Gratis
Dream-X
Dream-X
Produktivität
iPad
(7)
32 MB
2,99 €
Gratis
Frauen Fitness - Die Besten Übungen
Frauen Fitness - Die Besten Übungen
Gesundheit und Fitness
iPhone
(13)
42 MB
1,99 €
Gratis
Calculator Expert
Calculator Expert
Dienstprogramme
iPad
(29)
2 MB
0,99 €
Gratis

Foto/Video

Feelca B&W
Feelca B&W
Foto und Video
iPhone
Keine Bewertungen
49 MB
0,99 €
Gratis
Epica Pro - Epos Kamera und Fotografie-Stand für die ...
Epica Pro - Epos Kamera und Fotografie-Stand für die ...
Foto und Video
iPhone
(221)
26 MB
1,99 €
Gratis
iGrand Piano for iPad
iGrand Piano for iPad
Musik
iPad
(21)
646 MB
19,99 €
9,99 €
iGrand Piano
iGrand Piano
Musik
iPhone
Keine Bewertungen
591 MB
19,99 €
9,99 €
VideoStory Pro — Photo Slideshow Video Maker for ...
VideoStory Pro — Photo Slideshow Video Maker for ...
Soziale Netze
universal
Keine Bewertungen
4.3 MB
1,99 €
Gratis
Photo & Video Collage Maker (Pro) for Instagram, Vine & ...
Photo & Video Collage Maker (Pro) for Instagram, Vine & ...
Soziale Netze
universal
Keine Bewertungen
10 MB
1,99 €
Gratis
FiLMiC Remote
FiLMiC Remote
Foto und Video
universal
Keine Bewertungen
20 MB
6,99 €
3,99 €

Musik

Noisepad - Create Music
Noisepad - Create Music
Musik
universal
(25)
66 MB
1,99 €
0,99 €
Magellan Jr
Magellan Jr
Musik
iPhone
(11)
35 MB
4,99 €
1,99 €
Magellan
Magellan
Musik
iPad
(140)
43 MB
14,99 €
6,99 €

Galileo Organ
Galileo Organ
Musik
iPad
(37)
40 MB
9,99 €
4,99 €
miniSynth 2
miniSynth 2
Musik
iPhone
(10)
12 MB
0,99 €
Gratis
ToneStack
ToneStack
Musik
universal
(21)
202 MB
9,99 €
4,99 €
iLectric Piano for iPad
iLectric Piano for iPad
Musik
iPad
(15)
574 MB
19,99 €
9,99 €
Studio Music Player | 48 band equalizer + lyrics
Studio Music Player | 48 band equalizer + lyrics
Musik
universal
(6)
20 MB
2,99 €
Gratis
Party Monster
Party Monster
Musik
universal
(33)
15 MB
2,99 €
1,99 €
KORG Gadget
KORG Gadget
Musik
universal
(358)
876 MB
39,99 €
19,99 €

Kinder

SON of the SUN and WIZARD LIZARD
SON of the SUN and WIZARD LIZARD
Bildung
iPad
Keine Bewertungen
692 MB
0,99 €
Gratis
Micky Maus Wunderhaus - Malen und Spielen
Micky Maus Wunderhaus - Malen und Spielen
Unterhaltung
universal
(5)
299 MB
2,99 €
0,99 €
Toca Kitchen 2
Toca Kitchen 2
Bildung
universal
(51)
107 MB
2,99 €
0,99 €
Sago Mini Babys
Sago Mini Babys
Bildung
universal
Keine Bewertungen
101 MB
2,99 €
0,99 €
Teile
in diesem Artikel

Anzeige

Deine Meinung ist wichtig