Soeben Update für WhatsApp: Alter Status auf iOS zurück

Einer geht noch. Gerade hat WhatsApp ein Update für iOS bereitgestellt, nicht irgendeines!

Sondern eine Aktualisierung, auf die viele User gewartet haben, die dem neuen Status (hier von uns im Detail erklärt) nichts abgewinnen konnten. Die neue Version 2.17.10 wird in diesen Minuten im App Store ausgerollt. Der alte Status, der bereits gestern wie berichtet auf Android gelandet war, ist damit auch wieder auf iOS zementiert:

So werden ab sofort alter und neuer Status nebeneinander in der App existieren. Ihr findet den alten Status durch einen Klick auf den Button „Einstellungen“ und einen weiteren Klick auf Euren Namen oben. Danach seht Ihr im folgenden Fenster ganz unten den Reiter „Info“. Hier tragt Ihr kurz ein, wie Euer Status ist – oder Ihr wählt einen vorgefertigten Status.

Und hier für alle detailversessenen User unter Euch noch mal das komplette Changelog. Denn in der Updatebeschreibung verheimlicht WhatsApp mal wieder so einiges:

Main changes and improvements for actual features:

• General bug fixes.

• Updated the WhatsApp license.

• Updated all localizations.

• „Save incoming media“ is now „Save to camera roll“ in Contact/Group Info.

• Fixed the openchat API, that allowed to open Status broadcast lists (method published by @WABetaInfo).

• The old status feature is available now, known as „About“.

• Video streaming is enabled by default.

• Many improvements to download media and Statuses.

• Very small improvements to send Statuses.

• Very small improvements to show the Time label of a status.

• Some improvements to update the status badge count after a chat migration process.

• New Download icon and animations to download media and statuses.

• Deleted the code for showing the Favorites and Contacts sections, that were hidden.

• Added new icons for „New Group“ and „New Contact“ in the „New Chat“ section.

• Added „My about“ under the name of every Contact in the „New Chat“ section.

• Some improvements to manage the screen brightness during video calls.

• Some improvements to alert the user when he wants to import his profile pictures using Facebook and there are some problems.

• Many internal improvements for the Forward Picker.

• Some improvements to check the validity of groups invite links.

• New Audio icon in chats list when you send/receive an audio file.

• Some improvements to get from the server a profile/group icon in full size.

• Many improvements to automatically delete Statuses after 24h.

• Some improvements to crop photos, videos and GIFs.

• Some improvements to open the Contact Info section.

• Some improvements to add or update group members.

• Some improvements to update the camera ISO.

• WhatsApp added the „low light mode“ for the Camera (it was automatic) in 2.17.1 and in this update the user can enable/disable it.

• Videos sent to my Status will be trimmed to the first 30 seconds!

Hidden features and changes (*):

• Rich notifications are under development right now.

• Added the possibility to edit the profile picture using the new Group Info section.

• Updated icons for the new future Group Info Section.

• Added the landscape compatibility to view the new Group Info section.

• All „About“ will be shown under the name of group participants in the new Group Info UI.

• WhatsApp won’t show a notification if the message is revoked.

• New UI for viewing shared live locations!

• Live locations will be encrypted.

• Added a new live location cell in the new group info section.

• Some improvements for the Business features.

• Some internal improvements to save and download structured WhatsApp messages pack.

• Added some internal checks to verify the validity of a structured messages pack.

• Added some internal checks to verify the validity of a translation for structured messages.

• Many improvements to send to WhatsApp Web/Desktop Statuses information.

• Some small improvements to manage the privacy notification alert for Status on WhatsApp Web/Desktop.

• Some small improvements to receive from WhatsApp Web/Desktop a mute action to mute statuses.

• Some internal improvements to understand if an user has changed his push name.

* Note that you can see screenshots of hidden features in this channel.