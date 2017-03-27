Netflix: Die Highlights im April

Nach Amazon Prime Video (Übersicht) hat auch Netflix die Highlights für April bekanntgegeben.

Der Streaming-Riese liefert auch kommenden Monat viel neuen Stoff für Film- und Serien-Junkies. Die Highlights aus unserer Sicht: Better Call Saul, das Breaking-Bad-Spinoff, in Staffel 3 – und Designated Survivors in Staffel 2.

Wir listen für Euch wie gewohnt alle Filme und Serienstaffeln mit Starttermin auf:

Neue Filme

Sex and the City

ab 1.4.2017

Sex and the City 2

ab 1.4.2017

Natascha Kampusch: 3096 Tage Gefangenschaft

ab 1.4.2017

Die Suche nach Hitlers Atombombe

ab 1.4.2017

Natürlich Blond

ab 1.4.2017

Fargo

ab 1.4.2017

Ein tierisches Trio: Wieder unterwegs

ab 1.4.2017

John Carter: Zwischen den Welten

ab 1.4.2017

Win It All

ab 7.4.2017

Strange Magic

ab 12.4.2017

Sandy Wexler

ab 14.4.2017

Sand Castle

ab 21.4.2017

Tramps

ab 21.4.2017

Malavita – The Family

ab 26.4.2017

Frau Ella

ab 28.4.2017

Rodney King

ab 28.4.2017

Small Crimes

ab 28.4.2017

Neue Serienstaffeln

Designated Survivors

ab 1.4.2017

The Fall

ab 1.4.2017

The Good Wife

ab 4.4.2017

Chewing Gum

ab 5.4.2017

Suits

ab 5.4.2017

The Get Down

ab 7.4.2017

Riverdale

ab 7.4.2017

Better Call Saul

ab 11.4.2017

Chelsea

ab 14.04.2017

GirlBoss

ab 21.4.2017

Bill Nye Saves the World

ab 21.4.2017

Tales By Light

ab 21.4.2017

Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On

ab 21.4.2017

Fargo

ab 21.4.2017

The Americans

ab 26.4.2017

Dear White People

ab 28.4.2017

Las Chicas Del Cable

ab 28.4.2017