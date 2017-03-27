Netflix: Die Highlights im April

Nach Amazon Prime Video (Übersicht) hat auch Netflix die Highlights für April bekanntgegeben.

Der Streaming-Riese liefert auch kommenden Monat viel neuen Stoff für Film- und Serien-Junkies. Die Highlights aus unserer Sicht: Better Call Saul, das Breaking-Bad-Spinoff, in Staffel 3 – und Designated Survivors in Staffel 2.

Wir listen für Euch wie gewohnt alle Filme und Serienstaffeln mit Starttermin auf:

Neue Filme

Sex and the City
ab 1.4.2017

Sex and the City 2
ab 1.4.2017

Natascha Kampusch: 3096 Tage Gefangenschaft
ab 1.4.2017

Die Suche nach Hitlers Atombombe
ab 1.4.2017

Natürlich Blond
ab 1.4.2017

Fargo
ab 1.4.2017

Ein tierisches Trio: Wieder unterwegs
ab 1.4.2017

John Carter: Zwischen den Welten
ab 1.4.2017

Win It All
ab 7.4.2017

Strange Magic
ab 12.4.2017

Sandy Wexler
ab 14.4.2017

Sand Castle
ab 21.4.2017

Tramps
ab 21.4.2017

Malavita – The Family
ab 26.4.2017

Frau Ella
ab 28.4.2017

Rodney King
ab 28.4.2017

Small Crimes
ab 28.4.2017

Neue Serienstaffeln

Designated Survivors
ab 1.4.2017

The Fall
ab 1.4.2017

The Good Wife
ab 4.4.2017

Chewing Gum
ab 5.4.2017

Suits
ab 5.4.2017

The Get Down
ab 7.4.2017

Riverdale
ab 7.4.2017

Better Call Saul
ab 11.4.2017

Chelsea
ab 14.04.2017

GirlBoss
ab 21.4.2017

Bill Nye Saves the World
ab 21.4.2017

Tales By Light
ab 21.4.2017

Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On
ab 21.4.2017

Fargo
ab 21.4.2017

The Americans
ab 26.4.2017

Dear White People
ab 28.4.2017

Las Chicas Del Cable
ab 28.4.2017

Deine Meinung ist wichtig

  • Dejan

    Can’t wait for Designated Survivor 😄