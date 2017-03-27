Netflix: Die Highlights im April

Nach Amazon Prime Video (Übersicht) hat auch Netflix die Highlights für April bekanntgegeben.
Der Streaming-Riese liefert auch kommenden Monat viel neuen Stoff für Film- und Serien-Junkies. Die Highlights aus unserer Sicht: Better Call Saul, das Breaking-Bad-Spinoff, in Staffel 3 – und Designated Survivors in Staffel 2.
Wir listen für Euch wie gewohnt alle Filme und Serienstaffeln mit Starttermin auf:
Neue Filme
Sex and the City
ab 1.4.2017
Sex and the City 2
ab 1.4.2017
Natascha Kampusch: 3096 Tage Gefangenschaft
ab 1.4.2017
Die Suche nach Hitlers Atombombe
ab 1.4.2017
Natürlich Blond
ab 1.4.2017
Fargo
ab 1.4.2017
Ein tierisches Trio: Wieder unterwegs
ab 1.4.2017
John Carter: Zwischen den Welten
ab 1.4.2017
Win It All
ab 7.4.2017
Strange Magic
ab 12.4.2017
Sandy Wexler
ab 14.4.2017
Sand Castle
ab 21.4.2017
Tramps
ab 21.4.2017
Malavita – The Family
ab 26.4.2017
Frau Ella
ab 28.4.2017
Rodney King
ab 28.4.2017
Small Crimes
ab 28.4.2017
Neue Serienstaffeln
Designated Survivors
ab 1.4.2017
The Fall
ab 1.4.2017
The Good Wife
ab 4.4.2017
Chewing Gum
ab 5.4.2017
Suits
ab 5.4.2017
The Get Down
ab 7.4.2017
Riverdale
ab 7.4.2017
Better Call Saul
ab 11.4.2017
Chelsea
ab 14.04.2017
GirlBoss
ab 21.4.2017
Bill Nye Saves the World
ab 21.4.2017
Tales By Light
ab 21.4.2017
Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On
ab 21.4.2017
Fargo
ab 21.4.2017
The Americans
ab 26.4.2017
Dear White People
ab 28.4.2017
Las Chicas Del Cable
ab 28.4.2017
