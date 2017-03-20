Insider: Das soll das „next big thing“ von Apple sein

Die AR-Initiative von Apple nimmt offenbar immer größere Formen an.

Apple arbeite am „next big thing“, schreibt Mark Gurman in einem Insider-Report. Statt auf VR (virtuelle Realität) setze Apple lieber auf AR (erweiterte Realität).

Ein sehr großes Team, so der Autor, arbeite bei Apple gleich an mehreren Produkten. Dabei habe aber das iPhone Vorrang. Eine Brille oder ähnliches werde erst später auf den Markt kommen.

Dazu soll eine Brille gehören, die Film-Inhalte und Karten anzeige. Die Inhalte für die Brille sollen kabellos ans iPhone übertragen werden. Ein endgültiges Produkt gebe es vorerst aber noch nicht.

Weiter heißt es, Apple zahlreiche Experten verpflichtet, unter anderem ehemalige Mitarbeiter von Amazon, Oculus und Google Earth. Zielsetzung: Vielleicht könnte es AR-Funktionen bereits ins kommende iPhone schaffen:

„One of the features Apple is exploring is the ability to take a picture and then change the depth of the photograph or the depth of specific objects in the picture later; another would isolate an object in the image, such as a person’s head, and allow it to be tilted 180 degrees. A different feature in development would use augmented reality to place virtual effects and objects on a person, much the way Snapchat works.“