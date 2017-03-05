Heute günstiger: iPad Air 2, MacBook Pro, tizi, Aukey, UE und mehr

Traditionell informieren wir Euch am Sonntag über gute und aktuelle Zubehör-Rabatte.
Gerade sonntags sind bekannte Ketten wie Mobilcom-Debitel, Media Markt, Gravis, Cyberport und Saturn mit besonderen Angeboten am Start.
Wir haben für Euch die kompakte Übersicht:
iPad Air 2 zum Sonderpreis bei Mobilcom-Debitel
- iPad Air 2 mit 16 GB
WiFi+3G
389,99 statt 569 Euro
Apple TV 4 deutlich günstiger bei Conrad
- 32 GB Modell für 139 Euro
5,55 Euro Gutschein bei Newsletter-Anmeldung
somit 133,45 statt 179 Euro
tizi mit Rotstift bei fast komplettem Line-up
MacBook Pro bei Gravis reduziert
- 13″ MacBook Pro
2,7 GHz, 128 GB SSD, 8 GB RAM
1269 statt 1429 Euro
- Apple Lightning- auf VGA-Adapter
42,99 statt 58,99 Euro
- UE Megaboom
in vier Farben
portabler Bluetooth-Speaker
179,90 statt 298,90 Euro
- Parrot Zik 3
Over-Ear-Bluetooth-Kopfhörer
248,90 statt 348,90 Euro
- Networx Atlantic Rucksack
fürs MacBook bis 15″
99,99 statt 128,90 Euro
Cyberport gibt MacBook Air preiswerter ab
- Denon Noise-Cancelling-Kopfhörer
OverEar mit Bluetooth
179,00 statt 239,00 Euro
- MacBook Air 13,3″
1,6 GHz, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD
1168 statt 1349 Euro
- Parallels Desktop 12 für Mac
mit dem Rabattcode PD12
39,90 statt 59,90 Euro
- Logitech MX Master
kabellose Mac- und PC-Maus/Bluetooth
59,90 statt 99,90 Euro
- HP OfficeJet Pro 6970
Multidrucker
129,00 statt 169,90 Euro
- WD Elements
Portable Festplatte mit 2 TB
79,90 statt 99,00 Euro
- Samsung Ultra-HD TV UE48J5250
121cm mit 48″
399 statt 579 Euro
Saturn mit Super-Sunday-Deals
u.a. Philips 4K, TV, Seagate ext. Festplatte
und Microsoft Surface
Media Markt setzt PS 4 runter
- PlayStation 4 Slim
mit 500 GB
199 statt 299 Euro
Aukey mit Sparcodes für iTopnews-Leser
- QuickCharge 2.0
USB-Ladegerät für iPhone/iPad
mit Code GT7KYHFC
6,99 statt 9,99 Euro
- KFZ-Ladegerät, 4 Ports
mit Code OYBV9JNL
3,99 statt 10,99 Euro
- Ladegerät 2xUSB, 1xUSB-C
mit Code LOZYMMZ4
16,99 statt 23,99 Euro
- Dual-Port-Auto-Ladegerät
mit Code KOLYVH34
3,99 statt 8,99 Euro
- Solar-Ladegerät iPhone/iPad
mit Code 2CCXDL6J
38,99 statt 47,99 Euro
- Powerbank 16.000 mAh
mit Code VC9OFPCQ
16,89 statt 21,89 Euro
- Externer Akku, 10.000 mAh
mit Code UKV9T34F
13,99 statt 18,99 Euro
- Mini-Powerbank 5000 mAh
mit Code WMC92LST
8,99 statt 11,99 Euro
- Bluetooth-Bass-Speaker
mit Code Q3DZCV2K
34,99 statt 44,99 Euro
- Bluetooth-Tastatur
für iPhone, iPad, Mac
mit Code 2O7DQDI8
10,99 statt 14,99 Euro
- Schreibtischlampe mit USB
mit Code SXJ9BRLU
28,99 statt 39,99 Euro
- Bluetooth-Kopfhörer
mit Code KLBXPV4M
13,99 statt 17,99 Euro
- USB-Hub mit 7 Ports
mit Code 228TIKQP
19,99 statt 29,99 Euro
- USB-C-Hub auf USB, 7 Ports
mit Code RR532RGC
5,99 statt 12,99 Euro
- iPhone-Objektiv 3-in-1-Clip
mit Code N3XB6UX8
7,99 statt 10,99 Euro
- USB-C-Kabel auf USB-3.0
mit Code N3XB6UX8
3,99 statt 6,99 Euro
Teile
Deine Meinung ist wichtig