Heute günstiger: iPad Air 2, MacBook Pro, tizi, Aukey, UE und mehr

Traditionell informieren wir Euch am Sonntag über gute und aktuelle Zubehör-Rabatte.

Gerade sonntags sind bekannte Ketten wie Mobilcom-Debitel, Media Markt, Gravis, Cyberport und Saturn mit besonderen Angeboten am Start.

Wir haben für Euch die kompakte Übersicht:

iPad Air 2 zum Sonderpreis bei Mobilcom-Debitel

Apple TV 4 deutlich günstiger bei Conrad

tizi mit Rotstift bei fast komplettem Line-up

MacBook Pro bei Gravis reduziert

Cyberport gibt MacBook Air preiswerter ab

Saturn mit Super-Sunday-Deals

u.a. Philips 4K, TV, Seagate ext. Festplatte
und Microsoft Surface

Media Markt setzt PS 4 runter

Aukey mit Sparcodes für iTopnews-Leser

