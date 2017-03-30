Für Mac: Die Top-Rabatte, die sich heute lohnen (30.3.2017)

    0

Mac-User versorgen wir auch heute wieder mit Top-Rabatten, die sich lohnen.

In unserer Übersicht findet Ihr die besten Schnäppchen. Die Liste wird im Tagesverlauf wie gewohnt regelmäßig von uns aktualisiert.

Produktivität

myNotes
myNotes
Produktivität
(6)
4.2 MB
14,99 €
9,99 €
Infinity Monitor
Infinity Monitor
Dienstprogramme
(9)
0.4 MB
0,99 €
Gratis

Better Rename 9
Better Rename 9
Dienstprogramme
(104)
6 MB
24,99 €
19,99 €
Better Rename 10
Better Rename 10
Dienstprogramme
(8)
6.1 MB
24,99 €
19,99 €
Mouse Hider
Mouse Hider
Dienstprogramme
(14)
0.5 MB
0,99 €
Gratis
Lossless Photo Squeezer - Reduce Image Size
Lossless Photo Squeezer - Reduce Image Size
Fotografie
(16)
2.6 MB
6,99 €
Gratis
Disk Cleaner - Free Your Hard Drive Space
Disk Cleaner - Free Your Hard Drive Space
Dienstprogramme
(170)
2.8 MB
2,99 €
0,99 €
Total Video Converter Pro
Total Video Converter Pro
Video
(90)
34 MB
14,99 €
0,99 €
SkySafari 5
SkySafari 5
Nachschlagewerke
Keine Bewertungen
101 MB
9,99 €
0,99 €
Browser Care
Browser Care
Dienstprogramme
(10)
1.2 MB
4,99 €
Gratis
iRamDisk
iRamDisk
Dienstprogramme
(19)
1.8 MB
9,99 €
7,99 €
popCalendar
popCalendar
Produktivität
(16)
1 MB
1,99 €
0,99 €
Be Focused Pro - Fokus-Timer für die Arbeit
Be Focused Pro - Fokus-Timer für die Arbeit
Produktivität
(176)
11 MB
4,99 €
1,99 €
Disk Space Tab
Disk Space Tab
Dienstprogramme
(15)
2.7 MB
0,99 €
Gratis
Kiwi for Gmail
Kiwi for Gmail
Produktivität
(31)
80 MB
14,99 €
9,99 €
Split Screen
Split Screen
Dienstprogramme
(184)
3.3 MB
6,99 €
3,99 €
WISO steuer: 2017 - Erklärung 2016 einfach genial
WISO steuer: 2017 - Erklärung 2016 einfach genial
Finanzen
(321)
385 MB
25,99 €
24,99 €
Clear Day® - Animiertes Wetter (Weather HD)
Clear Day® - Animiertes Wetter (Weather HD)
Wetter
(552)
255 MB
9,99 €
4,99 €
Better Ears - Musik- und Gehörbildung
Better Ears - Musik- und Gehörbildung
Musik
(9)
44 MB
24,99 €
19,99 €

Spiele

Ultimate Klondike (Classic) Solitaire 3D
Ultimate Klondike (Classic) Solitaire 3D
Spiele
Keine Bewertungen
17 MB
1,99 €
0,99 €
Paul Pixel - The Awakening
Paul Pixel - The Awakening
Spiele
Keine Bewertungen
72 MB
3,99 €
1,99 €
Airline Tycoon Deluxe
Airline Tycoon Deluxe
Spiele
(46)
332 MB
19,99 €
8,99 €
King's Bounty: Armored Princess (MULTI6)
King's Bounty: Armored Princess (MULTI6)
Unterhaltung
(5)
2598 MB
24,99 €
9,99 €
Osmos
Osmos
Spiele
(83)
20 MB
4,99 €
1,99 €
AirAttack
AirAttack
Spiele
(104)
82 MB
0,99 €
Gratis
Teile
in diesem Artikel

Anzeige

Deine Meinung ist wichtig