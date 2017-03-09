Für iOS: Die Top-Rabatte, die sich heute lohnen (9.3.2017)

    0

Auch am Donnerstag sortieren wir für Euch wie gewohnt die iOS-Top-Rabatte, die sich lohnen.

Wir listen in der Übersicht nur die besten Deals. Viel Spaß beim Downloaden unserer Empfehlungen, die wir im Tagesverlauf regelmäßig aktualisieren.

Produktivität

Quick Fav Dial 2 - The Simple Dialer for Favorite ...
Quick Fav Dial 2 - The Simple Dialer for Favorite ...
Produktivität
iPhone
Keine Bewertungen
40 MB
1,99 €
0,99 €
Textkraft Deutsch - Text schreiben, Korrektur & Recherche
Textkraft Deutsch - Text schreiben, Korrektur & Recherche
Produktivität
iPad
(2236)
32 MB
6,99 €
0,99 €

Jet Scanner | Photo to PDF, scan image documents
Jet Scanner | Photo to PDF, scan image documents
Produktivität
universal
(13)
47 MB
1,99 €
Gratis
Cinch - for Chromecast
Cinch - for Chromecast
Unterhaltung
universal
(20)
12 MB
4,99 €
1,99 €
Schlaf wissenschaft HQ: 750 Weckklänge, Erfassung des ...
Schlaf wissenschaft HQ: 750 Weckklänge, Erfassung des ...
Medizin
universal
(19)
87 MB
2,99 €
1,99 €
System Activity Monitor - Battery, Free Memory
System Activity Monitor - Battery, Free Memory
Produktivität
universal
(89)
14 MB
0,99 €
Gratis
Easy Spending - Expense tracker, Money Management
Easy Spending - Expense tracker, Money Management
Finanzen
universal
(16)
15 MB
1,99 €
Gratis
Manageable - Your Goals Task by Task with Hierarchical ...
Manageable - Your Goals Task by Task with Hierarchical ...
Produktivität
universal
Keine Bewertungen
13 MB
2,99 €
Gratis
Scrivo Pro for Scriveners and Writers
Scrivo Pro for Scriveners and Writers
Produktivität
universal
(5)
89 MB
9,99 €
5,99 €
Wake N Shake Wecker
Wake N Shake Wecker
Dienstprogramme
iPhone
(127)
34 MB
0,99 €
Gratis
Vantage Kalender
Vantage Kalender
Produktivität
universal
(160)
81 MB
3,99 €
Gratis
Windy ~ Schlaf Entspannung Meditation Achtsamkeit
Windy ~ Schlaf Entspannung Meditation Achtsamkeit
Gesundheit und Fitness
universal
(2473)
91 MB
1,99 €
Gratis

Foto/Video

AVG Photo Cleaner – Verwaltung und Bereinigung
AVG Photo Cleaner – Verwaltung und Bereinigung
Foto und Video
iPhone
(85)
12 MB
8,99 €
2,99 €
Photo Eraser for iPhone - Remove Unwanted Objects from ...
Photo Eraser for iPhone - Remove Unwanted Objects from ...
Foto und Video
iPhone
(21)
15 MB
1,99 €
0,99 €
Air Video HD - Now with multitasking and PiP support!
Air Video HD - Now with multitasking and PiP support!
Foto und Video
universal
(569)
14 MB
5,99 €
4,99 €
EQLZR PRO – Volumenverstärker und Equalizer
EQLZR PRO – Volumenverstärker und Equalizer
Musik
universal
(116)
42 MB
3,99 €
2,99 €
LumaFX
LumaFX
Foto und Video
universal
(8)
13 MB
4,99 €
2,99 €

Musik

Audio Mastering
Audio Mastering
Musik
iPad
(13)
10 MB
12,99 €
6,99 €
AltiSpace - Convolution Reverb
AltiSpace - Convolution Reverb
Musik
universal
(14)
38 MB
6,99 €
3,99 €
EQLZR PRO – Volumenverstärker und Equalizer
EQLZR PRO – Volumenverstärker und Equalizer
Musik
universal
(116)
42 MB
3,99 €
2,99 €
Metronom.
Metronom.
Musik
universal
(40)
26 MB
5,99 €
4,99 €
SampleTank
SampleTank
Musik
universal
(68)
1567 MB
19,99 €
9,99 €
GeoShred
GeoShred
Musik
universal
(7)
59 MB
24,99 €
14,99 €
TunesFlow - Music Player with Equalizer
TunesFlow - Music Player with Equalizer
Musik
universal
(12)
10 MB
4,99 €
Gratis

Kinder

Mein Flughafen - Interaktive Wimmelapp
Mein Flughafen - Interaktive Wimmelapp
Bildung
universal
(74)
334 MB
3,99 €
2,99 €
