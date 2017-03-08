Für iOS: Die Top-Rabatte, die sich heute lohnen (8.3.2017)

Auch am Mittwoch sortieren wir für Euch wie gewohnt die iOS-Top-Rabatte, die sich lohnen.

Wir listen in der Übersicht nur die besten Deals. Viel Spaß beim Downloaden unserer Empfehlungen, die wir im Tagesverlauf regelmäßig aktualisieren.

Produktivität

Cinch - for Chromecast
Cinch - for Chromecast
Unterhaltung
universal
(20)
12 MB
4,99 €
1,99 €
Zentangle Patterns Library - 275 tangles to learn!
Zentangle Patterns Library - 275 tangles to learn!
Nachschlagewerke
universal
(13)
72 MB
3,99 €
2,99 €
Schlaf wissenschaft HQ: 750 Weckklänge, Erfassung des ...
Schlaf wissenschaft HQ: 750 Weckklänge, Erfassung des ...
Medizin
universal
(19)
87 MB
2,99 €
1,99 €
System Activity Monitor - Battery, Free Memory
System Activity Monitor - Battery, Free Memory
Produktivität
universal
(89)
14 MB
0,99 €
Gratis
Time Note - timeline note, record your important events
Time Note - timeline note, record your important events
Lifestyle
universal
Keine Bewertungen
19 MB
1,99 €
0,99 €
Easy Spending - Expense tracker, Money Management
Easy Spending - Expense tracker, Money Management
Finanzen
universal
(16)
15 MB
1,99 €
Gratis

Calculator ∞ - Wissenschaftlicher Taschenrechner
Calculator ∞ - Wissenschaftlicher Taschenrechner
Bildung
universal
(185)
77 MB
4,99 €
2,99 €
Puffin Browser Pro
Puffin Browser Pro
Dienstprogramme
universal
(1372)
61 MB
3,99 €
1,99 €
Easy Backup Pro - Sicherung der Kontakte
Easy Backup Pro - Sicherung der Kontakte
Produktivität
universal
(72)
47 MB
2,99 €
Gratis
Manageable - Your Goals Task by Task with Hierarchical ...
Manageable - Your Goals Task by Task with Hierarchical ...
Produktivität
universal
Keine Bewertungen
13 MB
2,99 €
Gratis
Scrivo Pro for Scriveners and Writers
Scrivo Pro for Scriveners and Writers
Produktivität
universal
(5)
89 MB
9,99 €
5,99 €
Anchor Pointer: GPS Compass (Find your parked car)
Anchor Pointer: GPS Compass (Find your parked car)
Navigation
iPhone
(18)
20 MB
3,99 €
2,99 €
Pocket Files Pro - Hide & lock photo, video, docs
Pocket Files Pro - Hide & lock photo, video, docs
Foto und Video
universal
Keine Bewertungen
21 MB
2,99 €
Gratis
KnockClock Alarm
KnockClock Alarm
Dienstprogramme
iPhone
Keine Bewertungen
33 MB
1,99 €
Gratis
Wake N Shake Wecker
Wake N Shake Wecker
Dienstprogramme
iPhone
(127)
34 MB
0,99 €
Gratis
Vantage Kalender
Vantage Kalender
Produktivität
universal
(157)
81 MB
3,99 €
Gratis
Windy ~ Schlaf Entspannung Meditation Achtsamkeit
Windy ~ Schlaf Entspannung Meditation Achtsamkeit
Gesundheit und Fitness
universal
(2473)
91 MB
1,99 €
Gratis

Foto/Video

EQLZR PRO – Volumenverstärker und Equalizer
EQLZR PRO – Volumenverstärker und Equalizer
Musik
universal
(116)
42 MB
3,99 €
2,99 €
SnapsHunt for snapchat - Resend and more,safe and quick
SnapsHunt for snapchat - Resend and more,safe and quick
Dienstprogramme
iPhone
(10)
6.5 MB
5,99 €
3,99 €
LumaFX
LumaFX
Foto und Video
universal
(8)
13 MB
4,99 €
2,99 €
Wonderoom HD Pro — Picture & Photo Editor, Fonts, ...
Wonderoom HD Pro — Picture & Photo Editor, Fonts, ...
Foto und Video
iPad
Keine Bewertungen
31 MB
6,99 €
2,99 €
Wonderoom Pro — Picture & Photo Editor, Fonts, Filters ...
Wonderoom Pro — Picture & Photo Editor, Fonts, Filters ...
Foto und Video
iPhone
Keine Bewertungen
28 MB
4,99 €
2,99 €

Musik

Double Player for Music with Headphones Pro
Double Player for Music with Headphones Pro
Nachrichten
universal
(110)
25 MB
0,99 €
Gratis
SampleTank
SampleTank
Musik
universal
(68)
1567 MB
19,99 €
9,99 €
GeoShred
GeoShred
Musik
universal
(7)
59 MB
24,99 €
14,99 €
TunesFlow - Music Player with Equalizer
TunesFlow - Music Player with Equalizer
Musik
universal
(12)
10 MB
4,99 €
Gratis

Kinder

Mein Flughafen - Interaktive Wimmelapp
Mein Flughafen - Interaktive Wimmelapp
Bildung
universal
(74)
334 MB
3,99 €
2,99 €
