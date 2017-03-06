Für iOS: Die Top-Rabatte, die sich heute lohnen (6.3.2017)

Auch am Montag sortieren wir für Euch wie gewohnt die iOS-Top-Rabatte, die sich lohnen.

Wir listen in der Übersicht nur die besten Deals. Viel Spaß beim Downloaden unserer Empfehlungen, die wir im Tagesverlauf regelmäßig aktualisieren.

Produktivität

Puffin Browser Pro
Puffin Browser Pro
Dienstprogramme
universal
(1372)
61 MB
3,99 €
1,99 €
Easy Backup Pro - Sicherung der Kontakte
Easy Backup Pro - Sicherung der Kontakte
Produktivität
universal
(72)
47 MB
2,99 €
Gratis
Snapshunt Pro for Snapchat
Snapshunt Pro for Snapchat
Dienstprogramme
universal
(37)
7.2 MB
9,99 €
3,99 €
Manageable - Your Goals Task by Task with Hierarchical ...
Manageable - Your Goals Task by Task with Hierarchical ...
Produktivität
universal
Keine Bewertungen
13 MB
2,99 €
Gratis
Scrivo Pro for Scriveners and Writers
Scrivo Pro for Scriveners and Writers
Produktivität
universal
(5)
89 MB
9,99 €
5,99 €
Anchor Pointer: GPS Compass (Find your parked car)
Anchor Pointer: GPS Compass (Find your parked car)
Navigation
iPhone
(16)
20 MB
3,99 €
2,99 €

Pocket Files Pro - Hide & lock photo, video, docs
Pocket Files Pro - Hide & lock photo, video, docs
Foto und Video
universal
Keine Bewertungen
21 MB
2,99 €
Gratis
VPN Pro | Lifetime Proxy & Best VPN by Betternet
VPN Pro | Lifetime Proxy & Best VPN by Betternet
Wirtschaft
universal
(5)
12 MB
99,99 €
49,99 €
KnockClock Alarm
KnockClock Alarm
Dienstprogramme
iPhone
Keine Bewertungen
33 MB
1,99 €
Gratis
Wake N Shake Wecker
Wake N Shake Wecker
Dienstprogramme
iPhone
(127)
34 MB
0,99 €
Gratis
Vantage Kalender
Vantage Kalender
Produktivität
universal
(142)
81 MB
3,99 €
Gratis
Zentangle Patterns Library - 275 tangles to learn!
Zentangle Patterns Library - 275 tangles to learn!
Nachschlagewerke
universal
(13)
72 MB
5,99 €
3,99 €
Windy ~ Schlaf Entspannung Meditation Achtsamkeit
Windy ~ Schlaf Entspannung Meditation Achtsamkeit
Gesundheit und Fitness
universal
(2472)
91 MB
1,99 €
Gratis
Fischer Weltalmanach 2017 – Zahlen Daten Fakten
Fischer Weltalmanach 2017 – Zahlen Daten Fakten
Nachschlagewerke
universal
Keine Bewertungen
152 MB
9,99 €
7,99 €
Textkraft Pocket - Lesen, schreiben, recherchieren & ...
Textkraft Pocket - Lesen, schreiben, recherchieren & ...
Produktivität
iPhone
(132)
64 MB
3,99 €
0,99 €
Screenshots - Find, Share, and Delete Screenshots
Screenshots - Find, Share, and Delete Screenshots
Dienstprogramme
universal
(6)
14 MB
1,99 €
0,99 €
Pennies – Budget-und Expense-Manager
Pennies – Budget-und Expense-Manager
Finanzen
universal
(102)
77 MB
4,99 €
2,99 €

Foto/Video

Photo Reminders
Photo Reminders
Produktivität
universal
(16)
54 MB
0,99 €
Gratis
Wonderoom HD Pro — Picture & Photo Editor, Fonts, ...
Wonderoom HD Pro — Picture & Photo Editor, Fonts, ...
Foto und Video
iPad
Keine Bewertungen
31 MB
6,99 €
0,99 €
Wonderoom Pro — Picture & Photo Editor, Fonts, Filters ...
Wonderoom Pro — Picture & Photo Editor, Fonts, Filters ...
Foto und Video
iPhone
Keine Bewertungen
28 MB
4,99 €
0,99 €
InstaBlender - Double Exposure and Superimpose Image ...
InstaBlender - Double Exposure and Superimpose Image ...
Foto und Video
iPhone
(99)
16 MB
0,99 €
Gratis
Vizzywig - Video Editor Movie Maker and Multi Camera ...
Vizzywig - Video Editor Movie Maker and Multi Camera ...
Foto und Video
universal
(187)
57 MB
19,99 €
Gratis
15Seconds Photo Movie
15Seconds Photo Movie
Foto und Video
universal
Keine Bewertungen
179 MB
1,99 €
Gratis
Fast Camera - The Speed Burst, Stealth Cam, 4K Time ...
Fast Camera - The Speed Burst, Stealth Cam, 4K Time ...
Foto und Video
universal
(434)
36 MB
4,99 €
1,99 €

Musik

SampleTank
SampleTank
Musik
universal
(68)
1567 MB
19,99 €
9,99 €
GeoShred
GeoShred
Musik
universal
(7)
59 MB
24,99 €
14,99 €
TunesFlow - Music Player with Equalizer
TunesFlow - Music Player with Equalizer
Musik
universal
(12)
10 MB
4,99 €
Gratis

Kinder

Mein Flughafen - Interaktive Wimmelapp
Mein Flughafen - Interaktive Wimmelapp
Bildung
universal
(74)
334 MB
3,99 €
2,99 €
