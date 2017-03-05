Für iOS: Die Top-Rabatte, die sich heute lohnen (5.3.2017)

Auch am Sonntag sortieren wir für Euch wie gewohnt die iOS-Top-Rabatte, die sich lohnen.

Wir listen in der Übersicht nur die besten Deals. Viel Spaß beim Downloaden unserer Empfehlungen, die wir im Tagesverlauf regelmäßig aktualisieren.

Produktivität

Anchor Pointer: GPS Compass (Find your parked car)
Navigation
iPhone
(16)
20 MB
3,99 €
2,99 €
iSafeNotes
Dienstprogramme
universal
(5)
9.6 MB
1,99 €
Gratis
Pocket Files Pro - Hide & lock photo, video, docs
Foto und Video
universal
Keine Bewertungen
21 MB
2,99 €
Gratis

VPN Pro | Lifetime Proxy & Best VPN by Betternet
Wirtschaft
universal
(5)
12 MB
99,99 €
49,99 €
KnockClock Alarm
Dienstprogramme
iPhone
Keine Bewertungen
33 MB
1,99 €
Gratis
Wake N Shake Wecker
Dienstprogramme
iPhone
(127)
34 MB
0,99 €
Gratis
Vantage Kalender
Produktivität
universal
(113)
70 MB
3,99 €
Gratis
Zentangle Patterns Library - 275 tangles to learn!
Nachschlagewerke
universal
(13)
72 MB
5,99 €
3,99 €
Windy ~ Schlaf Entspannung Meditation Achtsamkeit
Gesundheit und Fitness
universal
(2472)
91 MB
1,99 €
Gratis
Fischer Weltalmanach 2017 – Zahlen Daten Fakten
Nachschlagewerke
universal
Keine Bewertungen
152 MB
9,99 €
7,99 €
Textkraft Pocket - Lesen, schreiben, recherchieren & ...
Produktivität
iPhone
(132)
64 MB
3,99 €
0,99 €
Smart Merge Pro - Doppelte Kontakte bereinigen
Produktivität
universal
(347)
47 MB
2,99 €
Gratis
Screenshots - Find, Share, and Delete Screenshots
Dienstprogramme
universal
(6)
14 MB
1,99 €
0,99 €
Pennies – Budget-und Expense-Manager
Finanzen
universal
(102)
77 MB
4,99 €
2,99 €

Foto/Video

InstaBlender - Double Exposure and Superimpose Image ...
Foto und Video
iPhone
(99)
16 MB
0,99 €
Gratis
Vizzywig - Video Editor Movie Maker and Multi Camera ...
Foto und Video
universal
(186)
57 MB
19,99 €
Gratis
15Seconds Photo Movie
Foto und Video
universal
Keine Bewertungen
179 MB
1,99 €
Gratis
Fast Camera - The Speed Burst, Stealth Cam, 4K Time ...
Foto und Video
universal
(434)
36 MB
4,99 €
1,99 €
Epica Pro - Epos Kamera und Fotografie-Stand für die ...
Foto und Video
iPhone
(218)
26 MB
1,99 €
Gratis

Musik

SampleTank
Musik
universal
(68)
1567 MB
19,99 €
9,99 €
GeoShred
Musik
universal
(7)
59 MB
24,99 €
14,99 €
TunesFlow - Music Player with Equalizer
Musik
universal
(12)
10 MB
4,99 €
Gratis
Navichord - chord sequencer and MIDI controller
Musik
iPad
(21)
36 MB
7,99 €
3,99 €

Kinder

Mein Flughafen - Interaktive Wimmelapp
Bildung
universal
(74)
334 MB
3,99 €
2,99 €
