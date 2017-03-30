Für iOS: Die Top-Rabatte, die sich heute lohnen (30.3.2017)

Auch am Donnerstag sortieren wir für Euch wie gewohnt die iOS-Top-Rabatte, die sich lohnen.

Wir listen in der Übersicht nur die besten Deals. Viel Spaß beim Downloaden unserer Empfehlungen, die wir im Tagesverlauf regelmäßig aktualisieren.

Produktivität

Sterne 3D+: Leitfaden für den Nachthimmel
Sterne 3D+: Leitfaden für den Nachthimmel
Bildung
universal
(411)
96 MB
2,99 €
1,99 €
Outline – Notizen mit mehr kreative Freiheit
Outline – Notizen mit mehr kreative Freiheit
Produktivität
universal
(405)
120 MB
7,99 €
0,99 €
ACTPrinter - Virtueller Drucker
ACTPrinter - Virtueller Drucker
Produktivität
universal
(227)
10 MB
1,99 €
Gratis
Waschbrettbauch von VGFiT
Waschbrettbauch von VGFiT
Gesundheit und Fitness
universal
Keine Bewertungen
111 MB
2,99 €
Gratis
Globe Earth 3D Pro: Flags Anthems and World Time Zones
Globe Earth 3D Pro: Flags Anthems and World Time Zones
Bildung
universal
(5)
72 MB
1,99 €
0,99 €
Prompts - For Creative Writing
Prompts - For Creative Writing
Produktivität
universal
Keine Bewertungen
1.7 MB
0,99 €
Gratis
Eazy Reminder
Eazy Reminder
Produktivität
iPhone
Keine Bewertungen
4.1 MB
1,99 €
Gratis
Publisher Star HD
Publisher Star HD
Wirtschaft
iPad
(44)
12 MB
5,99 €
2,99 €
SatFinder
SatFinder
Dienstprogramme
iPhone
(556)
72 MB
2,99 €
0,99 €
SkySafari 5
SkySafari 5
Nachschlagewerke
universal
(6)
224 MB
2,99 €
0,99 €

Currency - Simple Currency Converter
Currency - Simple Currency Converter
Reisen
iPhone
(7)
10 MB
1,99 €
Gratis
Be Focused Pro - Fokus-Timer für die Arbeit
Be Focused Pro - Fokus-Timer für die Arbeit
Produktivität
universal
(108)
43 MB
1,99 €
0,99 €
Dream-X
Dream-X
Produktivität
iPad
(7)
32 MB
2,99 €
Gratis
Frauen Fitness - Die Besten Übungen
Frauen Fitness - Die Besten Übungen
Gesundheit und Fitness
iPhone
(13)
42 MB
1,99 €
Gratis
Calculator Expert
Calculator Expert
Dienstprogramme
iPad
(29)
2 MB
0,99 €
Gratis

Foto/Video

Live Mix - Join and Mix Live Photos, Videos, GIFs
Live Mix - Join and Mix Live Photos, Videos, GIFs
Foto und Video
universal
Keine Bewertungen
34 MB
1,99 €
Gratis
MetaGear - metadata viewer/editor, Exif, IPTC
MetaGear - metadata viewer/editor, Exif, IPTC
Foto und Video
universal
Keine Bewertungen
23 MB
2,99 €
0,99 €
Wonderoom HD — Picture & Photo Editor, Fonts, Filters ...
Wonderoom HD — Picture & Photo Editor, Fonts, Filters ...
Foto und Video
universal
Keine Bewertungen
31 MB
0,99 €
Gratis
VideoStory Pro — Photo Slideshow Video Maker for ...
VideoStory Pro — Photo Slideshow Video Maker for ...
Soziale Netze
universal
Keine Bewertungen
4.3 MB
1,99 €
Gratis
Photo & Video Collage Maker (Pro) for Instagram, Vine & ...
Photo & Video Collage Maker (Pro) for Instagram, Vine & ...
Soziale Netze
universal
Keine Bewertungen
10 MB
1,99 €
Gratis
FiLMiC Remote
FiLMiC Remote
Foto und Video
universal
Keine Bewertungen
20 MB
6,99 €
3,99 €

Musik

iLectric Piano for iPad
iLectric Piano for iPad
Musik
iPad
(15)
574 MB
19,99 €
9,99 €
Borderlands Granular
Borderlands Granular
Musik
iPad
(37)
17 MB
9,99 €
5,99 €
Studio Music Player | 48 band equalizer + lyrics
Studio Music Player | 48 band equalizer + lyrics
Musik
universal
(6)
20 MB
2,99 €
Gratis
LiveTunes - Live Concert Reverb Music Player
LiveTunes - Live Concert Reverb Music Player
Musik
universal
(7)
123 MB
0,99 €
Gratis
Party Monster
Party Monster
Musik
universal
(33)
15 MB
2,99 €
1,99 €
KORG Gadget
KORG Gadget
Musik
universal
(358)
878 MB
39,99 €
19,99 €

Kinder

Toca Kitchen 2
Toca Kitchen 2
Bildung
universal
(51)
107 MB
2,99 €
0,99 €
Sago Mini Babys
Sago Mini Babys
Bildung
universal
Keine Bewertungen
101 MB
2,99 €
0,99 €
