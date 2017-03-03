Für iOS: Die Top-Rabatte, die sich heute lohnen (3.3.2017)

    0

Auch am Freitag sortieren wir für Euch wie gewohnt die iOS-Top-Rabatte, die sich lohnen.

Wir listen in der Übersicht nur die besten Deals. Viel Spaß beim Downloaden unserer Empfehlungen, die wir im Tagesverlauf regelmäßig aktualisieren.

Produktivität

Catch-Me
Catch-Me
Navigation
universal
(11)
1.1 MB
0,99 €
Gratis
Wake N Shake Wecker
Wake N Shake Wecker
Dienstprogramme
iPhone
(127)
34 MB
0,99 €
Gratis
Vantage Kalender
Vantage Kalender
Produktivität
universal
(99)
70 MB
3,99 €
Gratis
Zentangle Patterns Library - 275 tangles to learn!
Zentangle Patterns Library - 275 tangles to learn!
Nachschlagewerke
universal
(13)
72 MB
5,99 €
3,99 €
Geofency Zeiterfassung & ortsbasierte Stempeluhr!
Geofency Zeiterfassung & ortsbasierte Stempeluhr!
Dienstprogramme
universal
(1468)
5.5 MB
2,99 €
1,99 €
Safety Note+
Safety Note+
Dienstprogramme
universal
(43)
14 MB
1,99 €
Gratis
Zeichenblock Pro : Unbegrenzte Notizblöcke
Zeichenblock Pro : Unbegrenzte Notizblöcke
Produktivität
universal
(415)
102 MB
2,99 €
Gratis
Windy ~ Schlaf Entspannung Meditation Achtsamkeit
Windy ~ Schlaf Entspannung Meditation Achtsamkeit
Gesundheit und Fitness
universal
(2469)
91 MB
1,99 €
Gratis

Phone Drive - File Manager, Browser & Explorer
Phone Drive - File Manager, Browser & Explorer
Dienstprogramme
universal
(563)
19 MB
1,99 €
0,99 €
Fischer Weltalmanach 2017 – Zahlen Daten Fakten
Fischer Weltalmanach 2017 – Zahlen Daten Fakten
Nachschlagewerke
universal
Keine Bewertungen
152 MB
9,99 €
7,99 €
Textkraft Pocket - Lesen, schreiben, recherchieren & ...
Textkraft Pocket - Lesen, schreiben, recherchieren & ...
Produktivität
iPhone
(131)
64 MB
3,99 €
0,99 €
Smart Merge Pro - Doppelte Kontakte bereinigen
Smart Merge Pro - Doppelte Kontakte bereinigen
Produktivität
universal
(347)
47 MB
2,99 €
Gratis
Screenshots - Find, Share, and Delete Screenshots
Screenshots - Find, Share, and Delete Screenshots
Dienstprogramme
universal
(6)
14 MB
1,99 €
0,99 €
Pennies – Budget-und Expense-Manager
Pennies – Budget-und Expense-Manager
Finanzen
universal
(98)
77 MB
4,99 €
2,99 €

Foto/Video

15Seconds Photo Movie
15Seconds Photo Movie
Foto und Video
universal
Keine Bewertungen
179 MB
1,99 €
Gratis
Safety Photo+Video - Secure Private Vault
Safety Photo+Video - Secure Private Vault
Dienstprogramme
universal
(240)
11 MB
1,99 €
Gratis
Fast Camera - The Speed Burst, Stealth Cam, 4K Time ...
Fast Camera - The Speed Burst, Stealth Cam, 4K Time ...
Foto und Video
universal
(434)
36 MB
4,99 €
1,99 €
Photostein
Photostein
Foto und Video
universal
(11)
12 MB
4,99 €
0,99 €
Phoenix Photo Editor
Phoenix Photo Editor
Foto und Video
iPhone
(23)
39 MB
0,99 €
Gratis
Epica Pro - Epos Kamera und Fotografie-Stand für die ...
Epica Pro - Epos Kamera und Fotografie-Stand für die ...
Foto und Video
iPhone
(217)
26 MB
1,99 €
Gratis
HD Player Pro
HD Player Pro
Foto und Video
universal
(52)
47 MB
0,99 €
Gratis
Depello - Color Splash deine Fotos
Depello - Color Splash deine Fotos
Foto und Video
universal
(7)
10 MB
1,99 €
Gratis

Musik

SoundCatcher Instant-Musikerkennung
SoundCatcher Instant-Musikerkennung
Musik
universal
(75)
46 MB
2,99 €
Gratis
TunesFlow - Music Player with Equalizer
TunesFlow - Music Player with Equalizer
Musik
universal
(11)
10 MB
4,99 €
Gratis
Navichord - chord sequencer and MIDI controller
Navichord - chord sequencer and MIDI controller
Musik
iPad
(21)
36 MB
7,99 €
3,99 €

Kinder

Mein Flughafen - Interaktive Wimmelapp
Mein Flughafen - Interaktive Wimmelapp
Bildung
universal
(74)
334 MB
3,99 €
2,99 €
