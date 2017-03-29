Für iOS: Die Top-Rabatte, die sich heute lohnen (29.3.2017)

Auch am Mittwochsortieren wir für Euch wie gewohnt die iOS-Top-Rabatte, die sich lohnen.

Wir listen in der Übersicht nur die besten Deals. Viel Spaß beim Downloaden unserer Empfehlungen, die wir im Tagesverlauf regelmäßig aktualisieren.

Produktivität

SkySafari 5
SkySafari 5
Nachschlagewerke
universal
(6)
224 MB
2,99 €
0,99 €
Currency - Simple Currency Converter
Currency - Simple Currency Converter
Reisen
iPhone
(5)
10 MB
1,99 €
Gratis
Be Focused Pro - Fokus-Timer für die Arbeit
Be Focused Pro - Fokus-Timer für die Arbeit
Produktivität
universal
(108)
43 MB
1,99 €
0,99 €

Dream-X
Dream-X
Produktivität
iPad
(7)
32 MB
2,99 €
Gratis
Frauen Fitness - Die Besten Übungen
Frauen Fitness - Die Besten Übungen
Gesundheit und Fitness
iPhone
(13)
42 MB
1,99 €
Gratis
ToDo Kalender: Aufgabenliste | To-Do List
ToDo Kalender: Aufgabenliste | To-Do List
Produktivität
universal
(10)
43 MB
1,99 €
Gratis
Calculator Expert
Calculator Expert
Dienstprogramme
iPad
(29)
2 MB
0,99 €
Gratis
Geofency Zeiterfassung & ortsbasierte Stempeluhr!
Geofency Zeiterfassung & ortsbasierte Stempeluhr!
Dienstprogramme
universal
(1479)
5.5 MB
2,99 €
1,99 €
Databit - Mobile DatenVolumen und InternetNutzung
Databit - Mobile DatenVolumen und InternetNutzung
Dienstprogramme
universal
(104)
14 MB
2,99 €
0,99 €
Thinkrolls
Thinkrolls
Bildung
universal
(6)
62 MB
3,99 €
1,99 €
iDisplay
iDisplay
Produktivität
universal
(303)
33 MB
19,99 €
9,99 €
Pushpin for Pinboard
Pushpin for Pinboard
Nachrichten
universal
(40)
23 MB
9,99 €
Gratis
RayLab
RayLab
Bildung
universal
(7)
39 MB
2,99 €
Gratis

Foto/Video

VideoStory Pro — Photo Slideshow Video Maker for ...
VideoStory Pro — Photo Slideshow Video Maker for ...
Soziale Netze
universal
Keine Bewertungen
4.3 MB
1,99 €
Gratis
Photo & Video Collage Maker (Pro) for Instagram, Vine & ...
Photo & Video Collage Maker (Pro) for Instagram, Vine & ...
Soziale Netze
universal
Keine Bewertungen
10 MB
1,99 €
Gratis
FiLMiC Remote
FiLMiC Remote
Foto und Video
universal
Keine Bewertungen
20 MB
6,99 €
3,99 €
Charm - photo filters creator
Charm - photo filters creator
Foto und Video
universal
Keine Bewertungen
13 MB
1,99 €
0,99 €
PixelWakker
PixelWakker
Foto und Video
universal
(5)
4.1 MB
2,99 €
Gratis
Phoenix Pro Photo Editor
Phoenix Pro Photo Editor
Foto und Video
iPhone
(7)
44 MB
6,99 €
2,99 €

Musik

Borderlands Granular
Borderlands Granular
Musik
iPad
(37)
17 MB
9,99 €
5,99 €
Studio Music Player | 48 band equalizer + lyrics
Studio Music Player | 48 band equalizer + lyrics
Musik
universal
(6)
20 MB
2,99 €
Gratis
LiveTunes - Live Concert Reverb Music Player
LiveTunes - Live Concert Reverb Music Player
Musik
universal
(7)
123 MB
0,99 €
Gratis
Party Monster
Party Monster
Musik
universal
(33)
15 MB
2,99 €
1,99 €
KORG Gadget
KORG Gadget
Musik
universal
(357)
878 MB
39,99 €
19,99 €
KORG iM1
KORG iM1
Musik
iPad
(57)
91 MB
29,99 €
14,99 €
ARP ODYSSEi
ARP ODYSSEi
Musik
universal
(28)
101 MB
29,99 €
19,99 €
KORG Module
KORG Module
Musik
universal
(52)
1321 MB
39,99 €
19,99 €
KORG iWAVESTATION
KORG iWAVESTATION
Musik
universal
(14)
72 MB
29,99 €
19,99 €
Cubasis 2 - Mobile Music Creation System
Cubasis 2 - Mobile Music Creation System
Musik
iPad
(206)
985 MB
49,99 €
24,99 €
iVCS3
iVCS3
Musik
iPad
(31)
108 MB
14,99 €
9,99 €
