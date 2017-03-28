Für iOS: Die Top-Rabatte, die sich heute lohnen (28.3.2017)

    0

Auch am Dienstag sortieren wir für Euch wie gewohnt die iOS-Top-Rabatte, die sich lohnen.

Wir listen in der Übersicht nur die besten Deals. Viel Spaß beim Downloaden unserer Empfehlungen, die wir im Tagesverlauf regelmäßig aktualisieren.

Produktivität

Databit - Mobile DatenVolumen und InternetNutzung
Databit - Mobile DatenVolumen und InternetNutzung
Dienstprogramme
universal
(103)
14 MB
2,99 €
0,99 €
Thinkrolls
Thinkrolls
Bildung
universal
(6)
62 MB
3,99 €
1,99 €
iDisplay
iDisplay
Produktivität
universal
(302)
33 MB
19,99 €
9,99 €
Pushpin for Pinboard
Pushpin for Pinboard
Nachrichten
universal
(40)
23 MB
9,99 €
Gratis
RayLab
RayLab
Bildung
universal
(7)
39 MB
2,99 €
Gratis
Wetter Jetzt Wettervorhersage, Temperatur Widget
Wetter Jetzt Wettervorhersage, Temperatur Widget
Wetter
universal
(977)
53 MB
3,99 €
Gratis

Wörterbuch Englisch - Deutsch ADVANCED von PONS
Wörterbuch Englisch - Deutsch ADVANCED von PONS
Nachschlagewerke
universal
(234)
294 MB
24,99 €
16,99 €
Wörterbuch Italienisch - Deutsch ADVANCED von PONS
Wörterbuch Italienisch - Deutsch ADVANCED von PONS
Nachschlagewerke
universal
(70)
264 MB
24,99 €
16,99 €
Wörterbuch Spanisch - Deutsch ADVANCED von PONS
Wörterbuch Spanisch - Deutsch ADVANCED von PONS
Nachschlagewerke
universal
(79)
253 MB
24,99 €
16,99 €
Wörterbuch Französisch - Deutsch ADVANCED von PONS
Wörterbuch Französisch - Deutsch ADVANCED von PONS
Nachschlagewerke
universal
(113)
241 MB
24,99 €
16,99 €
Wörterbuch Latein > Deutsch ADVANCED von PONS
Wörterbuch Latein > Deutsch ADVANCED von PONS
Nachschlagewerke
universal
(16)
123 MB
24,99 €
16,99 €
HomeBudget with Sync
HomeBudget with Sync
Finanzen
universal
(214)
17 MB
2,99 €
0,99 €
Lighten - Brainstorming & Mind Mapping by XMind
Lighten - Brainstorming & Mind Mapping by XMind
Produktivität
universal
(8)
4.3 MB
2,99 €
0,99 €
Maplets – The Offline Maps App
Maplets – The Offline Maps App
Reisen
universal
(15)
20 MB
2,99 €
0,99 €
BookScanner Pro: Smart Buch Scanner App mit OCR
BookScanner Pro: Smart Buch Scanner App mit OCR
Bücher
universal
Keine Bewertungen
59 MB
59,99 €
14,99 €
Winter Fishing Deluxe
Winter Fishing Deluxe
Lifestyle
universal
(5)
24 MB
1,99 €
0,99 €
Attractor
Attractor
Produktivität
iPhone
(53)
22 MB
6,99 €
0,99 €
CALC Prime
CALC Prime
Bildung
universal
Keine Bewertungen
12 MB
5,99 €
3,99 €
Wake Alarm Clock
Wake Alarm Clock
Dienstprogramme
universal
(128)
90 MB
1,99 €
Gratis
Essential Anatomy 5
Essential Anatomy 5
Medizin
universal
(230)
805 MB
24,99 €
14,99 €
AcePlayer Plus -Der beste Video-Player
AcePlayer Plus -Der beste Video-Player
Musik
universal
(181)
47 MB
2,99 €
Gratis
Interact - Do more with your Contacts!
Interact - Do more with your Contacts!
Produktivität
universal
(11)
25 MB
3,99 €
1,99 €

Foto/Video

PixelWakker
PixelWakker
Foto und Video
universal
(5)
4.1 MB
2,99 €
Gratis
Phoenix Photo Editor
Phoenix Photo Editor
Foto und Video
iPhone
(23)
39 MB
0,99 €
Gratis
Phoenix Photo Editor HD
Phoenix Photo Editor HD
Foto und Video
iPad
(7)
40 MB
0,99 €
Gratis
Phoenix Pro Photo Editor
Phoenix Pro Photo Editor
Foto und Video
iPhone
(7)
44 MB
6,99 €
0,99 €
Photostein
Photostein
Foto und Video
universal
(11)
12 MB
4,99 €
0,99 €
Wrap Camera HD - Fotos und Bilder falten und rollen wie ...
Wrap Camera HD - Fotos und Bilder falten und rollen wie ...
Foto und Video
universal
(58)
138 MB
3,99 €
0,99 €
SKRWT
SKRWT
Foto und Video
universal
(165)
33 MB
1,99 €
0,99 €
Relight - Bessere Fotos
Relight - Bessere Fotos
Foto und Video
universal
(12)
12 MB
4,99 €
3,99 €
Feelca Tungsten
Feelca Tungsten
Foto und Video
iPhone
Keine Bewertungen
53 MB
0,99 €
Gratis
Musemage
Musemage
Foto und Video
universal
(39)
38 MB
3,99 €
Gratis
Trigraphy: Photo Editor for Modern Art
Trigraphy: Photo Editor for Modern Art
Foto und Video
universal
(30)
115 MB
3,99 €
Gratis
Pixel Art Pro
Pixel Art Pro
Foto und Video
universal
Keine Bewertungen
16 MB
0,99 €
Gratis

Musik

Party Monster
Party Monster
Musik
universal
(33)
15 MB
2,99 €
1,99 €
WeDJ for iPhone
WeDJ for iPhone
Musik
iPhone
Keine Bewertungen
28 MB
0,99 €
Gratis
KORG Gadget
KORG Gadget
Musik
universal
(356)
878 MB
39,99 €
19,99 €
KORG iM1
KORG iM1
Musik
iPad
(57)
91 MB
29,99 €
14,99 €
ARP ODYSSEi
ARP ODYSSEi
Musik
universal
(28)
101 MB
29,99 €
19,99 €
KORG Module
KORG Module
Musik
universal
(52)
1321 MB
39,99 €
19,99 €
KORG iWAVESTATION
KORG iWAVESTATION
Musik
universal
(14)
72 MB
29,99 €
19,99 €
Cubasis 2 - Mobile Music Creation System
Cubasis 2 - Mobile Music Creation System
Musik
iPad
(206)
985 MB
49,99 €
24,99 €
iVCS3
iVCS3
Musik
iPad
(31)
108 MB
14,99 €
9,99 €

Kinder

