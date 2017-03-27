Für iOS: Die Top-Rabatte, die sich heute lohnen (27.3.2017)

    0

Auch am Montag sortieren wir für Euch wie gewohnt die iOS-Top-Rabatte, die sich lohnen.

Wir listen in der Übersicht nur die besten Deals. Viel Spaß beim Downloaden unserer Empfehlungen, die wir im Tagesverlauf regelmäßig aktualisieren.

Produktivität

BookScanner Pro: Smart Buch Scanner App mit OCR
BookScanner Pro: Smart Buch Scanner App mit OCR
Bücher
universal
Keine Bewertungen
59 MB
59,99 €
14,99 €
Shark Eaters: Rise of the Dolphins
Shark Eaters: Rise of the Dolphins
Spiele
universal
(8)
125 MB
4,99 €
Gratis
Winter Fishing Deluxe
Winter Fishing Deluxe
Lifestyle
universal
(5)
24 MB
1,99 €
0,99 €
Orderly - To-do Lists, Location Based Reminders
Orderly - To-do Lists, Location Based Reminders
Produktivität
universal
(25)
22 MB
0,99 €
Gratis
Attractor
Attractor
Produktivität
iPhone
(53)
22 MB
6,99 €
0,99 €
CALC Prime
CALC Prime
Bildung
universal
Keine Bewertungen
12 MB
5,99 €
3,99 €
TotalReader Pro - ePub, DjVu, MOBI, FB2 Reader
TotalReader Pro - ePub, DjVu, MOBI, FB2 Reader
Bücher
universal
(43)
115 MB
5,99 €
0,99 €
Wake Alarm Clock
Wake Alarm Clock
Dienstprogramme
universal
(128)
90 MB
1,99 €
Gratis
Essential Anatomy 5
Essential Anatomy 5
Medizin
universal
(230)
805 MB
24,99 €
14,99 €
AcePlayer Plus -Der beste Video-Player
AcePlayer Plus -Der beste Video-Player
Musik
universal
(181)
47 MB
2,99 €
Gratis
Interact - Do more with your Contacts!
Interact - Do more with your Contacts!
Produktivität
universal
(11)
25 MB
3,99 €
1,99 €
Vantage Kalender
Vantage Kalender
Produktivität
universal
(193)
82 MB
4,99 €
3,99 €
Money Forecast - Planen, Steuern und Vorausberechnen der ...
Money Forecast - Planen, Steuern und Vorausberechnen der ...
Finanzen
iPhone
(7)
17 MB
1,99 €
0,99 €
Natürliche Hausmittel PRO
Natürliche Hausmittel PRO
Gesundheit und Fitness
universal
(6)
68 MB
1,99 €
0,99 €
Hausmittel für Kinder PRO
Hausmittel für Kinder PRO
Bücher
universal
(176)
58 MB
1,99 €
0,99 €
One Touch Dial - T9 dialer Kurzwahl Anruf bevorzugte ...
One Touch Dial - T9 dialer Kurzwahl Anruf bevorzugte ...
Dienstprogramme
iPhone
(71)
11 MB
1,99 €
0,99 €
Air-Photos
Air-Photos
Dienstprogramme
universal
(21)
4.6 MB
2,99 €
Gratis

Foto/Video

Wrap Camera HD - Fotos und Bilder falten und rollen wie ...
Wrap Camera HD - Fotos und Bilder falten und rollen wie ...
Foto und Video
universal
(57)
138 MB
3,99 €
Gratis
SKRWT
SKRWT
Foto und Video
universal
(165)
33 MB
1,99 €
0,99 €

Relight - Bessere Fotos
Relight - Bessere Fotos
Foto und Video
universal
(12)
12 MB
4,99 €
3,99 €
Feelca Tungsten
Feelca Tungsten
Foto und Video
iPhone
Keine Bewertungen
53 MB
0,99 €
Gratis
Musemage
Musemage
Foto und Video
universal
(28)
38 MB
3,99 €
Gratis
Trigraphy: Photo Editor for Modern Art
Trigraphy: Photo Editor for Modern Art
Foto und Video
universal
(30)
115 MB
3,99 €
Gratis
Pixel Art Pro
Pixel Art Pro
Foto und Video
universal
Keine Bewertungen
16 MB
0,99 €
Gratis

Musik

KORG Gadget
KORG Gadget
Musik
universal
(355)
878 MB
39,99 €
19,99 €
KORG iM1
KORG iM1
Musik
iPad
(57)
91 MB
29,99 €
14,99 €
ARP ODYSSEi
ARP ODYSSEi
Musik
universal
(28)
101 MB
29,99 €
19,99 €
KORG Module
KORG Module
Musik
universal
(52)
1321 MB
39,99 €
19,99 €
KORG iWAVESTATION
KORG iWAVESTATION
Musik
universal
(14)
72 MB
29,99 €
19,99 €
Cubasis 2 - Mobile Music Creation System
Cubasis 2 - Mobile Music Creation System
Musik
iPad
(205)
982 MB
49,99 €
24,99 €
iVCS3
iVCS3
Musik
iPad
(31)
108 MB
14,99 €
9,99 €
Stria
Stria
Musik
universal
(14)
18 MB
7,99 €
5,99 €
iPulsaret
iPulsaret
Musik
universal
(13)
23 MB
7,99 €
5,99 €
iDensity
iDensity
Musik
universal
(18)
20 MB
7,99 €
5,99 €
Sparkle - Advanced Cross-Synthesis
Sparkle - Advanced Cross-Synthesis
Musik
universal
Keine Bewertungen
23 MB
6,99 €
4,99 €
Reverb - Feedback Delay Network
Reverb - Feedback Delay Network
Musik
universal
Keine Bewertungen
16 MB
6,99 €
3,99 €
Dedalus - Delay Audio Mangler
Dedalus - Delay Audio Mangler
Musik
universal
Keine Bewertungen
13 MB
6,99 €
3,99 €

Kinder

