Für iOS: Die Top-Rabatte, die sich heute lohnen (26.3.2017)

Auch am Sonntag sortieren wir für Euch wie gewohnt die iOS-Top-Rabatte, die sich lohnen.

Wir listen in der Übersicht nur die besten Deals. Viel Spaß beim Downloaden unserer Empfehlungen, die wir im Tagesverlauf regelmäßig aktualisieren.

Produktivität

Timenotes
Timenotes
Lifestyle
iPhone
(48)
19 MB
0,99 €
Gratis
Winter Fishing Deluxe
Winter Fishing Deluxe
Lifestyle
universal
(5)
24 MB
1,99 €
0,99 €
Windy ~ Schlaf Entspannung Meditation Achtsamkeit
Windy ~ Schlaf Entspannung Meditation Achtsamkeit
Gesundheit und Fitness
universal
(2477)
91 MB
2,99 €
Gratis
Orderly - To-do Lists, Location Based Reminders
Orderly - To-do Lists, Location Based Reminders
Produktivität
universal
(25)
22 MB
0,99 €
Gratis

Attractor
Attractor
Produktivität
iPhone
(53)
22 MB
6,99 €
0,99 €
Runtastic PRO GPS Laufen, Joggen, Fitness Tracker
Runtastic PRO GPS Laufen, Joggen, Fitness Tracker
Gesundheit und Fitness
iPhone
(38775)
145 MB
4,99 €
Gratis
CALC Prime
CALC Prime
Bildung
universal
Keine Bewertungen
12 MB
5,99 €
3,99 €
TotalReader Pro - ePub, DjVu, MOBI, FB2 Reader
TotalReader Pro - ePub, DjVu, MOBI, FB2 Reader
Bücher
universal
(43)
115 MB
5,99 €
0,99 €
Wake Alarm Clock
Wake Alarm Clock
Dienstprogramme
universal
(128)
90 MB
1,99 €
Gratis
Essential Anatomy 5
Essential Anatomy 5
Medizin
universal
(230)
805 MB
24,99 €
14,99 €
AcePlayer Plus -Der beste Video-Player
AcePlayer Plus -Der beste Video-Player
Musik
universal
(181)
47 MB
2,99 €
Gratis
Interact - Do more with your Contacts!
Interact - Do more with your Contacts!
Produktivität
universal
(11)
25 MB
3,99 €
1,99 €
Vantage Kalender
Vantage Kalender
Produktivität
universal
(192)
82 MB
4,99 €
3,99 €
Adrian James Hochintensives Intervall-Training
Adrian James Hochintensives Intervall-Training
Gesundheit und Fitness
iPhone
(10)
73 MB
0,99 €
Gratis
Adrian James Sixpack-Bauchmuskel-Training
Adrian James Sixpack-Bauchmuskel-Training
Gesundheit und Fitness
iPhone
(557)
71 MB
0,99 €
Gratis
Money Forecast - Planen, Steuern und Vorausberechnen der ...
Money Forecast - Planen, Steuern und Vorausberechnen der ...
Finanzen
iPhone
(7)
17 MB
1,99 €
0,99 €
Natürliche Hausmittel PRO
Natürliche Hausmittel PRO
Gesundheit und Fitness
universal
(6)
68 MB
1,99 €
0,99 €
Hausmittel für Kinder PRO
Hausmittel für Kinder PRO
Bücher
universal
(176)
58 MB
1,99 €
0,99 €
Air-Photos
Air-Photos
Dienstprogramme
universal
(21)
4.6 MB
2,99 €
Gratis
SoundHound ∞ Musikerkennung und Kostenloser Player
SoundHound ∞ Musikerkennung und Kostenloser Player
Musik
universal
(4383)
60 MB
6,99 €
5,99 €

Foto/Video

SKRWT
SKRWT
Foto und Video
universal
(165)
33 MB
1,99 €
0,99 €
Relight - Bessere Fotos
Relight - Bessere Fotos
Foto und Video
universal
(12)
12 MB
4,99 €
3,99 €
Feelca Tungsten
Feelca Tungsten
Foto und Video
iPhone
Keine Bewertungen
53 MB
0,99 €
Gratis
Musemage
Musemage
Foto und Video
universal
(18)
38 MB
3,99 €
Gratis
Trigraphy: Photo Editor for Modern Art
Trigraphy: Photo Editor for Modern Art
Foto und Video
universal
(30)
115 MB
3,99 €
Gratis
Pixel Art Pro
Pixel Art Pro
Foto und Video
universal
Keine Bewertungen
16 MB
0,99 €
Gratis

Musik

KORG Gadget
KORG Gadget
Musik
universal
(354)
878 MB
39,99 €
19,99 €
KORG iM1
KORG iM1
Musik
iPad
(57)
91 MB
29,99 €
14,99 €
ARP ODYSSEi
ARP ODYSSEi
Musik
universal
(27)
101 MB
29,99 €
19,99 €
KORG Module
KORG Module
Musik
universal
(52)
1321 MB
39,99 €
19,99 €
KORG iWAVESTATION
KORG iWAVESTATION
Musik
universal
(14)
72 MB
29,99 €
19,99 €
Cubasis 2 - Mobile Music Creation System
Cubasis 2 - Mobile Music Creation System
Musik
iPad
(205)
982 MB
49,99 €
24,99 €
iVCS3
iVCS3
Musik
iPad
(30)
108 MB
14,99 €
9,99 €
Stria
Stria
Musik
universal
(14)
18 MB
7,99 €
5,99 €
iPulsaret
iPulsaret
Musik
universal
(13)
23 MB
7,99 €
5,99 €
iDensity
iDensity
Musik
universal
(18)
20 MB
7,99 €
5,99 €
Sparkle - Advanced Cross-Synthesis
Sparkle - Advanced Cross-Synthesis
Musik
universal
Keine Bewertungen
23 MB
6,99 €
4,99 €
SoundHound ∞ Musikerkennung und Kostenloser Player
SoundHound ∞ Musikerkennung und Kostenloser Player
Musik
universal
(4383)
60 MB
6,99 €
5,99 €
Reverb - Feedback Delay Network
Reverb - Feedback Delay Network
Musik
universal
Keine Bewertungen
16 MB
6,99 €
3,99 €
Dedalus - Delay Audio Mangler
Dedalus - Delay Audio Mangler
Musik
universal
Keine Bewertungen
13 MB
6,99 €
3,99 €

Kinder

Blitzrechnen 1. Klasse - Mathe lernen in der Grundschule ...
Blitzrechnen 1. Klasse - Mathe lernen in der Grundschule ...
Bildung
universal
(34)
361 MB
4,99 €
0,99 €
Blitzrechnen 2. Klasse - Mathe lernen in der Grundschule ...
Blitzrechnen 2. Klasse - Mathe lernen in der Grundschule ...
Bildung
universal
(19)
382 MB
4,99 €
0,99 €
Blitzrechnen 3. Klasse - Mathe lernen in der Grundschule ...
Blitzrechnen 3. Klasse - Mathe lernen in der Grundschule ...
Bildung
universal
Keine Bewertungen
170 MB
4,99 €
0,99 €
Blitzrechnen 4. Klasse - Mathe lernen in der Grundschule ...
Blitzrechnen 4. Klasse - Mathe lernen in der Grundschule ...
Bildung
universal
Keine Bewertungen
143 MB
4,99 €
0,99 €
Frosty, der Schneemann
Frosty, der Schneemann
Bildung
iPad
(33)
251 MB
3,99 €
2,99 €
Teile
