Für iOS: Die Top-Rabatte, die sich heute lohnen (20.3.2017)

    0

Auch am Montag sortieren wir für Euch wie gewohnt die iOS-Top-Rabatte, die sich lohnen.

Wir listen in der Übersicht nur die besten Deals. Viel Spaß beim Downloaden unserer Empfehlungen, die wir im Tagesverlauf regelmäßig aktualisieren.

Produktivität

Starry Night Interactive Animation
Starry Night Interactive Animation
Unterhaltung
universal
(8)
12 MB
1,99 €
Gratis
Lighten - mind mapping
Lighten - mind mapping
Produktivität
universal
(8)
4.3 MB
9,99 €
2,99 €
Meeting Box - Notizen, Aufgaben und Skizzen
Meeting Box - Notizen, Aufgaben und Skizzen
Produktivität
universal
(31)
32 MB
2,99 €
Gratis
Quick Fav Dial - Telefon Kurzwahl/Direktwahl Manager: ...
Quick Fav Dial - Telefon Kurzwahl/Direktwahl Manager: ...
Dienstprogramme
iPhone
(61)
35 MB
3,99 €
2,99 €
Final Draft Writer
Final Draft Writer
Produktivität
universal
(21)
70 MB
19,99 €
9,99 €
IDEAZ - Keep your ideas in one place
IDEAZ - Keep your ideas in one place
Produktivität
iPhone
Keine Bewertungen
1.8 MB
0,99 €
Gratis
Flow - email app for Gmail, Hotmail & IMAP inbox
Flow - email app for Gmail, Hotmail & IMAP inbox
Produktivität
iPhone
Keine Bewertungen
21 MB
4,99 €
Gratis

Todokit - Aufgabenliste | To-Do List
Todokit - Aufgabenliste | To-Do List
Produktivität
universal
Keine Bewertungen
8.5 MB
1,99 €
0,99 €
Diary Journal 365 - Organize Moments from Day One
Diary Journal 365 - Organize Moments from Day One
Lifestyle
universal
Keine Bewertungen
12 MB
1,99 €
0,99 €
Calculator ∞ - Wissenschaftlicher Taschenrechner
Calculator ∞ - Wissenschaftlicher Taschenrechner
Bildung
universal
(187)
77 MB
2,99 €
1,99 €
SkySafari 5 Pro
SkySafari 5 Pro
Nachschlagewerke
universal
(35)
1836 MB
39,99 €
29,99 €
Kontakte sichern + Wiederherstellen
Kontakte sichern + Wiederherstellen
Produktivität
universal
(6)
1.5 MB
1,99 €
0,99 €
Map For Contacts
Map For Contacts
Navigation
universal
(7)
2.7 MB
1,99 €
0,99 €
iSafeNotes
iSafeNotes
Dienstprogramme
universal
(5)
9.6 MB
1,99 €
Gratis
Night Sky 4
Night Sky 4
Nachschlagewerke
universal
(106)
370 MB
1,99 €
0,99 €
TrendLine
TrendLine
Bildung
universal
Keine Bewertungen
2.2 MB
0,99 €
Gratis
AndroMoney
AndroMoney
Finanzen
iPhone
(13)
34 MB
1,99 €
0,99 €
Dankbarkeit Tagebuch
Dankbarkeit Tagebuch
Lifestyle
universal
(33)
43 MB
4,99 €
2,99 €

Foto/Video

Pixel Art Pro
Pixel Art Pro
Foto und Video
universal
Keine Bewertungen
16 MB
0,99 €
Gratis
Wonderoom — Photo Editor, Fonts, Filters & Frames
Wonderoom — Photo Editor, Fonts, Filters & Frames
Foto und Video
iPhone
Keine Bewertungen
28 MB
4,99 €
0,99 €
Wonderoom HD Pro — Picture & Photo Editor, Fonts, ...
Wonderoom HD Pro — Picture & Photo Editor, Fonts, ...
Foto und Video
iPad
Keine Bewertungen
31 MB
6,99 €
0,99 €
LimitedColor
LimitedColor
Foto und Video
universal
(5)
125 MB
1,99 €
Gratis
LightScreen - your screenshots manager
LightScreen - your screenshots manager
Foto und Video
universal
Keine Bewertungen
31 MB
5,99 €
2,99 €
Big Photo
Big Photo
Foto und Video
universal
(20)
40 MB
2,99 €
0,99 €
Epica 2 Pro - voll ausgestattete, tolle Kamera
Epica 2 Pro - voll ausgestattete, tolle Kamera
Unterhaltung
iPhone
(141)
27 MB
1,99 €
Gratis

Musik

Drum Beats+ (Rhythm Metronome, Loops & Grooves Machine)
Drum Beats+ (Rhythm Metronome, Loops & Grooves Machine)
Musik
universal
(137)
368 MB
4,99 €
3,99 €
SeekBeats Drum Machine Synthesizer
SeekBeats Drum Machine Synthesizer
Musik
universal
(44)
5.9 MB
11,99 €
6,99 €
Hook - Live DJ and Mashup Workstation
Hook - Live DJ and Mashup Workstation
Musik
iPad
Keine Bewertungen
756 MB
12,99 €
6,99 €
AmpliTube
AmpliTube
Musik
iPhone
(121)
675 MB
19,99 €
14,99 €
AmpliTube for iPad
AmpliTube for iPad
Musik
iPad
(160)
835 MB
19,99 €
14,99 €
AmpliTube MESA/Boogie
AmpliTube MESA/Boogie
Musik
universal
Keine Bewertungen
584 MB
24,99 €
14,99 €

Kinder

ColorMinis Kids
ColorMinis Kids
Spiele
universal
(8)
270 MB
0,99 €
Gratis
Melody Jams
Melody Jams
Spiele
universal
(12)
222 MB
3,99 €
2,99 €
