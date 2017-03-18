Für iOS: Die Top-Rabatte, die sich heute lohnen (18.3.2017)

    0

Auch am Samstag sortieren wir für Euch wie gewohnt die iOS-Top-Rabatte, die sich lohnen.

Wir listen in der Übersicht nur die besten Deals. Viel Spaß beim Downloaden unserer Empfehlungen, die wir im Tagesverlauf regelmäßig aktualisieren.

Produktivität

SkySafari 5 Pro
SkySafari 5 Pro
Nachschlagewerke
universal
(35)
1836 MB
39,99 €
29,99 €
Kontakte sichern + Wiederherstellen
Kontakte sichern + Wiederherstellen
Produktivität
universal
(6)
1.5 MB
1,99 €
Gratis
Map For Contacts
Map For Contacts
Navigation
universal
(7)
2.7 MB
1,99 €
Gratis
Shoppylist - Grocery List
Shoppylist - Grocery List
Produktivität
universal
Keine Bewertungen
7.8 MB
0,99 €
Gratis
Triage: Email First Aid
Triage: Email First Aid
Produktivität
iPhone
(20)
7 MB
1,99 €
0,99 €
iSafeNotes
iSafeNotes
Dienstprogramme
universal
(5)
9.6 MB
1,99 €
Gratis
Night Sky 4
Night Sky 4
Nachschlagewerke
universal
(106)
370 MB
1,99 €
0,99 €

TrendLine
TrendLine
Bildung
universal
Keine Bewertungen
2.2 MB
0,99 €
Gratis
AndroMoney
AndroMoney
Finanzen
iPhone
(13)
34 MB
1,99 €
0,99 €
MathStudio
MathStudio
Produktivität
universal
(7)
5.5 MB
19,99 €
9,99 €
Tweetings for Twitter (iPhone edition)
Tweetings for Twitter (iPhone edition)
Soziale Netze
iPhone
(9)
60 MB
2,99 €
0,99 €
Dankbarkeit Tagebuch
Dankbarkeit Tagebuch
Lifestyle
universal
(33)
43 MB
4,99 €
2,99 €
Stoppuhr+
Stoppuhr+
Dienstprogramme
universal
(62)
19 MB
2,99 €
Gratis
Quick Alarm
Quick Alarm
Dienstprogramme
universal
(71)
12 MB
2,99 €
Gratis
Sketch Me! Sketch&Cartoon
Sketch Me! Sketch&Cartoon
Foto und Video
universal
(57)
15 MB
1,99 €
Gratis
Globe Earth 3D Pro: Flags Anthems and World Time Zones
Globe Earth 3D Pro: Flags Anthems and World Time Zones
Bildung
universal
(5)
72 MB
1,99 €
0,99 €

Foto/Video

LightScreen - your screenshots manager
LightScreen - your screenshots manager
Foto und Video
universal
Keine Bewertungen
31 MB
5,99 €
2,99 €
Big Photo
Big Photo
Foto und Video
universal
(20)
40 MB
2,99 €
0,99 €
Instaflash Pro
Instaflash Pro
Foto und Video
universal
(82)
16 MB
4,99 €
Gratis
Epica 2 Pro - voll ausgestattete, tolle Kamera
Epica 2 Pro - voll ausgestattete, tolle Kamera
Unterhaltung
iPhone
(141)
27 MB
1,99 €
Gratis
Photostein
Photostein
Foto und Video
universal
(11)
12 MB
4,99 €
1,99 €
Trimaginator ▲ Create Awesome Art!
Trimaginator ▲ Create Awesome Art!
Foto und Video
universal
(9)
24 MB
3,99 €
2,99 €
LivePix – Convert Live Photos to gif & video
LivePix – Convert Live Photos to gif & video
Foto und Video
universal
(16)
23 MB
1,99 €
0,99 €

Musik

Hook - Live DJ and Mashup Workstation
Hook - Live DJ and Mashup Workstation
Musik
iPad
Keine Bewertungen
756 MB
12,99 €
6,99 €
AcePlayer Plus -Der beste Video-Player
AcePlayer Plus -Der beste Video-Player
Musik
universal
(181)
47 MB
2,99 €
0,99 €
AmpliTube
AmpliTube
Musik
iPhone
(121)
675 MB
19,99 €
14,99 €
AmpliTube for iPad
AmpliTube for iPad
Musik
iPad
(160)
835 MB
19,99 €
14,99 €
AmpliTube MESA/Boogie
AmpliTube MESA/Boogie
Musik
universal
Keine Bewertungen
584 MB
24,99 €
14,99 €
Shoom Synthesizer
Shoom Synthesizer
Musik
iPad
(6)
18 MB
12,99 €
9,99 €
Tango Remote, Musik-Player mit Fernsteuerung
Tango Remote, Musik-Player mit Fernsteuerung
Musik
universal
(437)
14 MB
8,99 €
3,99 €

Kinder

Melody Jams
Melody Jams
Spiele
universal
(12)
222 MB
3,99 €
2,99 €
Mein Flughafen - Interaktive Wimmelapp
Mein Flughafen - Interaktive Wimmelapp
Bildung
universal
(74)
334 MB
3,99 €
2,99 €
Teile
in diesem Artikel

Anzeige

Deine Meinung ist wichtig