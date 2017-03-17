Für iOS: Die Top-Rabatte, die sich heute lohnen (17.3.2017)

    0

Auch am Freitag sortieren wir für Euch wie gewohnt die iOS-Top-Rabatte, die sich lohnen.

Wir listen in der Übersicht nur die besten Deals. Viel Spaß beim Downloaden unserer Empfehlungen, die wir im Tagesverlauf regelmäßig aktualisieren.

Produktivität

TrendLine
TrendLine
Bildung
universal
Keine Bewertungen
2.2 MB
0,99 €
Gratis
AndroMoney
AndroMoney
Finanzen
iPhone
(13)
34 MB
1,99 €
0,99 €
Test English (Level A,B,C)
Test English (Level A,B,C)
Bildung
universal
(5)
13 MB
4,99 €
Gratis
MathStudio
MathStudio
Produktivität
universal
(7)
5.5 MB
19,99 €
9,99 €

Tweetings for Twitter (iPhone edition)
Tweetings for Twitter (iPhone edition)
Soziale Netze
iPhone
(9)
60 MB
2,99 €
0,99 €
Dankbarkeit Tagebuch
Dankbarkeit Tagebuch
Lifestyle
universal
(33)
43 MB
4,99 €
2,99 €
Stoppuhr+
Stoppuhr+
Dienstprogramme
universal
(62)
19 MB
2,99 €
Gratis
Quick Alarm
Quick Alarm
Dienstprogramme
universal
(71)
12 MB
2,99 €
Gratis
Sketch Me! Sketch&Cartoon
Sketch Me! Sketch&Cartoon
Foto und Video
universal
(57)
15 MB
1,99 €
Gratis
Globe Earth 3D Pro: Flags Anthems and World Time Zones
Globe Earth 3D Pro: Flags Anthems and World Time Zones
Bildung
universal
(5)
72 MB
1,99 €
0,99 €
abc Notes - Checklist & Sticky Note Application
abc Notes - Checklist & Sticky Note Application
Produktivität
universal
(691)
8.9 MB
2,99 €
1,99 €
WRIO Keyboard
WRIO Keyboard
Dienstprogramme
iPhone
(80)
29 MB
4,99 €
1,99 €
Typography Insight for iPhone
Typography Insight for iPhone
Bildung
iPhone
(5)
21 MB
0,99 €
Gratis
Breathing Zone: Guided Breathing for Mindfulness
Breathing Zone: Guided Breathing for Mindfulness
Gesundheit und Fitness
universal
(31)
35 MB
4,99 €
Gratis
WRIO Keyboard
WRIO Keyboard
Dienstprogramme
iPhone
(80)
29 MB
4,99 €
1,99 €
PCalc - Der beste Taschenrechner
PCalc - Der beste Taschenrechner
Dienstprogramme
universal
(108)
33 MB
9,99 €
6,99 €

 

Foto/Video

Big Photo
Big Photo
Foto und Video
universal
(20)
40 MB
2,99 €
0,99 €
Instaflash Pro
Instaflash Pro
Foto und Video
universal
(82)
16 MB
4,99 €
Gratis
Epica 2 Pro - voll ausgestattete, tolle Kamera
Epica 2 Pro - voll ausgestattete, tolle Kamera
Unterhaltung
iPhone
(141)
27 MB
1,99 €
Gratis
Photostein
Photostein
Foto und Video
universal
(11)
12 MB
4,99 €
0,99 €
Trimaginator ▲ Create Awesome Art!
Trimaginator ▲ Create Awesome Art!
Foto und Video
universal
(9)
24 MB
3,99 €
2,99 €
LivePix – Convert Live Photos to gif & video
LivePix – Convert Live Photos to gif & video
Foto und Video
universal
(16)
23 MB
1,99 €
0,99 €
Pure Flickr - Browse, edit, upload, comment, share, ...
Pure Flickr - Browse, edit, upload, comment, share, ...
Foto und Video
universal
(5)
28 MB
1,99 €
Gratis
3D Photo Ring Pro - Moderner Bilder-Browser mit ...
3D Photo Ring Pro - Moderner Bilder-Browser mit ...
Foto und Video
iPhone
(22)
2.9 MB
1,99 €
0,99 €
AVG Photo Cleaner – Verwaltung und Bereinigung
AVG Photo Cleaner – Verwaltung und Bereinigung
Foto und Video
iPhone
(86)
12 MB
8,99 €
2,99 €

Musik

AcePlayer Plus -Der beste Video-Player
AcePlayer Plus -Der beste Video-Player
Musik
universal
(181)
47 MB
2,99 €
0,99 €
AmpliTube
AmpliTube
Musik
iPhone
(121)
675 MB
19,99 €
14,99 €
AmpliTube for iPad
AmpliTube for iPad
Musik
iPad
(160)
835 MB
19,99 €
14,99 €
AmpliTube MESA/Boogie
AmpliTube MESA/Boogie
Musik
universal
Keine Bewertungen
584 MB
24,99 €
14,99 €
Shoom Synthesizer
Shoom Synthesizer
Musik
iPad
(6)
18 MB
12,99 €
9,99 €
Tango Remote, Musik-Player mit Fernsteuerung
Tango Remote, Musik-Player mit Fernsteuerung
Musik
universal
(436)
14 MB
8,99 €
3,99 €

Kinder

Melody Jams
Melody Jams
Spiele
universal
(12)
222 MB
3,99 €
2,99 €
Mein Flughafen - Interaktive Wimmelapp
Mein Flughafen - Interaktive Wimmelapp
Bildung
universal
(74)
334 MB
3,99 €
2,99 €
Teile
in diesem Artikel

Anzeige

Deine Meinung ist wichtig