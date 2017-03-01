Für iOS: Die Top-Rabatte, die sich heute lohnen (1.3.2017)

    0

Auch am Mittwoch sortieren wir für Euch wie gewohnt die iOS-Top-Rabatte, die sich lohnen.

Wir listen in der Übersicht nur die besten Deals. Viel Spaß beim Downloaden unserer Empfehlungen, die wir im Tagesverlauf regelmäßig aktualisieren.

Produktivität

Textkraft Pocket - Lesen, schreiben, recherchieren & ...
Textkraft Pocket - Lesen, schreiben, recherchieren & ...
Produktivität
iPhone
(131)
64 MB
3,99 €
0,99 €
Awesome Calendar - Personal Planner
Awesome Calendar - Personal Planner
Produktivität
universal
(143)
34 MB
6,99 €
4,99 €
Money Pro - Geld, Budget, persönliche Finanzen
Money Pro - Geld, Budget, persönliche Finanzen
Finanzen
universal
(113)
126 MB
4,99 €
0,99 €
Outline – Notizen mit mehr kreative Freiheit
Outline – Notizen mit mehr kreative Freiheit
Produktivität
universal
(394)
100 MB
7,99 €
1,99 €

iOverwrite
iOverwrite
Dienstprogramme
universal
Keine Bewertungen
1.1 MB
0,99 €
Gratis
Sol: Sun Clock – Daylight Forecaster & Solar Alarm
Sol: Sun Clock – Daylight Forecaster & Solar Alarm
Wetter
universal
(36)
17 MB
3,99 €
2,99 €
BuddyPoke Avatar-Ersteller
BuddyPoke Avatar-Ersteller
Soziale Netze
universal
(479)
77 MB
3,99 €
2,99 €
Smart Merge Pro - Doppelte Kontakte bereinigen
Smart Merge Pro - Doppelte Kontakte bereinigen
Produktivität
universal
(347)
47 MB
2,99 €
Gratis
Cursive Writing App - abCursive 4
Cursive Writing App - abCursive 4
Produktivität
iPhone
(7)
15 MB
0,99 €
Gratis
nvNotes - Note Taking & Writing App
nvNotes - Note Taking & Writing App
Produktivität
universal
(8)
4.9 MB
2,99 €
0,99 €
Wi-Fi Widget
Wi-Fi Widget
Dienstprogramme
universal
(12)
17 MB
1,99 €
0,99 €
The Calendar, schedule planner & time tracker app
The Calendar, schedule planner & time tracker app
Produktivität
universal
(8)
15 MB
4,99 €
0,99 €
Magic Launcher Pro - Launch anything Instantly
Magic Launcher Pro - Launch anything Instantly
Produktivität
universal
(40)
118 MB
2,99 €
0,99 €
Screenshots - Find, Share, and Delete Screenshots
Screenshots - Find, Share, and Delete Screenshots
Dienstprogramme
universal
(6)
14 MB
1,99 €
0,99 €
Mein Geld mit Money
Mein Geld mit Money
Finanzen
iPhone
(99)
29 MB
1,99 €
0,99 €
Mein Geld mit Money for iPad
Mein Geld mit Money for iPad
Finanzen
iPad
(233)
63 MB
4,99 €
2,99 €
Hands-free Browser
Hands-free Browser
Dienstprogramme
universal
(12)
3.8 MB
1,99 €
0,99 €
InFocus Pro - All-in-One Organizer
InFocus Pro - All-in-One Organizer
Produktivität
universal
(89)
43 MB
19,99 €
9,99 €
Pennies – Budget-und Expense-Manager
Pennies – Budget-und Expense-Manager
Finanzen
universal
(89)
77 MB
4,99 €
2,99 €
iTranslate Voice - Echtzeit Sprechen & Übersetzen
iTranslate Voice - Echtzeit Sprechen & Übersetzen
Produktivität
universal
(3575)
54 MB
6,99 €
0,99 €
GoodNotes 4 - Notizen & PDF
GoodNotes 4 - Notizen & PDF
Produktivität
universal
(3523)
186 MB
7,99 €
0,99 €
Launch Center Pro - Shortcut launcher & workflows
Launch Center Pro - Shortcut launcher & workflows
Produktivität
iPhone
(169)
53 MB
2,99 €
0,99 €
Launch Center Pro for iPad - Shortcut launcher
Launch Center Pro for iPad - Shortcut launcher
Produktivität
iPad
(31)
51 MB
2,99 €
0,99 €
Due — Erinnerungen + Timer
Due — Erinnerungen + Timer
Produktivität
universal
(411)
31 MB
4,99 €
0,99 €

Foto/Video

picTrove Pro - image search for iOS 6+
picTrove Pro - image search for iOS 6+
Foto und Video
universal
(92)
27 MB
4,99 €
Gratis
Exif Viewer von Fluntro für DSLR-Fotografie
Exif Viewer von Fluntro für DSLR-Fotografie
Foto und Video
universal
(12)
27 MB
2,99 €
0,99 €
CamoGraphy
CamoGraphy
Foto und Video
universal
(6)
14 MB
1,99 €
Gratis
Effects Studio
Effects Studio
Foto und Video
universal
(10)
66 MB
1,99 €
Gratis
LoryStripes - Add 3D Ribbons and Stripes to Your Photos
LoryStripes - Add 3D Ribbons and Stripes to Your Photos
Foto und Video
universal
(13)
68 MB
1,99 €
0,99 €
ProCamera.
ProCamera.
Foto und Video
iPhone
(1221)
81 MB
4,99 €
0,99 €
ProCamera HD
ProCamera HD
Foto und Video
iPad
(116)
57 MB
4,99 €
0,99 €

Musik

ChordUp
ChordUp
Musik
universal
Keine Bewertungen
39 MB
4,99 €
1,99 €
Klavier*
Klavier*
Musik
universal
(367)
42 MB
1,99 €
0,99 €
Little Big Piano
Little Big Piano
Musik
universal
(32)
16 MB
1,99 €
0,99 €
Cube Synth
Cube Synth
Musik
iPad
(13)
23 MB
11,99 €
9,99 €

Kinder

Dr. Panda Hoopa City 2
Dr. Panda Hoopa City 2
Bildung
universal
(8)
163 MB
3,99 €
2,99 €
Mein Flughafen - Interaktive Wimmelapp
Mein Flughafen - Interaktive Wimmelapp
Bildung
universal
(74)
334 MB
3,99 €
2,99 €
Teile
in diesem Artikel

Anzeige

Deine Meinung ist wichtig