Tim Cook würdigt Steve Jobs auf Twitter

Wir haben heute morgen schon daran erinnert: Heute wäre Steve Jobs 62 Jahre geworden.

Tim Cook hat jetzt in Erinnerung an seinen Freund gewittert:

„Remembering Steve, whose words and ideals will always inspire us. “There is no reason not to follow your heart.”

„Steve’s vision for Apple stretched far beyond his time with us. He intended Apple Park to be the home of innovation for generations to come.“