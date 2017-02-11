Tim Cook spricht über Fake-News und Augmented Reality

Während seiner Europa-Reise hat Tim Cook zwei weitere interessante Interviews gegeben.

Marseille, Berlin, Glasgow und London: Der Apple CEO hat seinen Abstecher nach Europa für viele konstruktive Gespräche genutzt. Cook, bekannt für seine klaren Worte, hatte dabei wie berichtet auch US-Präsident Donald Trump nicht geschont:

„Wenn wir da stehen und nichts sagen, werden wir ein Teil davon.“

Darüber hinaus äußerte sich Cook im britischen Frühstücksfernsehen zum Thema Fake-News. Tim Cook hält sie für ein „großes Problem unserer Zeit“. Einfache Lösungsansätze gebe es nicht, viele Ansätze würden sich derzeit widersprechen.

Man müsse Nutzern Tools gegen Fake-News an die Hand geben und Fake-News schon vor der Veröffentlichung ausfiltern:

„We have to give the consumer tools to help with this. And we’ve got filter out part of it before it ever gets there without losing the great openness of the internet. And so this is one of today’s chief problems, it is not something that has a simple solution.“

Gegenüber der Zeitung The Independent äußerte sich Cook auch zum Zukunftsthema Augemented Reality. Cook hält AR für den nächsten großen Zukunftsmarkt. Der Apple CEO stellt dabei sogar Vergleich mit dem iPhone/Smartphone an:

„I regard it as a big idea like the smartphone. The smartphone is for everyone, we don’t have to think the iPhone is about a certain demographic, or country or vertical market: it’s for everyone. I think AR is that big, it’s huge.“

Allerdings gelte es, zunächst „Dinge zu entdecken“, bevor die Technologie sich für den Mainstream eigne: