Kurz im Angebot: iPhone SE, iPad, Mac Pro, PowerBeats3 und mehr

In dieser News fassen wir einige günstige Gadget-Angebote für Euch zusammen.
Unter anderem könnt Ihr das iPhone SE, iPad Air 2, PowerBeats3 Kopfhörer und Philips Living Colors. Alle Angebote gelten nur bis morgen, Sonntag (19.2.) bzw. solange der Vorrat reicht. Geliefert wird versandkostenfrei.
Die Übersicht der Angebote
- iPhone SE
mit 64 GB, Silber
436 statt 539 Euro
- iPad Pro 9,7″
32 GB WiFi+Cellular
666 statt 829 Euro
- Mac Pro
Workstation 3,5 GHz
3985 statt 4599 Euro
- PowerBeats3
kabellose Kopfhörer, schwarz
149,90 statt 199,90 Euro
- JBL Flip3
portabler Speaker
79,90 statt 129 Euro
- Philips Living Colors
Aura weiß
49,90 statt 129 Euro
- Telekom Smart Home
Indoor Camera
95 statt 114,64 Euro
- iPad Air 2
64 GB, WiFi
nur 529 Euro
- Yuneec Typhoon H
Drohne
879 statt 956 Euro
